FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 6:00 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 6 1 251 167 9 2 386 214
Cincinnati 5 1 156 132 8 2 326 214
UCF 5 2 236 163 8 3 373 217
Houston 5 2 285 222 7 4 416 365
SMU 4 3 273 283 6 5 427 385
Navy 4 4 197 210 4 7 246 272
East Carolina 3 4 186 202 6 5 321 278
Memphis 3 4 220 179 6 5 390 294
Tulsa 2 5 174 240 4 7 330 367
Temple 1 5 142 219 3 7 214 279
South Florida 0 7 203 306 1 10 297 448

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 59, SMU 24

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 48, South Florida 42

Saturday’s Games

Navy 17, UCF 14

Houston 42, East Carolina 3

Memphis 59, North Alabama 0

Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tulsa at Houston, TBA

UCF at South Florida, TBA

East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 7 0 245 143 9 1 342 210
Florida St. 5 3 269 151 8 3 389 198
NC State 3 3 120 134 7 3 264 181
Syracuse 3 3 110 120 6 4 273 204
Louisville 3 4 193 179 6 4 288 206
Wake Forest 2 4 195 201 6 4 366 282
Boston College 2 5 128 236 3 8 190 332

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 6 0 215 155 9 1 401 313
Duke 4 3 226 165 7 4 363 243
Pittsburgh 4 3 184 163 7 4 328 265
Miami 3 3 117 157 5 5 257 239
Georgia Tech 3 4 126 201 4 6 171 287
Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240
Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 28, Duke 26

Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22

Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Miami at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 4 0 164 92 8 2 358 235
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 178 115 5 5 336 311
Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250
E. Kentucky 3 2 173 164 7 4 386 356
Kennesaw St. 1 4 130 189 5 6 288 378
North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Memphis 59, North Alabama 0

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 8 0 295 216 11 0 434 280
Kansas St. 6 2 270 177 8 3 354 206
Oklahoma St. 4 3 194 232 7 3 349 300
Texas 4 3 223 163 6 4 335 213
Baylor 4 4 245 238 6 5 376 281
Kansas 3 4 230 237 6 4 369 304
Texas Tech 3 4 228 229 5 5 338 296
Oklahoma 2 5 192 261 5 5 319 291
West Virginia 2 6 214 321 4 7 343 376
Iowa St. 1 6 123 140 4 6 218 167

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 29, Baylor 28

Kansas St. 48, West Virginia 31

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 7 0 296 155 10 0 430 219
Montana St. 8 0 364 204 10 1 495 302
Weber St. 5 2 241 144 8 2 361 170
Idaho 5 2 270 180 6 4 351 253
UC Davis 5 2 296 141 6 4 374 212
Montana 4 4 290 183 7 4 410 204
Portland St. 3 4 169 279 4 6 240 358
N. Arizona 2 5 177 219 3 7 214 289
N. Colorado 2 5 143 274 3 7 208 367
E. Washington 1 6 159 294 2 8 226 445
Idaho St. 1 6 100 243 1 9 144 364
Cal Poly 0 7 136 325 1 9 192 425

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 55, Montana 21

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 6 5 352 282
NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291
Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311
Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331
Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327
Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 38, NC A&T 17

Bryant 35, Robert Morris 6

Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 0 267 112 11 0 433 129
Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156
Penn St. 5 2 220 154 8 2 340 190
Maryland 3 4 162 188 6 4 283 246
Michigan St. 3 5 162 242 5 6 277 294
Indiana 2 6 171 280 4 7 263 377
Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Purdue 5 3 200 203 7 4 313 261
Minnesota 4 3 157 114 7 3 306 131
Iowa 4 3 138 126 6 4 179 139
Illinois 4 4 171 135 7 4 264 144
Wisconsin 4 4 184 199 6 5 302 223
Nebraska 2 6 153 203 3 8 247 314
Northwestern 1 7 101 220 1 10 162 299

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Indiana 39, Michigan St. 31

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, Noon

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Wisconsin, TBA

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
William & Mary 7 1 262 172 10 1 374 224
New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 8 3 315 292
Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225
Richmond 6 2 257 162 8 3 335 223
Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293
Delaware 4 4 217 155 7 4 304 178
Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306
Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313
Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377
Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375
Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347
Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298
Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Stony Brook 21

William & Mary 37, Richmond 26

New Hampshire 42, Maine 41

Villanova 29, Delaware 26

Towson 27, Hampton 7

Rhode Island 35, Albany (NY) 21

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 7 0 273 147 9 2 421 287
W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 4 417 233
North Texas 5 2 263 167 6 5 393 344
FAU 4 2 185 120 5 5 305 238
UAB 3 4 212 171 5 5 320 213
Rice 3 4 161 254 5 6 287 385
Middle Tennessee 2 4 133 188 5 5 268 288
FIU 2 4 107 256 4 6 190 374
UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284
Louisiana Tech 2 4 190 237 3 7 300 392
Charlotte 1 6 160 258 2 9 267 452

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 41, Rice 7

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195
Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197
Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135
Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236
Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208
Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283
Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205
Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 19, Harvard 14

Penn 20, Princeton 19

Columbia 45, Cornell 22

Dartmouth 30, Brown 7

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 6 1 250 159 8 3 370 338
Bowling Green 5 2 150 181 6 5 272 361
Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274
Miami (Ohio) 3 4 147 150 5 6 225 253
Kent St. 3 4 203 194 4 7 311 321
Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 2 259 201 7 4 386 305
E. Michigan 4 3 195 207 7 4 308 324
Ball St. 3 4 173 191 5 6 262 305
Cent. Michigan 3 4 155 171 4 7 278 300
W. Michigan 3 4 132 165 4 7 208 275
N. Illinois 2 5 195 215 3 8 315 349

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35

Ohio 32, Ball St. 18

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan 31, Kent St. 24

Miami (Ohio) 29, N. Illinois 23

W. Michigan 12, Cent. Michigan 10

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, ppd.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 4 1 209 102 9 2 422 224
Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279
Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254
Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308
Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444
SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 35, Morgan St. 6

Norfolk St. 42, SC State 38

Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7

NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171
N. Dakota St. 6 1 214 122 8 2 341 170
North Dakota 5 2 234 197 7 3 312 290
Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279
N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283
Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224
S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294
Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300
South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321
Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360
W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 28, S. Illinois 21

Illinois St. 20, W. Illinois 13

Missouri St. 24, Indiana St. 7

N. Iowa 58, South Dakota 14

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 5 1 202 130 6 4 300 236
San Diego St. 5 2 171 135 7 4 253 229
San Jose St. 4 2 173 127 6 3 244 174
UNLV 2 4 119 177 4 6 264 289
Hawaii 1 5 125 172 2 9 212 399
Nevada 0 6 88 195 2 8 190 303

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 6 0 215 74 7 3 300 173
Wyoming 5 1 129 108 7 3 232 231
Utah St. 4 2 157 146 5 5 221 294
Air Force 3 3 180 100 7 3 295 144
Colorado St. 2 4 86 135 2 8 129 299
New Mexico 0 7 80 226 2 9 157 295

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 34, New Mexico 10

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah St. at Boise St., Noon

New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 2 414 202
Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417
Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287
Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303
Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207
CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323
Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 52, Merrimack 23

Duquesne 33, Wagner 0

LIU Brooklyn 37, Sacred Heart 34

CCSU 39, Stonehill 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 2 403 237
UT Martin 4 0 166 73 6 4 348 300
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322
Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356
Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 3 7 179 258
E. Illinois 1 4 110 146 2 8 214 309
Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 52, Murray St. 22

NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 7 1 313 213 9 1 424 244
Oregon 6 1 308 191 8 2 422 274
Utah 6 1 259 157 8 2 393 200
UCLA 5 2 273 209 8 2 395 264
Washington 5 2 248 222 8 2 384 276
Oregon St. 5 3 214 146 8 3 351 223
Washington St. 4 4 221 180 7 4 300 218
Arizona 2 6 246 316 4 7 332 403
Arizona St. 2 6 200 272 3 8 278 339
California 1 6 161 228 3 7 232 279
Colorado 1 6 127 289 1 9 157 417
Stanford 1 7 153 300 3 7 210 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 31, Arizona 20

Oregon St. 31, Arizona St. 7

Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Washington at Washington St., TBA

Oregon at Oregon St., TBA

Utah at Colorado, TBA

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 11 0 430 219
Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 2 552 382
Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239
Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312
Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335
Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325
Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 47, Georgetown 10

Lafayette 14, Lehigh 11

Bucknell 24, Marist 13

Fordham 52, Colgate 38

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189
Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 3 383 251
Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247
Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244
San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210
Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 6 264 296
Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327
Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309
Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285
Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406
Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Butler 13

San Diego 14, Morehead St. 9

Drake 24, Valparaiso 0

Davidson 24, Dayton 23

Stetson 42, Presbyterian 21

Bucknell 24, Marist 13

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 0 285 91 10 0 406 116
Tennessee 5 1 253 152 9 1 474 219
Kentucky 3 4 134 164 6 4 233 200
South Carolina 3 4 145 218 6 4 286 262
Florida 3 5 231 229 6 5 343 300
Vanderbilt 2 5 127 262 5 6 295 376
Missouri 2 5 134 178 4 6 232 259

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
LSU 6 1 200 169 8 2 326 210
Alabama 5 2 268 163 9 2 440 189
Mississippi 4 2 197 184 8 2 361 224
Mississippi St. 3 4 179 207 7 4 368 268
Arkansas 2 4 159 182 5 5 299 289
Auburn 2 5 151 215 4 6 229 288
Texas A&M 1 6 153 202 4 7 235 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24

Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Texas A&M 20, Umass 3

Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 8 0 309 184 10 1 369 262
Furman 7 1 273 162 9 2 361 216
Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227
Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243
W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351
The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276
Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350
ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336
VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 63, Wofford 28

The Citadel 26, VMI 22

Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7

W. Carolina 32, Chattanooga 29

Samford 50, Mercer 44

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 10 1 582 210
SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 8 3 372 248
Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417
Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 5 290 197
Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388
McNeese St. 1 4 118 166 3 7 225 320
Lamar 1 4 133 192 1 9 212 391
Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 8 191 356

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 40, Nicholls 17

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 66, Northwestern St. 7

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 302 67 11 0 406 108
Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246
Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 4 193 204
Alabama A&M 3 4 181 208 3 7 201 333
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434
MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292
Southern U. 4 3 168 129 6 4 322 201
Texas Southern 4 3 173 148 5 5 261 261
Alcorn St. 4 4 168 165 5 6 225 267
Grambling St. 2 5 158 184 3 7 232 329
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 2 8 243 381

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

MVSU 27, Prairie View 7

Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 6 1 209 188 9 1 316 269
James Madison 5 2 243 175 7 3 360 223
Marshall 3 3 99 96 6 4 239 161
Appalachian St. 3 4 202 190 6 5 371 270
Georgia St. 3 4 223 220 4 7 337 346
Georgia Southern 2 4 184 210 5 5 343 317
Old Dominion 2 5 135 182 3 8 214 292

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 5 1 174 116 8 2 329 193
Troy 5 1 121 86 8 2 213 167
Southern Miss. 3 3 126 152 5 5 251 245
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 166 189 4 6 242 359
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 6 283 261
Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 3 7 268 313
Texas State 1 5 128 170 3 7 224 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

James Madison 42, Georgia St. 40

Appalachian St. 27, Old Dominion 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon

Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon

Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 4 0 120 79 7 3 289 222
Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 5 353 319
S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307
Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 6 286 334
Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 5 5 292 299

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 17, Sam Houston St. 7

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 8 3 325 250
Notre Dame 8 3 341 223
BYU 5 5 296 308
Uconn 6 6 238 313
New Mexico St. 4 5 179 230
Army 4 6 279 246
Umass 1 10 143 329

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22

Army 34, Uconn 17

Texas A&M 20, Umass 3

Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon

Army at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

