FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 1 251 167 9 2 386 214 Cincinnati 5 1 156 132 8 2 326 214 UCF 5 2 236 163 8 3 373 217 Houston 5 2 285 222 7 4 416 365 SMU 4 3 273 283 6 5 427 385 Navy 4 4 197 210 4 7 246 272 East Carolina 3 4 186 202 6 5 321 278 Memphis 3 4 220 179 6 5 390 294 Tulsa 2 5 174 240 4 7 330 367 Temple 1 5 142 219 3 7 214 279 South Florida 0 7 203 306 1 10 297 448

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 59, SMU 24

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 48, South Florida 42

Saturday’s Games

Navy 17, UCF 14

Houston 42, East Carolina 3

Memphis 59, North Alabama 0

Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tulsa at Houston, TBA

UCF at South Florida, TBA

East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 7 0 245 143 9 1 342 210 Florida St. 5 3 269 151 8 3 389 198 NC State 3 3 120 134 7 3 264 181 Syracuse 3 3 110 120 6 4 273 204 Louisville 3 4 193 179 6 4 288 206 Wake Forest 2 4 195 201 6 4 366 282 Boston College 2 5 128 236 3 8 190 332

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 6 0 215 155 9 1 401 313 Duke 4 3 226 165 7 4 363 243 Pittsburgh 4 3 184 163 7 4 328 265 Miami 3 3 117 157 5 5 257 239 Georgia Tech 3 4 126 201 4 6 171 287 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 28, Duke 26

Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22

Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Miami at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 4 0 164 92 8 2 358 235 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 178 115 5 5 336 311 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 4 347 250 E. Kentucky 3 2 173 164 7 4 386 356 Kennesaw St. 1 4 130 189 5 6 288 378 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 10 314 457

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Memphis 59, North Alabama 0

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 8 0 295 216 11 0 434 280 Kansas St. 6 2 270 177 8 3 354 206 Oklahoma St. 4 3 194 232 7 3 349 300 Texas 4 3 223 163 6 4 335 213 Baylor 4 4 245 238 6 5 376 281 Kansas 3 4 230 237 6 4 369 304 Texas Tech 3 4 228 229 5 5 338 296 Oklahoma 2 5 192 261 5 5 319 291 West Virginia 2 6 214 321 4 7 343 376 Iowa St. 1 6 123 140 4 6 218 167

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 29, Baylor 28

Kansas St. 48, West Virginia 31

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 7 0 296 155 10 0 430 219 Montana St. 8 0 364 204 10 1 495 302 Weber St. 5 2 241 144 8 2 361 170 Idaho 5 2 270 180 6 4 351 253 UC Davis 5 2 296 141 6 4 374 212 Montana 4 4 290 183 7 4 410 204 Portland St. 3 4 169 279 4 6 240 358 N. Arizona 2 5 177 219 3 7 214 289 N. Colorado 2 5 143 274 3 7 208 367 E. Washington 1 6 159 294 2 8 226 445 Idaho St. 1 6 100 243 1 9 144 364 Cal Poly 0 7 136 325 1 9 192 425

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 55, Montana 21

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 5 0 204 106 6 5 352 282 NC A&T 4 1 144 113 7 4 315 291 Campbell 2 3 185 168 5 6 341 311 Bryant 2 3 154 139 4 7 366 331 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Robert Morris 0 5 51 196 0 11 109 377

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 38, NC A&T 17

Bryant 35, Robert Morris 6

Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 8 0 267 112 11 0 433 129 Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156 Penn St. 5 2 220 154 8 2 340 190 Maryland 3 4 162 188 6 4 283 246 Michigan St. 3 5 162 242 5 6 277 294 Indiana 2 6 171 280 4 7 263 377 Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Purdue 5 3 200 203 7 4 313 261 Minnesota 4 3 157 114 7 3 306 131 Iowa 4 3 138 126 6 4 179 139 Illinois 4 4 171 135 7 4 264 144 Wisconsin 4 4 184 199 6 5 302 223 Nebraska 2 6 153 203 3 8 247 314 Northwestern 1 7 101 220 1 10 162 299

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Indiana 39, Michigan St. 31

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, Noon

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Wisconsin, TBA

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 7 1 262 172 10 1 374 224 New Hampshire 7 1 267 203 8 3 315 292 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225 Richmond 6 2 257 162 8 3 335 223 Rhode Island 5 3 240 217 7 4 337 293 Delaware 4 4 217 155 7 4 304 178 Towson 4 4 185 207 6 5 235 306 Villanova 4 4 196 226 6 5 289 313 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 271 312 5 6 400 377 Albany (NY) 2 6 226 232 3 8 326 375 Maine 2 6 221 247 2 9 256 347 Hampton 1 7 130 253 4 7 220 298 Stony Brook 1 7 125 268 2 9 166 355

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Stony Brook 21

William & Mary 37, Richmond 26

New Hampshire 42, Maine 41

Villanova 29, Delaware 26

Towson 27, Hampton 7

Rhode Island 35, Albany (NY) 21

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 7 0 273 147 9 2 421 287 W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 4 417 233 North Texas 5 2 263 167 6 5 393 344 FAU 4 2 185 120 5 5 305 238 UAB 3 4 212 171 5 5 320 213 Rice 3 4 161 254 5 6 287 385 Middle Tennessee 2 4 133 188 5 5 268 288 FIU 2 4 107 256 4 6 190 374 UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284 Louisiana Tech 2 4 190 237 3 7 300 392 Charlotte 1 6 160 258 2 9 267 452

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 41, Rice 7

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 228 122 8 2 305 195 Penn 5 2 170 155 8 2 266 197 Princeton 5 2 187 102 8 2 278 135 Harvard 4 3 179 160 6 4 269 236 Columbia 3 4 157 192 6 4 265 208 Cornell 2 5 135 215 5 5 216 283 Dartmouth 2 5 135 140 3 7 201 205 Brown 1 6 150 255 3 7 231 351

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 19, Harvard 14

Penn 20, Princeton 19

Columbia 45, Cornell 22

Dartmouth 30, Brown 7

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 6 1 250 159 8 3 370 338 Bowling Green 5 2 150 181 6 5 272 361 Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274 Miami (Ohio) 3 4 147 150 5 6 225 253 Kent St. 3 4 203 194 4 7 311 321 Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 2 259 201 7 4 386 305 E. Michigan 4 3 195 207 7 4 308 324 Ball St. 3 4 173 191 5 6 262 305 Cent. Michigan 3 4 155 171 4 7 278 300 W. Michigan 3 4 132 165 4 7 208 275 N. Illinois 2 5 195 215 3 8 315 349

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35

Ohio 32, Ball St. 18

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan 31, Kent St. 24

Miami (Ohio) 29, N. Illinois 23

W. Michigan 12, Cent. Michigan 10

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, ppd.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 9 2 422 224 Howard 4 1 168 108 5 6 311 279 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 6 212 254 Morgan St. 2 3 125 139 4 7 250 308 Norfolk St. 2 3 108 184 2 9 189 444 SC State 1 4 116 162 3 8 246 338

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 35, Morgan St. 6

Norfolk St. 42, SC State 38

Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7

NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171 N. Dakota St. 6 1 214 122 8 2 341 170 North Dakota 5 2 234 197 7 3 312 290 Youngstown St. 5 3 234 218 7 4 314 279 N. Iowa 5 3 284 184 6 5 363 283 Illinois St. 4 4 127 158 6 5 190 224 S. Illinois 4 4 220 172 5 6 311 294 Missouri St. 3 5 212 218 5 6 301 300 South Dakota 2 6 134 242 3 8 179 321 Indiana St. 1 7 145 241 2 9 176 360 W. Illinois 0 8 105 305 0 11 150 426

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 28, S. Illinois 21

Illinois St. 20, W. Illinois 13

Missouri St. 24, Indiana St. 7

N. Iowa 58, South Dakota 14

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 5 1 202 130 6 4 300 236 San Diego St. 5 2 171 135 7 4 253 229 San Jose St. 4 2 173 127 6 3 244 174 UNLV 2 4 119 177 4 6 264 289 Hawaii 1 5 125 172 2 9 212 399 Nevada 0 6 88 195 2 8 190 303

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 6 0 215 74 7 3 300 173 Wyoming 5 1 129 108 7 3 232 231 Utah St. 4 2 157 146 5 5 221 294 Air Force 3 3 180 100 7 3 295 144 Colorado St. 2 4 86 135 2 8 129 299 New Mexico 0 7 80 226 2 9 157 295

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 34, New Mexico 10

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah St. at Boise St., Noon

New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Francis (Pa.) 7 0 287 91 9 2 414 202 Merrimack 6 1 197 162 8 3 306 251 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 206 248 4 7 266 417 Sacred Heart 3 4 193 212 5 6 271 287 Duquesne 3 4 201 187 4 7 270 303 Stonehill 2 5 166 177 4 5 275 207 CCSU 2 5 136 153 2 9 191 323 Wagner 1 6 106 262 1 10 151 463

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 52, Merrimack 23

Duquesne 33, Wagner 0

LIU Brooklyn 37, Sacred Heart 34

CCSU 39, Stonehill 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 208 77 9 2 403 237 UT Martin 4 0 166 73 6 4 348 300 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 7 266 356 Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 3 7 179 258 E. Illinois 1 4 110 146 2 8 214 309 Murray St. 1 4 96 168 2 9 167 405

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 52, Murray St. 22

NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 7 1 313 213 9 1 424 244 Oregon 6 1 308 191 8 2 422 274 Utah 6 1 259 157 8 2 393 200 UCLA 5 2 273 209 8 2 395 264 Washington 5 2 248 222 8 2 384 276 Oregon St. 5 3 214 146 8 3 351 223 Washington St. 4 4 221 180 7 4 300 218 Arizona 2 6 246 316 4 7 332 403 Arizona St. 2 6 200 272 3 8 278 339 California 1 6 161 228 3 7 232 279 Colorado 1 6 127 289 1 9 157 417 Stanford 1 7 153 300 3 7 210 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 31, Arizona 20

Oregon St. 31, Arizona St. 7

Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Washington at Washington St., TBA

Oregon at Oregon St., TBA

Utah at Colorado, TBA

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 258 107 11 0 430 219 Fordham 5 1 307 184 9 2 552 382 Lafayette 3 3 110 140 4 7 139 239 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 3 8 141 312 Colgate 2 4 144 175 3 8 237 335 Lehigh 2 4 127 167 2 9 189 325 Georgetown 1 5 142 205 2 9 249 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 47, Georgetown 10

Lafayette 14, Lehigh 11

Bucknell 24, Marist 13

Fordham 52, Colgate 38

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 0 270 133 10 1 358 189 Davidson 6 2 273 193 8 3 383 251 Dayton 6 2 229 175 8 3 313 247 Butler 5 3 207 163 7 4 300 244 San Diego 4 3 181 139 5 5 279 210 Valparaiso 4 4 210 216 5 6 264 296 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 7 236 327 Drake 3 5 152 194 3 8 194 309 Stetson 2 5 196 218 4 6 279 285 Morehead St. 1 7 178 266 2 9 253 406 Presbyterian 0 8 131 316 1 10 173 469

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Butler 13

San Diego 14, Morehead St. 9

Drake 24, Valparaiso 0

Davidson 24, Dayton 23

Stetson 42, Presbyterian 21

Bucknell 24, Marist 13

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 285 91 10 0 406 116 Tennessee 5 1 253 152 9 1 474 219 Kentucky 3 4 134 164 6 4 233 200 South Carolina 3 4 145 218 6 4 286 262 Florida 3 5 231 229 6 5 343 300 Vanderbilt 2 5 127 262 5 6 295 376 Missouri 2 5 134 178 4 6 232 259

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 6 1 200 169 8 2 326 210 Alabama 5 2 268 163 9 2 440 189 Mississippi 4 2 197 184 8 2 361 224 Mississippi St. 3 4 179 207 7 4 368 268 Arkansas 2 4 159 182 5 5 299 289 Auburn 2 5 151 215 4 6 229 288 Texas A&M 1 6 153 202 4 7 235 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24

Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Texas A&M 20, Umass 3

Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 8 0 309 184 10 1 369 262 Furman 7 1 273 162 9 2 361 216 Chattanooga 5 3 241 162 7 4 320 227 Mercer 5 3 296 174 7 4 420 243 W. Carolina 4 4 205 257 6 5 351 351 The Citadel 3 5 130 198 4 7 206 276 Wofford 3 5 191 273 3 8 220 350 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 8 323 336 VMI 0 8 121 313 1 10 177 399

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 63, Wofford 28

The Citadel 26, VMI 22

Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7

W. Carolina 32, Chattanooga 29

Samford 50, Mercer 44

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 313 112 10 1 582 210 SE Louisiana 5 1 207 148 8 3 372 248 Northwestern St. 4 2 163 173 4 7 237 417 Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 5 290 197 Nicholls 3 3 138 162 3 8 203 388 McNeese St. 1 4 118 166 3 7 225 320 Lamar 1 4 133 192 1 9 212 391 Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 8 191 356

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 40, Nicholls 17

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 66, Northwestern St. 7

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 302 67 11 0 406 108 Florida A&M 7 1 214 163 9 2 281 246 Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 4 193 204 Alabama A&M 3 4 181 208 3 7 201 333 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 220 290 2 9 259 434 MVSU 2 6 129 236 2 9 159 334

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 3 248 219 6 5 329 292 Southern U. 4 3 168 129 6 4 322 201 Texas Southern 4 3 173 148 5 5 261 261 Alcorn St. 4 4 168 165 5 6 225 267 Grambling St. 2 5 158 184 3 7 232 329 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 2 8 243 381

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

MVSU 27, Prairie View 7

Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 6 1 209 188 9 1 316 269 James Madison 5 2 243 175 7 3 360 223 Marshall 3 3 99 96 6 4 239 161 Appalachian St. 3 4 202 190 6 5 371 270 Georgia St. 3 4 223 220 4 7 337 346 Georgia Southern 2 4 184 210 5 5 343 317 Old Dominion 2 5 135 182 3 8 214 292

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 5 1 174 116 8 2 329 193 Troy 5 1 121 86 8 2 213 167 Southern Miss. 3 3 126 152 5 5 251 245 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 166 189 4 6 242 359 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 6 283 261 Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 3 7 268 313 Texas State 1 5 128 170 3 7 224 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

James Madison 42, Georgia St. 40

Appalachian St. 27, Old Dominion 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon

Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon

Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 0 120 79 7 3 289 222 Sam Houston St. 3 2 110 112 5 4 165 187 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 5 353 319 S. Utah 2 3 144 128 5 6 331 307 Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 6 286 334 Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 5 5 292 299

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 17, Sam Houston St. 7

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 8 3 325 250 Notre Dame 8 3 341 223 BYU 5 5 296 308 Uconn 6 6 238 313 New Mexico St. 4 5 179 230 Army 4 6 279 246 Umass 1 10 143 329

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22

Army 34, Uconn 17

Texas A&M 20, Umass 3

Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon

Army at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

