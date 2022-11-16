FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 1 156 132 8 2 326 214 Tulane 5 1 192 143 8 2 327 190 UCF 5 1 222 146 8 2 359 200 Houston 4 2 243 219 6 4 374 362 SMU 4 2 249 224 6 4 403 326 East Carolina 3 3 183 160 6 4 318 236 Memphis 3 4 220 179 5 5 331 294 Navy 3 4 180 196 3 7 229 258 Temple 1 5 142 219 3 7 214 279 Tulsa 1 5 126 198 3 7 282 325 South Florida 0 6 161 258 1 9 255 400

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at UCF, 11 a.m.

Houston at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tulsa at Houston, TBA

UCF at South Florida, TBA

East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 7 0 245 143 9 1 342 210 Florida St. 5 3 269 151 7 3 340 181 NC State 3 3 120 134 7 3 264 181 Syracuse 3 3 110 120 6 4 273 204 Louisville 3 4 193 179 6 4 288 206 Wake Forest 2 4 195 201 6 4 366 282 Boston College 2 5 128 236 3 7 190 288

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 6 0 215 155 9 1 401 313 Duke 4 2 200 137 7 3 337 215 Pittsburgh 3 3 156 137 6 4 300 239 Miami 3 3 117 157 5 5 257 239 Georgia Tech 3 4 126 201 4 6 171 287 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 2 8 189 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Pittsburgh, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 4 0 164 92 8 2 358 235 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 178 115 5 5 336 311 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 3 347 216 E. Kentucky 2 2 135 140 6 4 348 332 Kennesaw St. 1 3 106 151 5 5 264 340 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 9 314 398

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 7 0 266 188 10 0 405 252 Kansas St. 5 2 222 146 7 3 306 175 Oklahoma St. 4 3 194 232 7 3 349 300 Baylor 4 3 217 209 6 4 348 252 Texas 4 3 223 163 6 4 335 213 Kansas 3 4 230 237 6 4 369 304 Texas Tech 3 4 228 229 5 5 338 296 Oklahoma 2 5 192 261 5 5 319 291 West Virginia 2 5 183 273 4 6 312 328 Iowa St. 1 6 123 140 4 6 218 167

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Baylor, Noon

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 7 0 296 155 10 0 430 219 Montana St. 7 0 309 183 9 1 440 281 Weber St. 5 2 241 144 8 2 361 170 Idaho 5 2 270 180 6 4 351 253 UC Davis 5 2 296 141 6 4 374 212 Montana 4 3 269 128 7 3 389 149 Portland St. 3 4 169 279 4 6 240 358 N. Arizona 2 5 177 219 3 7 214 289 N. Colorado 2 5 143 274 3 7 208 367 E. Washington 1 6 159 294 2 8 226 445 Idaho St. 1 6 100 243 1 9 144 364 Cal Poly 0 7 136 325 1 9 192 425

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 4 0 127 75 7 3 298 253 Gardner-Webb 4 0 166 89 5 5 314 265 Campbell 2 3 185 168 4 6 307 304 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Bryant 1 3 119 133 3 7 331 325 Robert Morris 0 4 45 161 0 10 103 342

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Bryant at Robert Morris, Noon

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 7 0 248 95 10 0 414 112 Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156 Penn St. 5 2 220 154 8 2 340 190 Maryland 3 4 162 188 6 4 283 246 Michigan St. 3 4 131 203 5 5 246 255 Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259 Indiana 1 6 132 249 3 7 224 346

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 4 3 154 116 7 3 247 125 Minnesota 4 3 157 114 7 3 306 131 Iowa 4 3 138 126 6 4 179 139 Purdue 4 3 183 194 6 4 296 252 Wisconsin 3 4 169 185 5 5 287 209 Nebraska 2 5 139 188 3 7 233 299 Northwestern 1 6 92 203 1 9 153 282

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Michigan St., Noon

Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Maryland, Noon

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Wisconsin, TBA

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 6 1 225 146 9 1 337 198 Richmond 6 1 231 125 8 2 309 186 New Hampshire 6 1 225 162 7 3 273 251 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225 Delaware 4 3 191 126 7 3 278 149 Rhode Island 4 3 205 196 6 4 302 272 Towson 3 4 158 200 5 5 208 299 Villanova 3 4 167 200 5 5 260 287 Monmouth (NJ) 2 5 247 291 4 6 376 356 Albany (NY) 2 5 205 197 3 7 305 340 Maine 2 5 180 205 2 8 215 305 Hampton 1 6 123 226 4 6 213 271 Stony Brook 1 6 104 244 2 8 145 331

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

New Hampshire at Maine, Noon

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 6 0 232 140 8 2 380 280 W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 4 417 233 North Texas 5 2 263 167 6 5 393 344 FAU 4 2 185 120 5 5 305 238 Rice 3 3 154 213 5 5 280 344 UAB 3 4 212 171 5 5 320 213 Middle Tennessee 2 4 133 188 5 5 268 288 FIU 2 4 107 256 4 6 190 374 UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284 Louisiana Tech 2 4 190 237 3 7 300 392 Charlotte 1 6 160 258 2 9 267 452

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Rice, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 5 1 168 82 8 1 259 115 Yale 5 1 209 108 7 2 286 181 Penn 4 2 150 136 7 2 246 178 Harvard 4 2 165 141 6 3 255 217 Columbia 2 4 112 170 5 4 220 186 Cornell 2 4 113 170 5 4 194 238 Brown 1 5 143 225 3 6 224 321 Dartmouth 1 5 105 133 2 7 171 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 6 1 250 159 8 3 370 338 Bowling Green 5 2 150 181 6 5 272 361 Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274 Kent St. 3 3 179 163 4 6 287 290 Miami (Ohio) 2 4 118 127 4 6 196 230 Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 2 259 201 7 4 386 305 E. Michigan 3 3 164 183 6 4 277 300 Cent. Michigan 3 3 145 159 4 6 268 288 Ball St. 3 4 173 191 5 6 262 305 N. Illinois 2 4 172 186 3 7 292 320 W. Michigan 2 4 120 155 3 7 196 265

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35

Ohio 32, Ball St. 18

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 8 2 400 204 Howard 3 1 133 102 4 6 276 273 Morgan St. 2 2 119 104 4 6 244 273 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 5 205 220 SC State 1 3 78 120 3 7 208 296 Norfolk St. 1 3 66 146 1 9 147 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Morgan St., Noon

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171 N. Dakota St. 6 1 214 122 8 2 341 170 North Dakota 5 2 234 197 7 3 312 290 Youngstown St. 4 3 206 197 6 4 286 258 N. Iowa 4 3 226 170 5 5 305 269 S. Illinois 4 3 199 144 5 5 290 266 Illinois St. 3 4 107 145 5 5 170 211 Missouri St. 2 5 188 211 4 6 277 293 South Dakota 2 5 120 184 3 7 165 263 Indiana St. 1 6 138 217 2 8 169 336 W. Illinois 0 7 92 285 0 10 137 406

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon

W. Illinois at Illinois St., Noon

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 5 1 202 130 6 4 300 236 San Jose St. 4 2 173 127 6 3 244 174 San Diego St. 4 2 137 125 6 4 219 219 UNLV 2 4 119 177 4 6 264 289 Hawaii 1 5 125 172 2 9 212 399 Nevada 0 6 88 195 2 8 190 303

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 6 0 215 74 7 3 300 173 Wyoming 5 1 129 108 7 3 232 231 Utah St. 4 2 157 146 5 5 221 294 Air Force 3 3 180 100 7 3 295 144 Colorado St. 2 4 86 135 2 8 129 299 New Mexico 0 6 70 192 2 8 147 261

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah St. at Boise St., Noon

New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 6 0 174 110 8 2 283 199 St. Francis (Pa.) 6 0 235 68 8 2 362 179 Sacred Heart 3 3 159 175 5 5 237 250 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 214 3 7 229 383 Stonehill 2 4 152 138 4 4 261 168 Duquesne 2 4 168 187 3 7 237 303 CCSU 1 5 97 139 1 9 152 309 Wagner 1 5 106 229 1 9 151 430

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, Noon

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 4 0 156 55 8 2 351 215 UT Martin 4 0 166 73 6 4 348 300 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 4 6 246 334 Tennessee St. 2 3 73 112 3 7 179 258 Murray St. 1 3 74 116 2 8 145 353 E. Illinois 1 4 110 146 2 8 214 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 7 1 313 213 9 1 424 244 Oregon 6 1 308 191 8 2 422 274 Utah 6 1 259 157 8 2 393 200 UCLA 5 2 273 209 8 2 395 264 Washington 5 2 248 222 8 2 384 276 Oregon St. 4 3 183 139 7 3 320 216 Washington St. 3 4 190 160 6 4 269 198 Arizona 2 5 226 285 4 6 312 372 Arizona St. 2 5 193 241 3 7 271 308 California 1 6 161 228 3 7 232 279 Colorado 1 6 127 289 1 9 157 417 Stanford 1 7 153 300 3 7 210 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.

Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Washington at Washington St., TBA

Oregon at Oregon St., TBA

Utah at Colorado, TBA

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 0 211 97 10 0 383 209 Fordham 4 1 255 146 8 2 500 344 Colgate 2 3 106 123 3 7 199 283 Lafayette 2 3 96 129 3 7 125 228 Lehigh 2 3 116 153 2 8 178 311 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 2 8 117 299 Georgetown 1 4 132 158 2 8 239 354

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 0 243 120 9 1 331 176 Dayton 6 1 206 151 8 2 290 223 Butler 5 2 194 136 7 3 287 217 Davidson 5 2 249 170 7 3 359 228 Valparaiso 4 3 210 192 5 5 264 272 San Diego 3 3 167 130 4 5 265 201 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 6 223 303 Drake 2 5 128 194 2 8 170 309 Stetson 1 5 154 197 3 6 237 264 Morehead St. 1 6 169 252 2 8 244 392 Presbyterian 0 7 110 274 1 9 152 427

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, Noon

San Diego at Morehead St., Noon

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 285 91 10 0 406 116 Tennessee 5 1 253 152 9 1 474 219 Florida 3 4 207 198 6 4 319 269 Kentucky 3 4 134 164 6 4 233 200 South Carolina 3 4 145 218 6 4 286 262 Missouri 2 5 134 178 4 6 232 259 Vanderbilt 1 5 96 238 4 6 264 352

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 6 1 200 169 8 2 326 210 Alabama 5 2 268 163 8 2 406 189 Mississippi 4 2 197 184 8 2 361 224 Mississippi St. 3 4 179 207 6 4 312 261 Arkansas 2 4 159 182 5 5 299 289 Auburn 2 5 151 215 4 6 229 288 Texas A&M 1 6 153 202 3 7 215 228

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 7 0 259 140 9 1 319 218 Furman 6 1 210 134 8 2 298 188 Chattanooga 5 2 212 130 7 3 291 195 Mercer 5 2 252 124 7 3 376 193 W. Carolina 3 4 173 228 5 5 319 322 Wofford 3 4 163 210 3 7 192 287 The Citadel 2 5 104 176 3 7 180 254 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 7 316 280 VMI 0 7 99 287 1 9 155 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

The Citadel at VMI, Noon

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 1 247 105 9 1 516 203 SE Louisiana 4 1 167 131 7 3 332 231 Northwestern St. 4 1 156 107 4 6 230 351 Nicholls 3 2 121 122 3 7 186 348 Texas A&M Commerce 3 3 133 134 5 5 290 197 McNeese St. 1 4 118 166 3 7 225 320 Lamar 1 4 133 192 1 9 212 391 Houston Christian 1 5 97 215 2 8 191 356

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 7 0 285 57 10 0 389 98 Florida A&M 6 1 173 143 8 2 240 226 Alabama St. 4 3 142 133 6 4 193 204 Alabama A&M 3 4 181 208 3 7 201 333 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 200 249 2 8 239 393 MVSU 1 6 102 229 1 9 132 327

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 2 241 192 6 4 322 265 Southern U. 4 3 168 129 6 4 322 201 Alcorn St. 4 3 158 148 5 5 215 250 Texas Southern 4 3 173 148 5 5 261 261 Grambling St. 2 5 158 184 3 7 232 329 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 112 273 2 8 243 381

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 6 1 209 188 9 1 316 269 James Madison 4 2 201 135 6 3 318 183 Marshall 3 3 99 96 6 4 239 161 Georgia St. 3 3 183 178 4 6 297 304 Appalachian St. 2 4 175 176 5 5 344 256 Georgia Southern 2 4 184 210 5 5 343 317 Old Dominion 2 4 121 155 3 7 200 265

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 5 1 174 116 8 2 329 193 Troy 5 1 121 86 8 2 213 167 Southern Miss. 3 3 126 152 5 5 251 245 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 166 189 4 6 242 359 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 5 266 212 Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 3 7 268 313 Texas State 1 5 128 170 3 7 224 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Georgia St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon

Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon

Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 0 120 79 7 3 289 222 Sam Houston St. 3 1 103 95 5 3 158 170 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 5 353 319 Utah Tech 2 3 121 147 4 6 286 334 S. Utah 1 3 127 121 4 6 314 300 Tarleton St. 1 4 138 183 5 5 292 299

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 8 2 303 227 Notre Dame 7 3 297 223 Uconn 6 5 221 279 BYU 5 5 296 308 New Mexico St. 4 5 179 230 Army 3 6 245 229 Umass 1 9 140 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Uconn at Army, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon

Army at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.

