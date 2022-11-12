FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0 161 105 8 1 296 152 Cincinnati 5 1 156 132 8 2 326 214 UCF 4 1 184 115 7 2 321 169 SMU 4 2 249 224 6 4 403 326 Houston 3 2 200 183 5 4 331 326 East Carolina 3 3 183 160 6 4 318 236 Memphis 3 4 220 179 5 5 331 294 Navy 3 4 180 196 3 7 229 258 Temple 1 4 106 176 3 6 178 236 Tulsa 1 5 126 198 3 7 282 325 South Florida 0 6 161 258 1 9 255 400

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 26, Tulsa 10

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

SMU 41, South Florida 23

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

South Florida at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Cincinnati at Temple, TBA

Navy at UCF, TBA

Houston at East Carolina, TBA

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 1 311 194 NC State 3 2 100 113 7 2 244 160 Syracuse 3 2 107 82 6 3 270 166 Florida St. 4 3 231 148 6 3 302 178 Louisville 3 3 177 148 6 3 272 175 Wake Forest 2 3 161 165 6 3 332 246 Boston College 1 5 107 216 2 7 169 268

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 5 0 179 121 8 1 365 279 Duke 4 2 200 137 7 3 337 215 Pittsburgh 3 3 156 137 6 4 300 239 Georgia Tech 3 3 112 166 4 5 157 252 Miami 2 3 82 143 4 5 222 225 Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240 Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 2 8 189 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 24, Virginia Tech 7

Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pittsburgh, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Miami at Clemson, TBA

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 4 0 164 92 8 2 358 235 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 178 115 4 5 302 304 Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 3 347 216 E. Kentucky 2 2 135 140 6 4 348 332 Kennesaw St. 1 3 106 151 5 5 264 340 North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 8 287 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 31, Kennesaw St. 14

Jacksonville St. 42, E. Kentucky 17

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 6 0 249 178 9 0 388 242 Baylor 4 2 214 178 6 3 345 221 Kansas St. 4 2 191 143 6 3 275 172 Texas 4 2 213 146 6 3 325 196 Kansas 3 3 202 194 6 3 341 261 Oklahoma St. 3 3 174 218 6 3 329 286 Texas Tech 2 4 185 201 4 5 295 268 Oklahoma 2 5 192 261 5 5 319 291 West Virginia 2 5 183 273 4 6 312 328 Iowa St. 1 5 109 120 4 5 204 147

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA

Texas Tech at Iowa St., TBA

TCU at Baylor, TBA

Texas at Kansas, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 7 0 296 155 10 0 430 219 Montana St. 6 0 237 155 8 1 368 253 Idaho 5 1 244 136 6 3 325 209 Weber St. 4 2 196 137 7 2 316 163 UC Davis 4 2 252 115 5 4 330 186 Montana 3 3 206 121 6 3 326 142 Portland St. 3 4 169 279 4 6 240 358 N. Arizona 2 5 177 219 3 7 214 289 N. Colorado 2 5 143 274 3 7 208 367 E. Washington 1 5 152 231 2 7 219 382 Idaho St. 1 5 93 198 1 8 137 319 Cal Poly 0 6 108 253 1 8 164 353

___

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. 45, Portland St. 17

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 21, N. Arizona 20

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 4 0 127 75 7 3 298 253 Gardner-Webb 4 0 166 89 5 5 314 265 Campbell 2 3 185 168 4 6 307 304 Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327 Bryant 1 3 119 133 3 7 331 325 Robert Morris 0 4 45 161 0 10 103 342

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 10

Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29

Gardner-Webb 42, Campbell 35

Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9

Saturday, Nov. 19

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Bryant at Robert Morris, Noon

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 6 0 214 92 9 0 380 109 Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156 Penn St. 4 2 190 154 7 2 310 190 Maryland 3 3 162 158 6 3 283 216 Michigan St. 3 4 131 203 5 5 246 255 Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259 Indiana 1 6 132 249 3 7 224 346

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 4 3 154 116 7 3 247 125 Purdue 4 3 183 194 6 4 296 252 Minnesota 3 3 126 111 6 3 275 128 Iowa 3 3 114 116 5 4 155 129 Wisconsin 3 3 159 161 5 4 277 185 Nebraska 2 4 136 154 3 6 230 265 Northwestern 1 5 89 172 1 8 150 251

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 56, Indiana 14

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 21

Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Ohio St. at Maryland, TBA

Illinois at Michigan, TBA

Indiana at Michigan St., TBA

Iowa at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Rutgers, TBA

Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA

Northwestern at Purdue, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 6 1 225 146 9 1 337 198 Richmond 6 1 231 125 8 2 309 186 New Hampshire 6 1 225 162 7 3 273 251 Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225 Delaware 4 3 191 126 7 3 278 149 Rhode Island 4 3 205 196 6 4 302 272 Towson 3 4 158 200 5 5 208 299 Villanova 3 4 167 200 5 5 260 287 Monmouth (NJ) 2 5 247 291 4 6 376 356 Albany (NY) 2 5 205 197 3 7 305 340 Maine 2 5 180 205 2 8 215 305 Hampton 1 6 123 226 4 6 213 271 Stony Brook 1 6 104 244 2 8 145 331

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 23, Maine 21

Richmond 21, Delaware 13

New Hampshire 31, Rhode Island 28

Towson 21, Stony Brook 17

William & Mary 45, Villanova 12

Elon 38, Hampton 24

Saturday, Nov. 19

New Hampshire at Maine, Noon

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 5 0 181 133 7 2 329 273 North Texas 5 1 242 126 6 4 372 303 W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 4 417 233 FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231 Rice 3 3 154 213 5 5 280 344 FIU 2 3 100 204 4 5 183 322 Louisiana Tech 2 3 183 186 3 6 293 341 UAB 2 4 171 150 4 5 279 192 UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284 Middle Tennessee 1 4 109 174 4 5 244 274 Charlotte 1 5 146 234 2 8 253 428

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 45, Rice 10

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

UTSA at Rice, 1 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 5 1 168 82 8 1 259 115 Yale 5 1 209 108 7 2 286 181 Penn 4 2 150 136 7 2 246 178 Harvard 4 2 165 141 6 3 255 217 Columbia 2 4 112 170 5 4 220 186 Cornell 2 4 113 170 5 4 194 238 Brown 1 5 143 225 3 6 224 321 Dartmouth 1 5 105 133 2 7 171 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 31, Brown 24

Yale 24, Princeton 20

Harvard 37, Penn 14

Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13

Saturday, Nov. 19

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 5 1 218 141 7 3 338 320 Bowling Green 4 2 108 146 5 5 230 326 Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274 Kent St. 3 3 179 163 4 6 287 290 Miami (Ohio) 2 4 118 127 4 6 196 230 Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 1 224 159 7 3 351 263 E. Michigan 3 3 164 183 6 4 277 300 Ball St. 3 3 155 159 5 5 244 273 Cent. Michigan 3 3 145 159 4 6 268 288 N. Illinois 2 4 172 186 3 7 292 320 W. Michigan 2 4 120 155 3 7 196 265

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan 34, Akron 28

Ohio 37, Miami (Ohio) 21

Toledo 28, Ball St. 21

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 31, Buffalo 27

Kent St. 40, Bowling Green 6

N. Illinois 24, W. Michigan 21

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 209 102 8 2 400 204 Howard 3 1 133 102 4 6 276 273 Morgan St. 2 2 119 104 4 6 244 273 Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 5 205 220 SC State 1 3 78 120 3 7 208 296 Norfolk St. 1 3 66 146 1 9 147 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 28, SC State 14

NC Central 48, Norfolk St. 14

Morgan St. 37, Delaware St. 7

Saturday, Nov. 19

Howard at Morgan St., Noon

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171 N. Dakota St. 6 1 214 122 8 2 341 170 North Dakota 5 2 234 197 7 3 312 290 Youngstown St. 4 2 184 172 6 3 264 233 N. Iowa 4 3 226 170 5 5 305 269 S. Illinois 4 3 199 144 5 5 290 266 Illinois St. 3 4 107 145 5 5 170 211 South Dakota 2 5 120 184 3 7 165 263 Missouri St. 1 5 163 189 3 6 252 271 Indiana St. 1 6 138 217 2 8 169 336 W. Illinois 0 7 92 285 0 10 137 406

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19

Indiana St. 21, W. Illinois 0

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 18

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. 31, Illinois St. 7

Saturday, Nov. 19

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 5 1 202 130 6 4 300 236 San Jose St. 4 1 146 84 6 2 217 131 San Diego St. 3 2 94 98 5 4 176 192 UNLV 2 4 119 177 4 6 264 289 Hawaii 1 4 91 131 2 8 178 358 Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 3 259 170 Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218 Utah St. 3 2 116 112 4 5 180 260 Air Force 2 3 145 97 6 3 260 141 Colorado St. 2 3 73 121 2 7 116 285 New Mexico 0 5 67 157 2 7 144 226

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. 37, UNLV 30

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 6 0 174 110 8 2 283 199 St. Francis (Pa.) 6 0 235 68 8 2 362 179 Sacred Heart 3 3 159 175 5 5 237 250 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 214 3 7 229 383 Stonehill 2 4 152 138 4 4 261 168 Duquesne 2 4 168 187 3 7 237 303 CCSU 1 5 97 139 1 9 152 309 Wagner 1 5 106 229 1 9 151 430

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 20, CCSU 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Duquesne 14

Sacred Heart 38, Wagner 28

LIU Brooklyn 34, Stonehill 28

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, Noon

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 4 0 156 55 8 2 351 215 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 4 328 297 Tennessee St. 2 2 70 92 3 6 176 238 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 3 6 211 307 Murray St. 1 3 74 116 2 8 145 353 E. Illinois 1 4 110 146 2 8 214 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 63, McKendree 35

Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9

SE Missouri 31, E. Illinois 7

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 6 0 274 154 8 1 388 237 Southern Cal 7 1 313 213 9 1 424 244 UCLA 5 1 245 175 8 1 367 230 Utah 5 1 217 150 7 2 351 193 Washington 4 2 211 188 7 2 347 242 Oregon St. 3 3 145 129 6 3 282 206 Washington St. 2 4 162 142 5 4 241 180 Arizona St. 2 4 175 213 3 6 253 280 Arizona 1 5 192 257 3 6 278 344 California 1 5 151 190 3 6 222 241 Stanford 1 6 146 258 3 6 203 282 Colorado 1 6 127 289 1 9 157 417

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 55, Colorado 17

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA

Utah at Oregon, TBA

Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.

Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 0 211 97 10 0 383 209 Fordham 4 1 255 146 8 2 500 344 Colgate 2 3 106 123 3 7 199 283 Lafayette 2 3 96 129 3 7 125 228 Lehigh 2 3 116 153 2 8 178 311 Bucknell 2 4 81 191 2 8 117 299 Georgetown 1 4 132 158 2 8 239 354

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29

Lehigh 36, Colgate 33

Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21

Fordham 45, Lafayette 10

Saturday, Nov. 19

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 0 243 120 9 1 331 176 Dayton 6 1 206 151 8 2 290 223 Davidson 5 1 235 139 7 2 345 197 Butler 5 2 194 136 7 3 287 217 Valparaiso 4 3 210 192 5 5 264 272 Marist 4 4 208 222 4 6 223 303 San Diego 2 3 136 116 3 5 234 187 Drake 2 5 128 194 2 8 170 309 Stetson 1 5 154 197 3 6 237 264 Morehead St. 1 6 169 252 2 8 244 392 Presbyterian 0 7 110 274 1 9 152 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 45, Marist 24

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 27

St. Thomas (Minn.) 23, Stetson 0

Drake 27, Butler 24

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, Noon

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 6 0 240 72 9 0 361 97 Tennessee 5 1 253 152 9 1 474 219 South Carolina 3 3 139 180 6 3 280 224 Kentucky 3 4 134 164 6 4 233 200 Florida 2 4 169 192 5 4 281 263 Missouri 2 5 134 178 4 6 232 259 Vanderbilt 1 5 96 238 4 6 264 352

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 6 1 200 169 8 2 326 210 Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194 Alabama 4 2 238 139 7 2 376 165 Mississippi St. 3 3 160 162 6 3 293 216 Arkansas 2 4 159 182 5 5 299 289 Auburn 1 5 138 205 3 6 216 278 Texas A&M 1 5 143 189 3 6 205 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

LSU 13, Arkansas 10

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 7 0 259 140 9 1 319 218 Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175 Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170 Chattanooga 5 2 212 130 7 3 291 195 W. Carolina 3 4 173 228 5 5 319 322 Wofford 3 4 163 210 3 7 192 287 The Citadel 2 5 104 176 3 7 180 254 ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 7 316 280 VMI 0 7 99 287 1 9 155 373

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 20, ETSU 17

Wofford 34, VMI 16

Samford 35, Chattanooga 24

The Citadel 66, Va. Lynchburg 0

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Wofford at Furman, Noon

The Citadel at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern St. 4 0 149 84 4 5 223 328 Incarnate Word 4 1 247 105 9 1 516 203 SE Louisiana 3 1 144 124 6 3 309 224 Texas A&M Commerce 3 2 123 122 5 4 280 185 Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338 Houston Christian 1 4 87 194 2 7 181 335 Lamar 1 4 133 192 1 9 212 391 McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 2 7 204 310

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 258 44 9 0 362 85 Florida A&M 5 1 152 129 7 2 219 212 Alabama St. 4 2 128 112 6 3 179 183 Alabama A&M 3 3 168 181 3 6 188 306 Bethune-Cookman 2 4 186 232 2 7 225 376 MVSU 1 5 95 202 1 8 125 300

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 2 186 168 5 4 267 241 Southern U. 3 3 141 122 5 4 295 194 Alcorn St. 3 3 141 134 4 5 198 236 Texas Southern 3 3 132 141 4 5 220 254 Grambling St. 2 4 151 143 3 6 225 288 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 6 88 218 2 7 219 326

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 5 1 183 165 8 1 290 246 James Madison 4 2 201 135 6 3 318 183 Georgia St. 3 3 183 178 4 6 297 304 Appalachian St. 2 3 154 148 5 4 323 228 Marshall 2 3 71 75 5 4 211 140 Georgia Southern 2 4 184 210 5 5 343 317 Old Dominion 2 4 121 155 3 7 200 265

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 5 1 121 86 7 2 203 158 South Alabama 4 1 136 95 7 2 291 172 Southern Miss. 3 2 103 126 5 4 228 219 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 166 189 4 6 242 359 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 5 266 212 Texas State 1 4 107 132 3 6 203 224 Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Georgia Southern 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Georgia St. 28

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Georgia St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 4 0 120 79 7 3 289 222 Sam Houston St. 3 1 103 95 5 3 158 170 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285 Tarleton St. 1 3 110 149 5 4 264 265 S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 6 259 300 Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 3 6 252 306

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 45, Sam Houston St. 28

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 8 2 303 227 Notre Dame 7 3 297 223 Uconn 6 5 221 279 BYU 5 5 296 308 New Mexico St. 4 5 179 230 Army 3 5 236 219 Umass 1 8 107 274

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 36, Liberty 33

Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Uconn at Army, Noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.