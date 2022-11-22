NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|10
|277
|1524
|19
|152.4
|C.Brown, Illinois
|11
|309
|1582
|9
|143.8
|D.McBride, UAB
|10
|217
|1438
|18
|143.8
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|9
|171
|1240
|13
|137.8
|B.Corum, Michigan
|11
|245
|1457
|18
|132.5
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|10
|224
|1320
|18
|132.0
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|11
|273
|1425
|14
|129.5
|B.Robinson, Texas
|11
|229
|1401
|16
|127.4
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|11
|229
|1385
|16
|125.9
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|11
|209
|1379
|10
|125.4
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|11
|263
|1376
|12
|125.1
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|11
|270
|1323
|14
|120.3
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|7
|151
|784
|6
|112.0
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|10
|152
|1103
|10
|110.3
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|11
|185
|1203
|11
|109.4
|K.Miller, TCU
|11
|184
|1188
|14
|108.0
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|11
|255
|1186
|11
|107.8
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|11
|220
|1148
|6
|104.4
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|208
|1126
|10
|102.4
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|11
|191
|1095
|14
|99.5
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|9
|158
|887
|6
|98.6
|D.Prince, Tulsa
|7
|110
|689
|5
|98.4
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|10
|185
|977
|10
|97.7
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|10
|201
|949
|12
|94.9
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|130
|854
|8
|94.9
|B.Battie, South Florida
|11
|157
|1042
|7
|94.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|10
|180
|943
|13
|94.3
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|11
|202
|1026
|11
|93.3
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|10
|189
|922
|9
|92.2
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|9
|152
|829
|8
|92.1
|D.Neal, Kansas
|11
|155
|1002
|7
|91.1
|T.Spears, Tulane
|11
|155
|996
|12
|90.5
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|10
|131
|899
|8
|89.9
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|11
|211
|982
|5
|89.3
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|11
|219
|978
|6
|88.9
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|10
|145
|884
|9
|88.4
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|11
|183
|964
|8
|87.6
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|9
|150
|788
|10
|87.6
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|11
|171
|960
|13
|87.3
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|10
|157
|872
|5
|87.2
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|9
|117
|783
|13
|87.0
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|11
|185
|935
|9
|85.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|11
|162
|914
|10
|83.1
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|11
|204
|909
|6
|82.6
|R.Reese, Baylor
|11
|175
|908
|14
|82.5
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|11
|164
|907
|10
|82.5
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|11
|191
|896
|6
|81.5
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|10
|140
|806
|5
|80.6
|L.McCammon, FAU
|11
|177
|871
|5
|79.2
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|11
|143
|867
|7
|78.8
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|11
|132
|863
|10
|78.5
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|11
|201
|860
|5
|78.2
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|11
|121
|854
|6
|77.6
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|11
|183
|854
|6
|77.6
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|11
|145
|854
|7
|77.6
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|10
|119
|774
|6
|77.4
|M.Irving, Oregon
|11
|129
|851
|3
|77.4
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|11
|165
|846
|8
|76.9
|J.Ott, California
|11
|157
|842
|8
|76.5
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|10
|150
|750
|7
|75.0
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|8
|170
|596
|6
|74.5
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|9
|115
|663
|7
|73.7
|K.Vidal, Troy
|11
|156
|798
|5
|72.5
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|10
|128
|715
|9
|71.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|11
|136
|782
|11
|71.1
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|11
|132
|777
|6
|70.6
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|11
|151
|772
|4
|70.2
|L.Diggs, Notre Dame
|10
|140
|698
|2
|69.8
|T.Taua, Nevada
|11
|188
|767
|10
|69.7
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|10
|110
|689
|7
|68.9
|T.Thomas, Utah
|10
|142
|687
|7
|68.7
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|122
|478
|4
|68.3
|D.Fofana, Navy
|11
|175
|749
|6
|68.1
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|11
|135
|748
|9
|68.0
|M.Johnson, Florida
|11
|127
|742
|9
|67.5
|J.Daniels, LSU
|11
|162
|740
|11
|67.3
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|12
|175
|802
|11
|66.8
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|11
|146
|724
|7
|65.8
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|10
|123
|655
|4
|65.5
|J.Brown, UAB
|11
|120
|713
|4
|64.8
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|9
|118
|583
|5
|64.8
|H.Parrish, Miami
|9
|123
|580
|4
|64.4
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|11
|156
|692
|9
|62.9
|B.Brady, UTSA
|11
|152
|690
|9
|62.7
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|11
|161
|684
|11
|62.2
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|11
|112
|673
|4
|61.2
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|9
|126
|549
|5
|61.0
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|11
|133
|670
|3
|60.9
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|11
|141
|669
|6
|60.8
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|9
|149
|543
|8
|60.3
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|139
|600
|4
|60.0
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|11
|150
|655
|2
|59.5
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|11
|113
|653
|9
|59.4
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|11
|127
|648
|5
|58.9
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|9
|145
|526
|3
|58.4
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|11
|130
|626
|8
|56.9
|I.Bowser, UCF
|11
|158
|621
|13
|56.5
|J.Small, Tennessee
|11
|133
|617
|10
|56.1
|T.Tyler, Army
|9
|109
|500
|9
|55.6
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|11
|139
|603
|7
|54.8
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|10
|119
|548
|9
|54.8
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|10
|120
|547
|7
|54.7
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|11
|139
|601
|4
|54.6
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|11
|147
|597
|5
|54.3
|E.Saydee, Temple
|11
|135
|594
|5
|54.0
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|11
|115
|591
|4
|53.7
|R.Ashford, Auburn
|11
|136
|588
|5
|53.5
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|10
|116
|534
|2
|53.4
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|11
|112
|584
|7
|53.1
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|11
|111
|584
|4
|53.1
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|9
|125
|472
|6
|52.4
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|11
|121
|575
|7
|52.3
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|149
|620
|4
|51.7
|K.McIntosh, Georgia
|11
|110
|568
|7
|51.6
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|11
|124
|560
|9
|50.9
|J.Waters, Duke
|11
|116
|557
|8
|50.6
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|11
|111
|555
|2
|50.5
|L.Pare, Texas State
|11
|144
|551
|4
|50.1
|J.Houston, NC State
|10
|119
|500
|0
|50.0
|D.Billingsley, Troy
|11
|116
|547
|5
|49.7
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|11
|122
|546
|1
|49.6
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|11
|127
|534
|6
|48.5
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|11
|115
|520
|1
|47.3
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|11
|130
|494
|6
|44.9
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|11
|121
|492
|7
|44.7
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|132
|484
|6
|44.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|10
|121
|395
|7
|39.5
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|10
|123
|371
|6
|37.1
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|11
|114
|399
|3
|36.3
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|9
|115
|309
|5
|34.3
|D.Irons, Akron
|10
|133
|314
|4
|31.4
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|131
|305
|5
|27.7
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|11
|126
|296
|4
|26.9
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|10
|119
|196
|8
|19.6
|G.Wells, Virginia Tech
|11
|111
|212
|6
|19.3
