NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 10 277 1524 19 152.4 C.Brown, Illinois 11 309 1582 9 143.8 D.McBride, UAB 10 217 1438 18 143.8 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 9 171 1240 13 137.8 B.Corum, Michigan 11 245 1457 18 132.5 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 10 224 1320 18 132.0 B.Roberts, Air Force 11 273 1425 14 129.5 B.Robinson, Texas 11 229 1401 16 127.4 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 11 229 1385 16 125.9 R.Sanders, Arkansas 11 209 1379 10 125.4 C.Steele, Ball St. 11 263 1376 12 125.1 K.Laborn, Marshall 11 270 1323 14 120.3 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 7 151 784 6 112.0 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 10 152 1103 10 110.3 E.Gray, Oklahoma 11 185 1203 11 109.4 K.Miller, TCU 11 184 1188 14 108.0 M.Cooper, Kent St. 11 255 1186 11 107.8 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 11 220 1148 6 104.4 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 208 1126 10 102.4 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 11 191 1095 14 99.5 D.Achane, Texas A&M 9 158 887 6 98.6 D.Prince, Tulsa 7 110 689 5 98.4 G.Holani, Boise St. 10 185 977 10 97.7 S.Evans, E. Michigan 10 201 949 12 94.9 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 130 854 8 94.9 B.Battie, South Florida 11 157 1042 7 94.7 L.Webb, South Alabama 10 180 943 13 94.3 J.Mims, Fresno St. 11 202 1026 11 93.3 A.Robbins, UNLV 10 189 922 9 92.2 P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 9 152 829 8 92.1 D.Neal, Kansas 11 155 1002 7 91.1 T.Spears, Tulane 11 155 996 12 90.5 Z.Evans, Mississippi 10 131 899 8 89.9 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 11 211 982 5 89.3 C.Tyler, Utah St. 11 219 978 6 88.9 T.Dye, Southern Cal 10 145 884 9 88.4 T.Swen, Wyoming 11 183 964 8 87.6 S.Bangura, Ohio 9 150 788 10 87.6 W.Shipley, Clemson 11 171 960 13 87.3 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 10 157 872 5 87.2 M.Williams, Ohio St. 9 117 783 13 87.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 11 185 935 9 85.0 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 162 914 10 83.1 A.Grant, Nebraska 11 204 909 6 82.6 R.Reese, Baylor 11 175 908 14 82.5 T.Bigsby, Auburn 11 164 907 10 82.5 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 11 191 896 6 81.5 B.Watson, Old Dominion 10 140 806 5 80.6 L.McCammon, FAU 11 177 871 5 79.2 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 11 143 867 7 78.8 N.Singleton, Penn St. 11 132 863 10 78.5 E.Hull, Northwestern 11 201 860 5 78.2 T.Benson, Florida St. 11 121 854 6 77.6 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 11 183 854 6 77.6 R.Hemby, Maryland 11 145 854 7 77.6 J.Gibbs, Alabama 10 119 774 6 77.4 M.Irving, Oregon 11 129 851 3 77.4 M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 11 165 846 8 76.9 J.Ott, California 11 157 842 8 76.5 D.Mockobee, Purdue 10 150 750 7 75.0 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 8 170 596 6 74.5 N.Watson, Washington St. 9 115 663 7 73.7 K.Vidal, Troy 11 156 798 5 72.5 J.Plumlee, UCF 10 128 715 9 71.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 11 136 782 11 71.1 C.McClelland, Cincinnati 11 132 777 6 70.6 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 11 151 772 4 70.2 L.Diggs, Notre Dame 10 140 698 2 69.8 T.Taua, Nevada 11 188 767 10 69.7 A.Brown, N. Illinois 10 110 689 7 68.9 T.Thomas, Utah 10 142 687 7 68.7 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 122 478 4 68.3 D.Fofana, Navy 11 175 749 6 68.1 K.Allen, Penn St. 11 135 748 9 68.0 M.Johnson, Florida 11 127 742 9 67.5 J.Daniels, LSU 11 162 740 11 67.3 D.Parson, Hawaii 12 175 802 11 66.8 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 11 146 724 7 65.8 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 10 123 655 4 65.5 J.Brown, UAB 11 120 713 4 64.8 O.Adaway, North Texas 9 118 583 5 64.8 H.Parrish, Miami 9 123 580 4 64.4 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 11 156 692 9 62.9 B.Brady, UTSA 11 152 690 9 62.7 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 11 161 684 11 62.2 N.Whittington, Oregon 11 112 673 4 61.2 T.Mathis, West Virginia 9 126 549 5 61.0 D.Hankins, UTEP 11 133 670 3 60.9 J.Berger, Michigan St. 11 141 669 6 60.8 D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 9 149 543 8 60.3 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 139 600 4 60.0 R.Awatt, UTEP 11 150 655 2 59.5 W.Taulapapa, Washington 11 113 653 9 59.4 K.Johnson, Iowa 11 127 648 5 58.9 E.Merriweather, Umass 9 145 526 3 58.4 J.Wright, Tennessee 11 130 626 8 56.9 I.Bowser, UCF 11 158 621 13 56.5 J.Small, Tennessee 11 133 617 10 56.1 T.Tyler, Army 9 109 500 9 55.6 C.Schrader, Missouri 11 139 603 7 54.8 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 10 119 548 9 54.8 M.Washington, Buffalo 10 120 547 7 54.7 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 11 139 601 4 54.6 D.Maye, North Carolina 11 147 597 5 54.3 E.Saydee, Temple 11 135 594 5 54.0 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 11 115 591 4 53.7 R.Ashford, Auburn 11 136 588 5 53.5 N.Jones, New Mexico 10 116 534 2 53.4 H.Daniels, Air Force 11 112 584 7 53.1 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 11 111 584 4 53.1 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 9 125 472 6 52.4 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 11 121 575 7 52.3 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 149 620 4 51.7 K.McIntosh, Georgia 11 110 568 7 51.6 V.Rosa, Uconn 11 124 560 9 50.9 J.Waters, Duke 11 116 557 8 50.6 J.Jordan, Louisville 11 111 555 2 50.5 L.Pare, Texas State 11 144 551 4 50.1 J.Houston, NC State 10 119 500 0 50.0 D.Billingsley, Troy 11 116 547 5 49.7 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 11 122 546 1 49.6 S.Shivers, Indiana 11 127 534 6 48.5 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 11 115 520 1 47.3 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 11 130 494 6 44.9 C.Turner, Wake Forest 11 121 492 7 44.7 M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 11 132 484 6 44.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 10 121 395 7 39.5 B.Armstrong, Virginia 10 123 371 6 37.1 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 11 114 399 3 36.3 T.Lavatai, Navy 9 115 309 5 34.3 D.Irons, Akron 10 133 314 4 31.4 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 11 131 305 5 27.7 S.Henigan, Memphis 11 126 296 4 26.9 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 10 119 196 8 19.6 G.Wells, Virginia Tech 11 111 212 6 19.3

