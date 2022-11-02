WAR IN UKRAINE: Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military | Heavy barrage on Ukraine
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 23 14
Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 25
Knoxville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 7
Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Roanoke 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
Birmingham 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 11
Peoria 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 14
Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21
Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 5
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

