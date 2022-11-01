Major League Soccer Most Valuable Players

2022 — Hany Mukhtar, Nashville
2021 — Carles Gil, New England
2020 — Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto
2019 — Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC
2018 — Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
2017 — Diego Valeri, Portland
2016 — David Villa, New York City
2015 — Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto
2014 — Robbie Keane, Los Angeles
2013 — Mike Magee, Chicago
2012 — Chris Wondolowski, San Jose
2011 — Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.
2010 — David Ferreira, Dallas
2009 — Landon Donovan, Los Angeles
2008 — Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus
2007 — Luciano Emilio, D.C.
2006 — Christian Gomez, D.C.
2005 — Taylor Twellman, New England
2004 — Amado Guevara, MetroStars
2003 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City
2002 — Carlos Ruiz, Los Angeles
2001 — Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami
2000 — Tony Meola, Kansas City
1999 — Jason Kreis, Dallas
1998 — Marco Etcheverry, D.C.
1997 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City
1996 — Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay
