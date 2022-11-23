FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|179
|135
|9
|2
|349
|217
|Tulane
|6
|1
|251
|167
|9
|2
|386
|214
|UCF
|5
|2
|236
|163
|8
|3
|373
|217
|Houston
|5
|2
|285
|222
|7
|4
|416
|365
|SMU
|4
|3
|273
|283
|6
|5
|427
|385
|Navy
|4
|4
|197
|210
|4
|7
|246
|272
|East Carolina
|3
|4
|186
|202
|6
|5
|321
|278
|Memphis
|3
|4
|220
|179
|6
|5
|390
|294
|Tulsa
|2
|5
|174
|240
|4
|7
|330
|367
|Temple
|1
|6
|145
|242
|3
|8
|217
|302
|South Florida
|0
|7
|203
|306
|1
|10
|297
|448
___
Friday’s Games
Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|285
|153
|10
|1
|382
|220
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|269
|151
|8
|3
|389
|198
|Louisville
|4
|4
|218
|189
|7
|4
|313
|216
|NC State
|3
|4
|130
|159
|7
|4
|274
|206
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|240
|236
|7
|4
|411
|317
|Syracuse
|3
|4
|145
|165
|6
|5
|308
|249
|Boston College
|2
|5
|128
|236
|3
|8
|190
|332
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|232
|176
|9
|2
|418
|334
|Duke
|4
|3
|226
|165
|7
|4
|363
|243
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|184
|163
|7
|4
|328
|265
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|147
|218
|5
|6
|192
|304
|Miami
|3
|4
|127
|197
|5
|6
|267
|279
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|3
|8
|212
|272
___
Friday’s Games
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|204
|109
|9
|2
|398
|252
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|4
|347
|250
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|180
|178
|7
|4
|393
|370
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|195
|155
|5
|6
|353
|351
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|144
|196
|5
|6
|302
|385
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|10
|314
|457
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|8
|0
|295
|216
|11
|0
|434
|280
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|270
|177
|8
|3
|354
|206
|Texas
|5
|3
|278
|177
|7
|4
|390
|227
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|207
|260
|7
|4
|362
|328
|Baylor
|4
|4
|245
|238
|6
|5
|376
|281
|Texas Tech
|4
|4
|242
|239
|6
|5
|352
|306
|Kansas
|3
|5
|244
|292
|6
|5
|383
|359
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|220
|274
|6
|5
|347
|304
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|214
|321
|4
|7
|343
|376
|Iowa St.
|1
|7
|133
|154
|4
|7
|228
|181
___
Friday’s Games
Baylor at Texas, Noon
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|323
|176
|11
|0
|457
|240
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|364
|204
|10
|1
|495
|302
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|274
|175
|9
|2
|394
|201
|Idaho
|6
|2
|308
|187
|7
|4
|389
|260
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|317
|168
|6
|5
|395
|239
|Montana
|4
|4
|290
|183
|7
|4
|410
|204
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|211
|328
|4
|7
|282
|407
|E. Washington
|2
|6
|204
|315
|3
|8
|271
|466
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|208
|252
|3
|8
|245
|322
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|164
|319
|3
|8
|229
|412
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|185
|367
|2
|9
|241
|467
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|107
|281
|1
|10
|151
|402
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|0
|204
|106
|6
|5
|352
|282
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|144
|113
|7
|4
|315
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|5
|6
|341
|311
|Bryant
|2
|3
|154
|139
|4
|7
|366
|331
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Robert Morris
|0
|5
|51
|196
|0
|11
|109
|377
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|0
|267
|112
|11
|0
|433
|129
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|368
|143
|11
|0
|511
|186
|Penn St.
|6
|2
|275
|164
|9
|2
|395
|200
|Maryland
|3
|5
|192
|231
|6
|5
|313
|289
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|162
|242
|5
|6
|277
|294
|Indiana
|2
|6
|171
|280
|4
|7
|263
|377
|Rutgers
|1
|7
|105
|272
|4
|7
|209
|314
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|5
|3
|151
|136
|7
|4
|192
|149
|Purdue
|5
|3
|200
|203
|7
|4
|313
|261
|Illinois
|4
|4
|171
|135
|7
|4
|264
|144
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|167
|127
|7
|4
|316
|144
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|184
|199
|6
|5
|302
|223
|Nebraska
|2
|6
|153
|203
|3
|8
|247
|314
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|101
|220
|1
|10
|162
|299
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Maryland, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 4 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|262
|172
|10
|1
|374
|224
|New Hampshire
|7
|1
|267
|203
|8
|3
|315
|292
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|3
|303
|225
|Richmond
|6
|2
|257
|162
|8
|3
|335
|223
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|240
|217
|7
|4
|337
|293
|Delaware
|4
|4
|217
|155
|7
|4
|304
|178
|Towson
|4
|4
|185
|207
|6
|5
|235
|306
|Villanova
|4
|4
|196
|226
|6
|5
|289
|313
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|271
|312
|5
|6
|400
|377
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|226
|232
|3
|8
|326
|375
|Maine
|2
|6
|221
|247
|2
|9
|256
|347
|Hampton
|1
|7
|130
|253
|4
|7
|220
|298
|Stony Brook
|1
|7
|125
|268
|2
|9
|166
|355
___
Saturday’s Games
Elon at Furman, Noon
Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|0
|273
|147
|9
|2
|421
|287
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|273
|122
|7
|5
|434
|274
|North Texas
|5
|2
|263
|167
|6
|5
|393
|344
|FAU
|4
|3
|206
|169
|5
|6
|326
|287
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|182
|209
|6
|5
|317
|309
|Rice
|3
|4
|161
|254
|5
|6
|287
|385
|UAB
|3
|4
|212
|171
|5
|6
|330
|254
|UTEP
|3
|4
|192
|195
|5
|6
|262
|290
|FIU
|2
|5
|113
|296
|4
|7
|196
|414
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|5
|211
|263
|3
|8
|321
|418
|Charlotte
|2
|6
|186
|279
|3
|9
|293
|473
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon
Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|228
|122
|8
|2
|305
|195
|Penn
|5
|2
|170
|155
|8
|2
|266
|197
|Princeton
|5
|2
|187
|102
|8
|2
|278
|135
|Harvard
|4
|3
|179
|160
|6
|4
|269
|236
|Columbia
|3
|4
|157
|192
|6
|4
|265
|208
|Cornell
|2
|5
|135
|215
|5
|5
|216
|283
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|135
|140
|3
|7
|201
|205
|Brown
|1
|6
|150
|255
|3
|7
|231
|351
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|288
|173
|9
|3
|408
|352
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|197
|161
|5
|5
|298
|274
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|164
|219
|6
|6
|286
|399
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|165
|167
|6
|6
|243
|270
|Kent St.
|3
|4
|203
|194
|4
|7
|311
|321
|Akron
|0
|6
|147
|208
|1
|9
|195
|367
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|2
|259
|201
|7
|4
|386
|305
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|195
|207
|7
|4
|308
|324
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|4
|155
|171
|4
|7
|278
|300
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|132
|165
|4
|7
|208
|275
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|190
|209
|5
|7
|279
|323
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|195
|215
|3
|8
|315
|349
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 18, Ball St. 17
Ohio 38, Bowling Green 14
Friday’s Games
Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ohio vs. Toledo at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|9
|2
|422
|224
|Howard
|4
|1
|168
|108
|5
|6
|311
|279
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|6
|212
|254
|Morgan St.
|2
|3
|125
|139
|4
|7
|250
|308
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|108
|184
|2
|9
|189
|444
|SC State
|1
|4
|116
|162
|3
|8
|246
|338
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|10
|1
|345
|171
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|256
|143
|9
|2
|383
|191
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|255
|239
|7
|4
|333
|332
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|234
|218
|7
|4
|314
|279
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|284
|184
|6
|5
|363
|283
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|127
|158
|6
|5
|190
|224
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|220
|172
|5
|6
|311
|294
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|212
|218
|5
|6
|301
|300
|South Dakota
|2
|6
|134
|242
|3
|8
|179
|321
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|145
|241
|2
|9
|176
|360
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|105
|305
|0
|11
|150
|426
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Weber St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|6
|1
|243
|144
|7
|4
|341
|250
|San Diego St.
|5
|2
|171
|135
|7
|4
|253
|229
|San Jose St.
|4
|3
|204
|162
|6
|4
|275
|209
|UNLV
|2
|5
|144
|208
|4
|7
|289
|320
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|156
|197
|3
|9
|243
|424
|Nevada
|0
|7
|102
|236
|2
|9
|204
|344
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|235
|91
|8
|3
|320
|190
|Wyoming
|5
|2
|146
|128
|7
|4
|249
|251
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|192
|177
|6
|5
|256
|325
|Air Force
|4
|3
|204
|112
|8
|3
|319
|156
|Colorado St.
|2
|5
|98
|159
|2
|9
|141
|323
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|80
|226
|2
|9
|157
|295
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. at Boise St., Noon
New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Fresno St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|0
|287
|91
|9
|2
|414
|202
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|197
|162
|8
|3
|306
|251
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|206
|248
|4
|7
|266
|417
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|193
|212
|5
|6
|271
|287
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|201
|187
|4
|7
|270
|303
|Stonehill
|2
|5
|166
|177
|4
|5
|275
|207
|CCSU
|2
|5
|136
|153
|2
|9
|191
|323
|Wagner
|1
|6
|106
|262
|1
|10
|151
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|208
|77
|9
|2
|403
|237
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|200
|104
|7
|4
|382
|331
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|73
|112
|4
|7
|201
|272
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|4
|7
|266
|356
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|96
|168
|2
|9
|167
|405
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|141
|180
|2
|9
|245
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|361
|258
|10
|1
|472
|289
|Oregon
|7
|1
|328
|208
|9
|2
|442
|291
|Washington
|6
|2
|302
|229
|9
|2
|438
|283
|Utah
|6
|2
|276
|177
|8
|3
|410
|220
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|214
|146
|8
|3
|351
|223
|UCLA
|5
|3
|318
|257
|8
|3
|440
|312
|Washington St.
|4
|4
|221
|180
|7
|4
|300
|218
|Arizona
|2
|6
|246
|316
|4
|7
|332
|403
|California
|2
|6
|188
|248
|4
|7
|259
|299
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|200
|272
|3
|8
|278
|339
|Colorado
|1
|7
|134
|343
|1
|10
|164
|471
|Stanford
|1
|8
|173
|327
|3
|8
|230
|351
___
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|258
|107
|11
|0
|430
|219
|Fordham
|5
|1
|307
|184
|9
|2
|552
|382
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|110
|140
|4
|7
|139
|239
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|3
|8
|141
|312
|Colgate
|2
|4
|144
|175
|3
|8
|237
|335
|Lehigh
|2
|4
|127
|167
|2
|9
|189
|325
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|142
|205
|2
|9
|249
|401
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|0
|270
|133
|10
|1
|358
|189
|Davidson
|6
|2
|273
|193
|8
|3
|383
|251
|Dayton
|6
|2
|229
|175
|8
|3
|313
|247
|Butler
|5
|3
|207
|163
|7
|4
|300
|244
|San Diego
|4
|3
|181
|139
|5
|5
|279
|210
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|210
|216
|5
|6
|264
|296
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|7
|236
|327
|Drake
|3
|5
|152
|194
|3
|8
|194
|309
|Stetson
|2
|5
|196
|218
|4
|6
|279
|285
|Morehead St.
|1
|7
|178
|266
|2
|9
|253
|406
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|131
|316
|1
|10
|173
|469
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|301
|97
|11
|0
|422
|122
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|291
|215
|9
|2
|512
|282
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|208
|256
|7
|4
|349
|300
|Florida
|3
|5
|231
|229
|6
|5
|343
|300
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|140
|180
|6
|5
|239
|216
|Missouri
|2
|5
|134
|178
|5
|6
|277
|273
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|127
|262
|5
|6
|295
|376
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|6
|1
|200
|169
|9
|2
|367
|220
|Alabama
|5
|2
|268
|163
|9
|2
|440
|189
|Mississippi
|4
|3
|224
|226
|8
|3
|388
|266
|Mississippi St.
|3
|4
|179
|207
|7
|4
|368
|268
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|201
|209
|6
|5
|341
|316
|Auburn
|2
|5
|151
|215
|5
|6
|270
|305
|Texas A&M
|1
|6
|153
|202
|4
|7
|235
|231
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Georgia vs. LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|8
|0
|309
|184
|10
|1
|369
|262
|Furman
|7
|1
|273
|162
|9
|2
|361
|216
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|241
|162
|7
|4
|320
|227
|Mercer
|5
|3
|296
|174
|7
|4
|420
|243
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|205
|257
|6
|5
|351
|351
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|130
|198
|4
|7
|206
|276
|Wofford
|3
|5
|191
|273
|3
|8
|220
|350
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|8
|323
|336
|VMI
|0
|8
|121
|313
|1
|10
|177
|399
___
Saturday’s Games
Elon at Furman, Noon
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|313
|112
|10
|1
|582
|210
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|207
|148
|8
|3
|372
|248
|Northwestern St.
|4
|2
|163
|173
|4
|7
|237
|417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|3
|133
|134
|5
|6
|304
|219
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|138
|162
|3
|8
|203
|388
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|142
|186
|4
|7
|249
|340
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|97
|215
|2
|9
|198
|405
|Lamar
|1
|5
|153
|216
|1
|10
|232
|415
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|309
|70
|11
|0
|413
|111
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|214
|163
|9
|2
|281
|246
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|142
|133
|6
|4
|193
|204
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|205
|228
|4
|7
|225
|353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|220
|290
|2
|9
|259
|434
|MVSU
|2
|6
|129
|236
|2
|9
|159
|334
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|3
|248
|219
|6
|5
|329
|292
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|168
|129
|6
|4
|322
|201
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|171
|172
|5
|6
|228
|274
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|193
|172
|5
|6
|281
|285
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|158
|184
|3
|7
|232
|329
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|112
|273
|2
|8
|243
|381
___
Thursday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|1
|209
|188
|9
|1
|316
|269
|James Madison
|5
|2
|243
|175
|7
|3
|360
|223
|Marshall
|4
|3
|122
|106
|7
|4
|262
|171
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|202
|190
|6
|5
|371
|270
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|223
|220
|4
|7
|337
|346
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|194
|233
|5
|6
|353
|340
|Old Dominion
|2
|5
|135
|182
|3
|8
|214
|292
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|6
|1
|201
|136
|9
|2
|356
|213
|Troy
|6
|1
|155
|102
|9
|2
|247
|183
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|4
|172
|151
|5
|6
|283
|261
|Southern Miss.
|3
|4
|146
|179
|5
|6
|271
|272
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|4
|182
|223
|4
|7
|258
|393
|Texas State
|2
|5
|144
|183
|4
|7
|240
|275
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|144
|204
|3
|8
|281
|329
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon
Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon
Troy at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|141
|103
|7
|4
|310
|246
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|2
|110
|112
|5
|4
|165
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|166
|147
|6
|5
|377
|340
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|144
|128
|5
|6
|331
|307
|Utah Tech
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|7
|312
|386
|Tarleton St.
|1
|4
|138
|183
|6
|5
|341
|306
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|3
|325
|250
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|341
|223
|BYU
|6
|5
|348
|334
|Uconn
|6
|6
|238
|313
|Army
|4
|6
|279
|246
|New Mexico St.
|4
|6
|193
|275
|Umass
|1
|10
|143
|329
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Umass, Noon
New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
