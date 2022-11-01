WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Sports » Major League Soccer Most…

Major League Soccer Most Valuable Players

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2022 — Hany Mukhtar, Nashville

2021 — Carles Gil, New England

2020 — Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto

2019 — Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

2018 — Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2017 — Diego Valeri, Portland

2016 — David Villa, New York City

2015 — Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto

2014 — Robbie Keane, Los Angeles

2013 — Mike Magee, Chicago

2012 — Chris Wondolowski, San Jose

2011 — Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.

2010 — David Ferreira, Dallas

2009 — Landon Donovan, Los Angeles

2008 — Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus

2007 — Luciano Emilio, D.C.

2006 — Christian Gomez, D.C.

2005 — Taylor Twellman, New England

2004 — Amado Guevara, MetroStars

2003 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

2002 — Carlos Ruiz, Los Angeles

2001 — Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami

2000 — Tony Meola, Kansas City

1999 — Jason Kreis, Dallas

1998 — Marco Etcheverry, D.C.

1997 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

1996 — Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up