FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|6
|1
|251
|167
|9
|2
|386
|214
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|156
|132
|8
|2
|326
|214
|UCF
|5
|2
|236
|163
|8
|3
|373
|217
|Houston
|5
|2
|285
|222
|7
|4
|416
|365
|SMU
|4
|3
|273
|283
|6
|5
|427
|385
|Navy
|4
|4
|197
|210
|4
|7
|246
|272
|East Carolina
|3
|4
|186
|202
|6
|5
|321
|278
|Memphis
|3
|4
|220
|179
|6
|5
|390
|294
|Tulsa
|2
|5
|174
|240
|4
|7
|330
|367
|Temple
|1
|5
|142
|219
|3
|7
|214
|279
|South Florida
|0
|7
|203
|306
|1
|10
|297
|448
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane 59, SMU 24
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 48, South Florida 42
Saturday’s Games
Navy 17, UCF 14
Houston 42, East Carolina 3
Memphis 59, North Alabama 0
Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tulsa at Houston, TBA
UCF at South Florida, TBA
East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|7
|0
|245
|143
|9
|1
|342
|210
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|269
|151
|8
|3
|389
|198
|NC State
|3
|3
|120
|134
|7
|3
|264
|181
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|110
|120
|6
|4
|273
|204
|Louisville
|3
|4
|193
|179
|6
|4
|288
|206
|Wake Forest
|2
|4
|195
|201
|6
|4
|366
|282
|Boston College
|2
|5
|128
|236
|3
|8
|190
|332
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|6
|0
|215
|155
|9
|1
|401
|313
|Duke
|4
|3
|226
|165
|7
|4
|363
|243
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|184
|163
|7
|4
|328
|265
|Miami
|3
|3
|117
|157
|5
|5
|257
|239
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|126
|201
|4
|6
|171
|287
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|3
|8
|212
|272
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 28, Duke 26
Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22
Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
Miami at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|164
|92
|8
|2
|358
|235
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|178
|115
|5
|5
|336
|311
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|4
|347
|250
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|173
|164
|7
|4
|386
|356
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|130
|189
|5
|6
|288
|378
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|10
|314
|457
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
Memphis 59, North Alabama 0
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|8
|0
|295
|216
|11
|0
|434
|280
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|270
|177
|8
|3
|354
|206
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|3
|194
|232
|7
|3
|349
|300
|Texas
|4
|3
|223
|163
|6
|4
|335
|213
|Baylor
|4
|4
|245
|238
|6
|5
|376
|281
|Kansas
|3
|4
|230
|237
|6
|4
|369
|304
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|228
|229
|5
|5
|338
|296
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|192
|261
|5
|5
|319
|291
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|214
|321
|4
|7
|343
|376
|Iowa St.
|1
|6
|123
|140
|4
|6
|218
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 29, Baylor 28
Kansas St. 48, West Virginia 31
Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|296
|155
|10
|0
|430
|219
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|364
|204
|10
|1
|495
|302
|Weber St.
|5
|2
|241
|144
|8
|2
|361
|170
|Idaho
|5
|2
|270
|180
|6
|4
|351
|253
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|296
|141
|6
|4
|374
|212
|Montana
|4
|4
|290
|183
|7
|4
|410
|204
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|169
|279
|4
|6
|240
|358
|N. Arizona
|2
|5
|177
|219
|3
|7
|214
|289
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|143
|274
|3
|7
|208
|367
|E. Washington
|1
|6
|159
|294
|2
|8
|226
|445
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|100
|243
|1
|9
|144
|364
|Cal Poly
|0
|7
|136
|325
|1
|9
|192
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 55, Montana 21
Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|0
|204
|106
|6
|5
|352
|282
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|144
|113
|7
|4
|315
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|5
|6
|341
|311
|Bryant
|2
|3
|154
|139
|4
|7
|366
|331
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Robert Morris
|0
|5
|51
|196
|0
|11
|109
|377
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 38, NC A&T 17
Bryant 35, Robert Morris 6
Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|0
|267
|112
|11
|0
|433
|129
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|325
|113
|10
|0
|468
|156
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|220
|154
|8
|2
|340
|190
|Maryland
|3
|4
|162
|188
|6
|4
|283
|246
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|162
|242
|5
|6
|277
|294
|Indiana
|2
|6
|171
|280
|4
|7
|263
|377
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|95
|217
|4
|6
|199
|259
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Purdue
|5
|3
|200
|203
|7
|4
|313
|261
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|157
|114
|7
|3
|306
|131
|Iowa
|4
|3
|138
|126
|6
|4
|179
|139
|Illinois
|4
|4
|171
|135
|7
|4
|264
|144
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|184
|199
|6
|5
|302
|223
|Nebraska
|2
|6
|153
|203
|3
|8
|247
|314
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|101
|220
|1
|10
|162
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14
Indiana 39, Michigan St. 31
Michigan 19, Illinois 17
Purdue 17, Northwestern 9
Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Maryland, Noon
Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Wisconsin, TBA
Illinois at Northwestern, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|7
|1
|262
|172
|10
|1
|374
|224
|New Hampshire
|7
|1
|267
|203
|8
|3
|315
|292
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|3
|303
|225
|Richmond
|6
|2
|257
|162
|8
|3
|335
|223
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|240
|217
|7
|4
|337
|293
|Delaware
|4
|4
|217
|155
|7
|4
|304
|178
|Towson
|4
|4
|185
|207
|6
|5
|235
|306
|Villanova
|4
|4
|196
|226
|6
|5
|289
|313
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|271
|312
|5
|6
|400
|377
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|226
|232
|3
|8
|326
|375
|Maine
|2
|6
|221
|247
|2
|9
|256
|347
|Hampton
|1
|7
|130
|253
|4
|7
|220
|298
|Stony Brook
|1
|7
|125
|268
|2
|9
|166
|355
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Stony Brook 21
William & Mary 37, Richmond 26
New Hampshire 42, Maine 41
Villanova 29, Delaware 26
Towson 27, Hampton 7
Rhode Island 35, Albany (NY) 21
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|0
|273
|147
|9
|2
|421
|287
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|273
|122
|7
|4
|417
|233
|North Texas
|5
|2
|263
|167
|6
|5
|393
|344
|FAU
|4
|2
|185
|120
|5
|5
|305
|238
|UAB
|3
|4
|212
|171
|5
|5
|320
|213
|Rice
|3
|4
|161
|254
|5
|6
|287
|385
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|133
|188
|5
|5
|268
|288
|FIU
|2
|4
|107
|256
|4
|6
|190
|374
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|190
|237
|3
|7
|300
|392
|Charlotte
|1
|6
|160
|258
|2
|9
|267
|452
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 41, Rice 7
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon
Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|228
|122
|8
|2
|305
|195
|Penn
|5
|2
|170
|155
|8
|2
|266
|197
|Princeton
|5
|2
|187
|102
|8
|2
|278
|135
|Harvard
|4
|3
|179
|160
|6
|4
|269
|236
|Columbia
|3
|4
|157
|192
|6
|4
|265
|208
|Cornell
|2
|5
|135
|215
|5
|5
|216
|283
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|135
|140
|3
|7
|201
|205
|Brown
|1
|6
|150
|255
|3
|7
|231
|351
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 19, Harvard 14
Penn 20, Princeton 19
Columbia 45, Cornell 22
Dartmouth 30, Brown 7
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|6
|1
|250
|159
|8
|3
|370
|338
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|150
|181
|6
|5
|272
|361
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|197
|161
|5
|5
|298
|274
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|147
|150
|5
|6
|225
|253
|Kent St.
|3
|4
|203
|194
|4
|7
|311
|321
|Akron
|0
|6
|147
|208
|1
|9
|195
|367
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|2
|259
|201
|7
|4
|386
|305
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|195
|207
|7
|4
|308
|324
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|173
|191
|5
|6
|262
|305
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|4
|155
|171
|4
|7
|278
|300
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|132
|165
|4
|7
|208
|275
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|195
|215
|3
|8
|315
|349
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35
Ohio 32, Ball St. 18
Wednesday’s Games
E. Michigan 31, Kent St. 24
Miami (Ohio) 29, N. Illinois 23
W. Michigan 12, Cent. Michigan 10
Saturday’s Games
Akron at Buffalo, ppd.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|9
|2
|422
|224
|Howard
|4
|1
|168
|108
|5
|6
|311
|279
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|6
|212
|254
|Morgan St.
|2
|3
|125
|139
|4
|7
|250
|308
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|108
|184
|2
|9
|189
|444
|SC State
|1
|4
|116
|162
|3
|8
|246
|338
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 35, Morgan St. 6
Norfolk St. 42, SC State 38
Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7
NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|10
|1
|345
|171
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|214
|122
|8
|2
|341
|170
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|234
|197
|7
|3
|312
|290
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|234
|218
|7
|4
|314
|279
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|284
|184
|6
|5
|363
|283
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|127
|158
|6
|5
|190
|224
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|220
|172
|5
|6
|311
|294
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|212
|218
|5
|6
|301
|300
|South Dakota
|2
|6
|134
|242
|3
|8
|179
|321
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|145
|241
|2
|9
|176
|360
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|105
|305
|0
|11
|150
|426
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 28, S. Illinois 21
Illinois St. 20, W. Illinois 13
Missouri St. 24, Indiana St. 7
N. Iowa 58, South Dakota 14
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|5
|1
|202
|130
|6
|4
|300
|236
|San Diego St.
|5
|2
|171
|135
|7
|4
|253
|229
|San Jose St.
|4
|2
|173
|127
|6
|3
|244
|174
|UNLV
|2
|4
|119
|177
|4
|6
|264
|289
|Hawaii
|1
|5
|125
|172
|2
|9
|212
|399
|Nevada
|0
|6
|88
|195
|2
|8
|190
|303
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|215
|74
|7
|3
|300
|173
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|129
|108
|7
|3
|232
|231
|Utah St.
|4
|2
|157
|146
|5
|5
|221
|294
|Air Force
|3
|3
|180
|100
|7
|3
|295
|144
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|86
|135
|2
|8
|129
|299
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|80
|226
|2
|9
|157
|295
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. 34, New Mexico 10
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Utah St. at Boise St., Noon
New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|0
|287
|91
|9
|2
|414
|202
|Merrimack
|6
|1
|197
|162
|8
|3
|306
|251
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|206
|248
|4
|7
|266
|417
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|193
|212
|5
|6
|271
|287
|Duquesne
|3
|4
|201
|187
|4
|7
|270
|303
|Stonehill
|2
|5
|166
|177
|4
|5
|275
|207
|CCSU
|2
|5
|136
|153
|2
|9
|191
|323
|Wagner
|1
|6
|106
|262
|1
|10
|151
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 52, Merrimack 23
Duquesne 33, Wagner 0
LIU Brooklyn 37, Sacred Heart 34
CCSU 39, Stonehill 14
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|208
|77
|9
|2
|403
|237
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|166
|73
|6
|4
|348
|300
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|4
|7
|266
|356
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|73
|112
|3
|7
|179
|258
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|110
|146
|2
|8
|214
|309
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|96
|168
|2
|9
|167
|405
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 52, Murray St. 22
NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|7
|1
|313
|213
|9
|1
|424
|244
|Oregon
|6
|1
|308
|191
|8
|2
|422
|274
|Utah
|6
|1
|259
|157
|8
|2
|393
|200
|UCLA
|5
|2
|273
|209
|8
|2
|395
|264
|Washington
|5
|2
|248
|222
|8
|2
|384
|276
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|214
|146
|8
|3
|351
|223
|Washington St.
|4
|4
|221
|180
|7
|4
|300
|218
|Arizona
|2
|6
|246
|316
|4
|7
|332
|403
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|200
|272
|3
|8
|278
|339
|California
|1
|6
|161
|228
|3
|7
|232
|279
|Colorado
|1
|6
|127
|289
|1
|9
|157
|417
|Stanford
|1
|7
|153
|300
|3
|7
|210
|324
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 31, Arizona 20
Oregon St. 31, Arizona St. 7
Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Washington at Washington St., TBA
Oregon at Oregon St., TBA
Utah at Colorado, TBA
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|258
|107
|11
|0
|430
|219
|Fordham
|5
|1
|307
|184
|9
|2
|552
|382
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|110
|140
|4
|7
|139
|239
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|3
|8
|141
|312
|Colgate
|2
|4
|144
|175
|3
|8
|237
|335
|Lehigh
|2
|4
|127
|167
|2
|9
|189
|325
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|142
|205
|2
|9
|249
|401
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 47, Georgetown 10
Lafayette 14, Lehigh 11
Bucknell 24, Marist 13
Fordham 52, Colgate 38
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|0
|270
|133
|10
|1
|358
|189
|Davidson
|6
|2
|273
|193
|8
|3
|383
|251
|Dayton
|6
|2
|229
|175
|8
|3
|313
|247
|Butler
|5
|3
|207
|163
|7
|4
|300
|244
|San Diego
|4
|3
|181
|139
|5
|5
|279
|210
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|210
|216
|5
|6
|264
|296
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|7
|236
|327
|Drake
|3
|5
|152
|194
|3
|8
|194
|309
|Stetson
|2
|5
|196
|218
|4
|6
|279
|285
|Morehead St.
|1
|7
|178
|266
|2
|9
|253
|406
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|131
|316
|1
|10
|173
|469
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Butler 13
San Diego 14, Morehead St. 9
Drake 24, Valparaiso 0
Davidson 24, Dayton 23
Stetson 42, Presbyterian 21
Bucknell 24, Marist 13
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|285
|91
|10
|0
|406
|116
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|253
|152
|9
|1
|474
|219
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|134
|164
|6
|4
|233
|200
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|145
|218
|6
|4
|286
|262
|Florida
|3
|5
|231
|229
|6
|5
|343
|300
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|127
|262
|5
|6
|295
|376
|Missouri
|2
|5
|134
|178
|4
|6
|232
|259
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|6
|1
|200
|169
|8
|2
|326
|210
|Alabama
|5
|2
|268
|163
|9
|2
|440
|189
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|197
|184
|8
|2
|361
|224
|Mississippi St.
|3
|4
|179
|207
|7
|4
|368
|268
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|159
|182
|5
|5
|299
|289
|Auburn
|2
|5
|151
|215
|4
|6
|229
|288
|Texas A&M
|1
|6
|153
|202
|4
|7
|235
|231
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24
Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
Texas A&M 20, Umass 3
Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7
Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|8
|0
|309
|184
|10
|1
|369
|262
|Furman
|7
|1
|273
|162
|9
|2
|361
|216
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|241
|162
|7
|4
|320
|227
|Mercer
|5
|3
|296
|174
|7
|4
|420
|243
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|205
|257
|6
|5
|351
|351
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|130
|198
|4
|7
|206
|276
|Wofford
|3
|5
|191
|273
|3
|8
|220
|350
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|8
|323
|336
|VMI
|0
|8
|121
|313
|1
|10
|177
|399
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 63, Wofford 28
The Citadel 26, VMI 22
Mississippi St. 56, ETSU 7
W. Carolina 32, Chattanooga 29
Samford 50, Mercer 44
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|313
|112
|10
|1
|582
|210
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|207
|148
|8
|3
|372
|248
|Northwestern St.
|4
|2
|163
|173
|4
|7
|237
|417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|3
|133
|134
|5
|5
|290
|197
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|138
|162
|3
|8
|203
|388
|McNeese St.
|1
|4
|118
|166
|3
|7
|225
|320
|Lamar
|1
|4
|133
|192
|1
|9
|212
|391
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|97
|215
|2
|8
|191
|356
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana 40, Nicholls 17
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 66, Northwestern St. 7
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|302
|67
|11
|0
|406
|108
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|214
|163
|9
|2
|281
|246
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|142
|133
|6
|4
|193
|204
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|181
|208
|3
|7
|201
|333
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|220
|290
|2
|9
|259
|434
|MVSU
|2
|6
|129
|236
|2
|9
|159
|334
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|3
|248
|219
|6
|5
|329
|292
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|168
|129
|6
|4
|322
|201
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|173
|148
|5
|5
|261
|261
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|168
|165
|5
|6
|225
|267
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|158
|184
|3
|7
|232
|329
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|112
|273
|2
|8
|243
|381
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
MVSU 27, Prairie View 7
Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|1
|209
|188
|9
|1
|316
|269
|James Madison
|5
|2
|243
|175
|7
|3
|360
|223
|Marshall
|3
|3
|99
|96
|6
|4
|239
|161
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|202
|190
|6
|5
|371
|270
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|223
|220
|4
|7
|337
|346
|Georgia Southern
|2
|4
|184
|210
|5
|5
|343
|317
|Old Dominion
|2
|5
|135
|182
|3
|8
|214
|292
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|5
|1
|174
|116
|8
|2
|329
|193
|Troy
|5
|1
|121
|86
|8
|2
|213
|167
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|126
|152
|5
|5
|251
|245
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|166
|189
|4
|6
|242
|359
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|4
|172
|151
|5
|6
|283
|261
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|3
|7
|268
|313
|Texas State
|1
|5
|128
|170
|3
|7
|224
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 49, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
James Madison 42, Georgia St. 40
Appalachian St. 27, Old Dominion 14
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon
Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon
Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon
Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|0
|120
|79
|7
|3
|289
|222
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|2
|110
|112
|5
|4
|165
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|5
|353
|319
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|144
|128
|5
|6
|331
|307
|Utah Tech
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|6
|286
|334
|Tarleton St.
|1
|4
|138
|183
|5
|5
|292
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 17, Sam Houston St. 7
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|3
|325
|250
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|341
|223
|BYU
|5
|5
|296
|308
|Uconn
|6
|6
|238
|313
|New Mexico St.
|4
|5
|179
|230
|Army
|4
|6
|279
|246
|Umass
|1
|10
|143
|329
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22
Army 34, Uconn 17
Texas A&M 20, Umass 3
Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon
Army at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
