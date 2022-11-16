FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|156
|132
|8
|2
|326
|214
|Tulane
|5
|1
|192
|143
|8
|2
|327
|190
|UCF
|5
|1
|222
|146
|8
|2
|359
|200
|Houston
|4
|2
|243
|219
|6
|4
|374
|362
|SMU
|4
|2
|249
|224
|6
|4
|403
|326
|East Carolina
|3
|3
|183
|160
|6
|4
|318
|236
|Memphis
|3
|4
|220
|179
|5
|5
|331
|294
|Navy
|3
|4
|180
|196
|3
|7
|229
|258
|Temple
|1
|5
|142
|219
|3
|7
|214
|279
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|126
|198
|3
|7
|282
|325
|South Florida
|0
|6
|161
|258
|1
|9
|255
|400
___
Thursday’s Games
SMU at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Florida at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at UCF, 11 a.m.
Houston at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tulsa at Houston, TBA
UCF at South Florida, TBA
East Carolina at Temple, 1 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|7
|0
|245
|143
|9
|1
|342
|210
|Florida St.
|5
|3
|269
|151
|7
|3
|340
|181
|NC State
|3
|3
|120
|134
|7
|3
|264
|181
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|110
|120
|6
|4
|273
|204
|Louisville
|3
|4
|193
|179
|6
|4
|288
|206
|Wake Forest
|2
|4
|195
|201
|6
|4
|366
|282
|Boston College
|2
|5
|128
|236
|3
|7
|190
|288
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|6
|0
|215
|155
|9
|1
|401
|313
|Duke
|4
|2
|200
|137
|7
|3
|337
|215
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|156
|137
|6
|4
|300
|239
|Miami
|3
|3
|117
|157
|5
|5
|257
|239
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|126
|201
|4
|6
|171
|287
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|2
|8
|189
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Duke at Pittsburgh, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon
Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|164
|92
|8
|2
|358
|235
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|178
|115
|5
|5
|336
|311
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|3
|347
|216
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|135
|140
|6
|4
|348
|332
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|106
|151
|5
|5
|264
|340
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|9
|314
|398
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon
North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|7
|0
|266
|188
|10
|0
|405
|252
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|222
|146
|7
|3
|306
|175
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|3
|194
|232
|7
|3
|349
|300
|Baylor
|4
|3
|217
|209
|6
|4
|348
|252
|Texas
|4
|3
|223
|163
|6
|4
|335
|213
|Kansas
|3
|4
|230
|237
|6
|4
|369
|304
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|228
|229
|5
|5
|338
|296
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|192
|261
|5
|5
|319
|291
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|183
|273
|4
|6
|312
|328
|Iowa St.
|1
|6
|123
|140
|4
|6
|218
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU at Baylor, Noon
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|296
|155
|10
|0
|430
|219
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|309
|183
|9
|1
|440
|281
|Weber St.
|5
|2
|241
|144
|8
|2
|361
|170
|Idaho
|5
|2
|270
|180
|6
|4
|351
|253
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|296
|141
|6
|4
|374
|212
|Montana
|4
|3
|269
|128
|7
|3
|389
|149
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|169
|279
|4
|6
|240
|358
|N. Arizona
|2
|5
|177
|219
|3
|7
|214
|289
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|143
|274
|3
|7
|208
|367
|E. Washington
|1
|6
|159
|294
|2
|8
|226
|445
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|100
|243
|1
|9
|144
|364
|Cal Poly
|0
|7
|136
|325
|1
|9
|192
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|127
|75
|7
|3
|298
|253
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|0
|166
|89
|5
|5
|314
|265
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|4
|6
|307
|304
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Bryant
|1
|3
|119
|133
|3
|7
|331
|325
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|45
|161
|0
|10
|103
|342
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Bryant at Robert Morris, Noon
Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|7
|0
|248
|95
|10
|0
|414
|112
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|325
|113
|10
|0
|468
|156
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|220
|154
|8
|2
|340
|190
|Maryland
|3
|4
|162
|188
|6
|4
|283
|246
|Michigan St.
|3
|4
|131
|203
|5
|5
|246
|255
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|95
|217
|4
|6
|199
|259
|Indiana
|1
|6
|132
|249
|3
|7
|224
|346
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|3
|154
|116
|7
|3
|247
|125
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|157
|114
|7
|3
|306
|131
|Iowa
|4
|3
|138
|126
|6
|4
|179
|139
|Purdue
|4
|3
|183
|194
|6
|4
|296
|252
|Wisconsin
|3
|4
|169
|185
|5
|5
|287
|209
|Nebraska
|2
|5
|139
|188
|3
|7
|233
|299
|Northwestern
|1
|6
|92
|203
|1
|9
|153
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Michigan St., Noon
Illinois at Michigan, Noon
Northwestern at Purdue, Noon
Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Maryland, Noon
Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Wisconsin, TBA
Illinois at Northwestern, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|6
|1
|225
|146
|9
|1
|337
|198
|Richmond
|6
|1
|231
|125
|8
|2
|309
|186
|New Hampshire
|6
|1
|225
|162
|7
|3
|273
|251
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|3
|303
|225
|Delaware
|4
|3
|191
|126
|7
|3
|278
|149
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|205
|196
|6
|4
|302
|272
|Towson
|3
|4
|158
|200
|5
|5
|208
|299
|Villanova
|3
|4
|167
|200
|5
|5
|260
|287
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|5
|247
|291
|4
|6
|376
|356
|Albany (NY)
|2
|5
|205
|197
|3
|7
|305
|340
|Maine
|2
|5
|180
|205
|2
|8
|215
|305
|Hampton
|1
|6
|123
|226
|4
|6
|213
|271
|Stony Brook
|1
|6
|104
|244
|2
|8
|145
|331
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
William & Mary at Richmond, Noon
New Hampshire at Maine, Noon
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|6
|0
|232
|140
|8
|2
|380
|280
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|273
|122
|7
|4
|417
|233
|North Texas
|5
|2
|263
|167
|6
|5
|393
|344
|FAU
|4
|2
|185
|120
|5
|5
|305
|238
|Rice
|3
|3
|154
|213
|5
|5
|280
|344
|UAB
|3
|4
|212
|171
|5
|5
|320
|213
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|133
|188
|5
|5
|268
|288
|FIU
|2
|4
|107
|256
|4
|6
|190
|374
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|190
|237
|3
|7
|300
|392
|Charlotte
|1
|6
|160
|258
|2
|9
|267
|452
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Rice, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon
Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5
|1
|168
|82
|8
|1
|259
|115
|Yale
|5
|1
|209
|108
|7
|2
|286
|181
|Penn
|4
|2
|150
|136
|7
|2
|246
|178
|Harvard
|4
|2
|165
|141
|6
|3
|255
|217
|Columbia
|2
|4
|112
|170
|5
|4
|220
|186
|Cornell
|2
|4
|113
|170
|5
|4
|194
|238
|Brown
|1
|5
|143
|225
|3
|6
|224
|321
|Dartmouth
|1
|5
|105
|133
|2
|7
|171
|198
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|6
|1
|250
|159
|8
|3
|370
|338
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|150
|181
|6
|5
|272
|361
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|197
|161
|5
|5
|298
|274
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|179
|163
|4
|6
|287
|290
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|4
|118
|127
|4
|6
|196
|230
|Akron
|0
|6
|147
|208
|1
|9
|195
|367
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|2
|259
|201
|7
|4
|386
|305
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|164
|183
|6
|4
|277
|300
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|145
|159
|4
|6
|268
|288
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|173
|191
|5
|6
|262
|305
|N. Illinois
|2
|4
|172
|186
|3
|7
|292
|320
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|120
|155
|3
|7
|196
|265
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 42, Toledo 35
Ohio 32, Ball St. 18
Wednesday’s Games
E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Toledo at W. Michigan, Noon
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent St. at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|8
|2
|400
|204
|Howard
|3
|1
|133
|102
|4
|6
|276
|273
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|119
|104
|4
|6
|244
|273
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|5
|205
|220
|SC State
|1
|3
|78
|120
|3
|7
|208
|296
|Norfolk St.
|1
|3
|66
|146
|1
|9
|147
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Morgan St., Noon
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|10
|1
|345
|171
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|214
|122
|8
|2
|341
|170
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|234
|197
|7
|3
|312
|290
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|206
|197
|6
|4
|286
|258
|N. Iowa
|4
|3
|226
|170
|5
|5
|305
|269
|S. Illinois
|4
|3
|199
|144
|5
|5
|290
|266
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|107
|145
|5
|5
|170
|211
|Missouri St.
|2
|5
|188
|211
|4
|6
|277
|293
|South Dakota
|2
|5
|120
|184
|3
|7
|165
|263
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|138
|217
|2
|8
|169
|336
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|92
|285
|0
|10
|137
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon
W. Illinois at Illinois St., Noon
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|5
|1
|202
|130
|6
|4
|300
|236
|San Jose St.
|4
|2
|173
|127
|6
|3
|244
|174
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|137
|125
|6
|4
|219
|219
|UNLV
|2
|4
|119
|177
|4
|6
|264
|289
|Hawaii
|1
|5
|125
|172
|2
|9
|212
|399
|Nevada
|0
|6
|88
|195
|2
|8
|190
|303
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|215
|74
|7
|3
|300
|173
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|129
|108
|7
|3
|232
|231
|Utah St.
|4
|2
|157
|146
|5
|5
|221
|294
|Air Force
|3
|3
|180
|100
|7
|3
|295
|144
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|86
|135
|2
|8
|129
|299
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|70
|192
|2
|8
|147
|261
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Utah St. at Boise St., Noon
New Mexico at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|6
|0
|174
|110
|8
|2
|283
|199
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|0
|235
|68
|8
|2
|362
|179
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|159
|175
|5
|5
|237
|250
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|214
|3
|7
|229
|383
|Stonehill
|2
|4
|152
|138
|4
|4
|261
|168
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|168
|187
|3
|7
|237
|303
|CCSU
|1
|5
|97
|139
|1
|9
|152
|309
|Wagner
|1
|5
|106
|229
|1
|9
|151
|430
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, Noon
Wagner at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|4
|0
|156
|55
|8
|2
|351
|215
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|166
|73
|6
|4
|348
|300
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|4
|6
|246
|334
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|73
|112
|3
|7
|179
|258
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|2
|8
|145
|353
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|110
|146
|2
|8
|214
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|7
|1
|313
|213
|9
|1
|424
|244
|Oregon
|6
|1
|308
|191
|8
|2
|422
|274
|Utah
|6
|1
|259
|157
|8
|2
|393
|200
|UCLA
|5
|2
|273
|209
|8
|2
|395
|264
|Washington
|5
|2
|248
|222
|8
|2
|384
|276
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|183
|139
|7
|3
|320
|216
|Washington St.
|3
|4
|190
|160
|6
|4
|269
|198
|Arizona
|2
|5
|226
|285
|4
|6
|312
|372
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|193
|241
|3
|7
|271
|308
|California
|1
|6
|161
|228
|3
|7
|232
|279
|Colorado
|1
|6
|127
|289
|1
|9
|157
|417
|Stanford
|1
|7
|153
|300
|3
|7
|210
|324
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.
Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
UCLA at California, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Washington at Washington St., TBA
Oregon at Oregon St., TBA
Utah at Colorado, TBA
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|211
|97
|10
|0
|383
|209
|Fordham
|4
|1
|255
|146
|8
|2
|500
|344
|Colgate
|2
|3
|106
|123
|3
|7
|199
|283
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|96
|129
|3
|7
|125
|228
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|116
|153
|2
|8
|178
|311
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|2
|8
|117
|299
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|132
|158
|2
|8
|239
|354
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|0
|243
|120
|9
|1
|331
|176
|Dayton
|6
|1
|206
|151
|8
|2
|290
|223
|Butler
|5
|2
|194
|136
|7
|3
|287
|217
|Davidson
|5
|2
|249
|170
|7
|3
|359
|228
|Valparaiso
|4
|3
|210
|192
|5
|5
|264
|272
|San Diego
|3
|3
|167
|130
|4
|5
|265
|201
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|6
|223
|303
|Drake
|2
|5
|128
|194
|2
|8
|170
|309
|Stetson
|1
|5
|154
|197
|3
|6
|237
|264
|Morehead St.
|1
|6
|169
|252
|2
|8
|244
|392
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|110
|274
|1
|9
|152
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, Noon
San Diego at Morehead St., Noon
Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|285
|91
|10
|0
|406
|116
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|253
|152
|9
|1
|474
|219
|Florida
|3
|4
|207
|198
|6
|4
|319
|269
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|134
|164
|6
|4
|233
|200
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|145
|218
|6
|4
|286
|262
|Missouri
|2
|5
|134
|178
|4
|6
|232
|259
|Vanderbilt
|1
|5
|96
|238
|4
|6
|264
|352
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|6
|1
|200
|169
|8
|2
|326
|210
|Alabama
|5
|2
|268
|163
|8
|2
|406
|189
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|197
|184
|8
|2
|361
|224
|Mississippi St.
|3
|4
|179
|207
|6
|4
|312
|261
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|159
|182
|5
|5
|299
|289
|Auburn
|2
|5
|151
|215
|4
|6
|229
|288
|Texas A&M
|1
|6
|153
|202
|3
|7
|215
|228
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon
Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon
Umass at Texas A&M, Noon
ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon
Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|7
|0
|259
|140
|9
|1
|319
|218
|Furman
|6
|1
|210
|134
|8
|2
|298
|188
|Chattanooga
|5
|2
|212
|130
|7
|3
|291
|195
|Mercer
|5
|2
|252
|124
|7
|3
|376
|193
|W. Carolina
|3
|4
|173
|228
|5
|5
|319
|322
|Wofford
|3
|4
|163
|210
|3
|7
|192
|287
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|104
|176
|3
|7
|180
|254
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|7
|316
|280
|VMI
|0
|7
|99
|287
|1
|9
|155
|373
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Furman, Noon
The Citadel at VMI, Noon
ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|247
|105
|9
|1
|516
|203
|SE Louisiana
|4
|1
|167
|131
|7
|3
|332
|231
|Northwestern St.
|4
|1
|156
|107
|4
|6
|230
|351
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|121
|122
|3
|7
|186
|348
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|3
|133
|134
|5
|5
|290
|197
|McNeese St.
|1
|4
|118
|166
|3
|7
|225
|320
|Lamar
|1
|4
|133
|192
|1
|9
|212
|391
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|97
|215
|2
|8
|191
|356
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|285
|57
|10
|0
|389
|98
|Florida A&M
|6
|1
|173
|143
|8
|2
|240
|226
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|142
|133
|6
|4
|193
|204
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|181
|208
|3
|7
|201
|333
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|200
|249
|2
|8
|239
|393
|MVSU
|1
|6
|102
|229
|1
|9
|132
|327
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|2
|241
|192
|6
|4
|322
|265
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|168
|129
|6
|4
|322
|201
|Alcorn St.
|4
|3
|158
|148
|5
|5
|215
|250
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|173
|148
|5
|5
|261
|261
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|158
|184
|3
|7
|232
|329
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|112
|273
|2
|8
|243
|381
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|1
|209
|188
|9
|1
|316
|269
|James Madison
|4
|2
|201
|135
|6
|3
|318
|183
|Marshall
|3
|3
|99
|96
|6
|4
|239
|161
|Georgia St.
|3
|3
|183
|178
|4
|6
|297
|304
|Appalachian St.
|2
|4
|175
|176
|5
|5
|344
|256
|Georgia Southern
|2
|4
|184
|210
|5
|5
|343
|317
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|121
|155
|3
|7
|200
|265
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|5
|1
|174
|116
|8
|2
|329
|193
|Troy
|5
|1
|121
|86
|8
|2
|213
|167
|Southern Miss.
|3
|3
|126
|152
|5
|5
|251
|245
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|166
|189
|4
|6
|242
|359
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|4
|172
|151
|5
|5
|266
|212
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|3
|7
|268
|313
|Texas State
|1
|5
|128
|170
|3
|7
|224
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon
Georgia St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, Noon
Georgia St. at Marshall, Noon
Old Dominion at South Alabama, Noon
Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|0
|120
|79
|7
|3
|289
|222
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|103
|95
|5
|3
|158
|170
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|5
|353
|319
|Utah Tech
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|6
|286
|334
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|4
|6
|314
|300
|Tarleton St.
|1
|4
|138
|183
|5
|5
|292
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|2
|303
|227
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|297
|223
|Uconn
|6
|5
|221
|279
|BYU
|5
|5
|296
|308
|New Mexico St.
|4
|5
|179
|230
|Army
|3
|6
|245
|229
|Umass
|1
|9
|140
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon
Uconn at Army, Noon
Umass at Texas A&M, Noon
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
New Mexico St. at Liberty, Noon
Army at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Stanford, 11 p.m.
