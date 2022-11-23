FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 1 179 135 9 2 349 217 Tulane 6 1 251 167 9 2 386 214 UCF 5 2 236 163 8 3 373 217 Houston 5 2 285 222 7 4 416 365 SMU 4 3 273 283 6 5 427 385 Navy 4 4 197 210 4 7 246 272 East Carolina 3 4 186 202 6 5 321 278 Memphis 3 4 220 179 6 5 390 294 Tulsa 2 5 174 240 4 7 330 367 Temple 1 6 145 242 3 8 217 302 South Florida 0 7 203 306 1 10 297 448

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 285 153 10 1 382 220 Florida St. 5 3 269 151 8 3 389 198 Louisville 4 4 218 189 7 4 313 216 NC State 3 4 130 159 7 4 274 206 Wake Forest 3 4 240 236 7 4 411 317 Syracuse 3 4 145 165 6 5 308 249 Boston College 2 5 128 236 3 8 190 332

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 6 1 232 176 9 2 418 334 Duke 4 3 226 165 7 4 363 243 Pittsburgh 4 3 184 163 7 4 328 265 Georgia Tech 4 4 147 218 5 6 192 304 Miami 3 4 127 197 5 6 267 279 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Friday’s Games

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

North Carolina vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 5 0 204 109 9 2 398 252 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250 E. Kentucky 3 2 180 178 7 4 393 370 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 195 155 5 6 353 351 Kennesaw St. 1 4 144 196 5 6 302 385 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 8 0 295 216 11 0 434 280 Kansas St. 6 2 270 177 8 3 354 206 Texas 5 3 278 177 7 4 390 227 Oklahoma St. 4 4 207 260 7 4 362 328 Baylor 4 4 245 238 6 5 376 281 Texas Tech 4 4 242 239 6 5 352 306 Kansas 3 5 244 292 6 5 383 359 Oklahoma 3 5 220 274 6 5 347 304 West Virginia 2 6 214 321 4 7 343 376 Iowa St. 1 7 133 154 4 7 228 181

___

Friday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, Noon

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 323 176 11 0 457 240 Montana St. 8 0 364 204 10 1 495 302 Weber St. 6 2 274 175 9 2 394 201 Idaho 6 2 308 187 7 4 389 260 UC Davis 5 3 317 168 6 5 395 239 Montana 4 4 290 183 7 4 410 204 Portland St. 3 5 211 328 4 7 282 407 E. Washington 2 6 204 315 3 8 271 466 N. Arizona 2 6 208 252 3 8 245 322 N. Colorado 2 6 164 319 3 8 229 412 Cal Poly 1 7 185 367 2 9 241 467 Idaho St. 1 7 107 281 1 10 151 402

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 6 5 352 282 NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291 Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311 Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 8 0 267 112 11 0 433 129 Ohio St. 8 0 368 143 11 0 511 186 Penn St. 6 2 275 164 9 2 395 200 Maryland 3 5 192 231 6 5 313 289 Michigan St. 3 5 162 242 5 6 277 294 Indiana 2 6 171 280 4 7 263 377 Rutgers 1 7 105 272 4 7 209 314

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 5 3 151 136 7 4 192 149 Purdue 5 3 200 203 7 4 313 261 Illinois 4 4 171 135 7 4 264 144 Minnesota 4 4 167 127 7 4 316 144 Wisconsin 4 4 184 199 6 5 302 223 Nebraska 2 6 153 203 3 8 247 314 Northwestern 1 7 101 220 1 10 162 299

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Maryland, Noon

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 4 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 7 1 262 172 10 1 374 224 New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 8 3 315 292 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225 Richmond 6 2 257 162 8 3 335 223 Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293 Delaware 4 4 217 155 7 4 304 178 Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306 Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377 Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375 Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347 Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298 Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Furman, Noon

Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 7 0 273 147 9 2 421 287 W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 5 434 274 North Texas 5 2 263 167 6 5 393 344 FAU 4 3 206 169 5 6 326 287 Middle Tennessee 3 4 182 209 6 5 317 309 Rice 3 4 161 254 5 6 287 385 UAB 3 4 212 171 5 6 330 254 UTEP 3 4 192 195 5 6 262 290 FIU 2 5 113 296 4 7 196 414 Louisiana Tech 2 5 211 263 3 8 321 418 Charlotte 2 6 186 279 3 9 293 473

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195 Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197 Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135 Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236 Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208 Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283 Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205 Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 7 1 288 173 9 3 408 352 Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274 Bowling Green 5 3 164 219 6 6 286 399 Miami (Ohio) 4 4 165 167 6 6 243 270 Kent St. 3 4 203 194 4 7 311 321 Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 2 259 201 7 4 386 305 E. Michigan 4 3 195 207 7 4 308 324 Cent. Michigan 3 4 155 171 4 7 278 300 W. Michigan 3 4 132 165 4 7 208 275 Ball St. 3 5 190 209 5 7 279 323 N. Illinois 2 5 195 215 3 8 315 349

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 18, Ball St. 17

Ohio 38, Bowling Green 14

Friday’s Games

Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Ohio vs. Toledo at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 9 2 422 224 Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254 Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308 Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444 SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171 N. Dakota St. 7 1 256 143 9 2 383 191 North Dakota 5 3 255 239 7 4 333 332 Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279 N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283 Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224 S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294 Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300 South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321 Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360 W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Weber St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 6 1 243 144 7 4 341 250 San Diego St. 5 2 171 135 7 4 253 229 San Jose St. 4 3 204 162 6 4 275 209 UNLV 2 5 144 208 4 7 289 320 Hawaii 2 5 156 197 3 9 243 424 Nevada 0 7 102 236 2 9 204 344

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 0 235 91 8 3 320 190 Wyoming 5 2 146 128 7 4 249 251 Utah St. 5 2 192 177 6 5 256 325 Air Force 4 3 204 112 8 3 319 156 Colorado St. 2 5 98 159 2 9 141 323 New Mexico 0 7 80 226 2 9 157 295

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at Boise St., Noon

New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fresno St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 2 414 202 Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417 Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287 Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303 Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207 CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323 Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 2 403 237 UT Martin 5 0 200 104 7 4 382 331 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 4 7 201 272 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356 Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405 E. Illinois 1 5 141 180 2 9 245 343

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Montana, 10 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 8 1 361 258 10 1 472 289 Oregon 7 1 328 208 9 2 442 291 Washington 6 2 302 229 9 2 438 283 Utah 6 2 276 177 8 3 410 220 Oregon St. 5 3 214 146 8 3 351 223 UCLA 5 3 318 257 8 3 440 312 Washington St. 4 4 221 180 7 4 300 218 Arizona 2 6 246 316 4 7 332 403 California 2 6 188 248 4 7 259 299 Arizona St. 2 6 200 272 3 8 278 339 Colorado 1 7 134 343 1 10 164 471 Stanford 1 8 173 327 3 8 230 351

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 11 0 430 219 Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 2 552 382 Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312 Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335 Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325 Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189 Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 3 383 251 Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247 Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244 San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210 Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 6 264 296 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327 Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309 Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285 Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406 Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 301 97 11 0 422 122 Tennessee 5 2 291 215 9 2 512 282 South Carolina 4 4 208 256 7 4 349 300 Florida 3 5 231 229 6 5 343 300 Kentucky 3 5 140 180 6 5 239 216 Missouri 2 5 134 178 5 6 277 273 Vanderbilt 2 5 127 262 5 6 295 376

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 6 1 200 169 9 2 367 220 Alabama 5 2 268 163 9 2 440 189 Mississippi 4 3 224 226 8 3 388 266 Mississippi St. 3 4 179 207 7 4 368 268 Arkansas 3 4 201 209 6 5 341 316 Auburn 2 5 151 215 5 6 270 305 Texas A&M 1 6 153 202 4 7 235 231

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Georgia vs. LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 8 0 309 184 10 1 369 262 Furman 7 1 273 162 9 2 361 216 Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227 Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243 W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351 The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276 Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336 VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Furman, Noon

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 10 1 582 210 SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 8 3 372 248 Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417 Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 6 304 219 Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388 McNeese St. 2 4 142 186 4 7 249 340 Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 9 198 405 Lamar 1 5 153 216 1 10 232 415

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 309 70 11 0 413 111 Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246 Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 4 193 204 Alabama A&M 4 4 205 228 4 7 225 353 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434 MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292 Southern U. 4 3 168 129 6 4 322 201 Alcorn St. 4 4 171 172 5 6 228 274 Texas Southern 4 4 193 172 5 6 281 285 Grambling St. 2 5 158 184 3 7 232 329 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 2 8 243 381

___

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 6 1 209 188 9 1 316 269 James Madison 5 2 243 175 7 3 360 223 Marshall 4 3 122 106 7 4 262 171 Appalachian St. 3 4 202 190 6 5 371 270 Georgia St. 3 4 223 220 4 7 337 346 Georgia Southern 2 5 194 233 5 6 353 340 Old Dominion 2 5 135 182 3 8 214 292

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 6 1 201 136 9 2 356 213 Troy 6 1 155 102 9 2 247 183 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 6 283 261 Southern Miss. 3 4 146 179 5 6 271 272 Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 182 223 4 7 258 393 Texas State 2 5 144 183 4 7 240 275 Arkansas St. 1 6 144 204 3 8 281 329

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon

Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 1 141 103 7 4 310 246 Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 166 147 6 5 377 340 S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307 Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 7 312 386 Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 6 5 341 306

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 8 3 325 250 Notre Dame 8 3 341 223 BYU 6 5 348 334 Uconn 6 6 238 313 Army 4 6 279 246 New Mexico St. 4 6 193 275 Umass 1 10 143 329

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Umass, Noon

New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

