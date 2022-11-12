FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|5
|0
|161
|105
|8
|1
|296
|152
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|156
|132
|8
|2
|326
|214
|UCF
|4
|1
|184
|115
|7
|2
|321
|169
|SMU
|4
|2
|249
|224
|6
|4
|403
|326
|Houston
|3
|2
|200
|183
|5
|4
|331
|326
|East Carolina
|3
|3
|183
|160
|6
|4
|318
|236
|Memphis
|3
|4
|220
|179
|5
|5
|331
|294
|Navy
|3
|4
|180
|196
|3
|7
|229
|258
|Temple
|1
|4
|106
|176
|3
|6
|178
|236
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|126
|198
|3
|7
|282
|325
|South Florida
|0
|6
|161
|258
|1
|9
|255
|400
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 26, Tulsa 10
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 35, Navy 32
SMU 41, South Florida 23
Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
SMU at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
South Florida at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Cincinnati at Temple, TBA
Navy at UCF, TBA
Houston at East Carolina, TBA
North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|1
|311
|194
|NC State
|3
|2
|100
|113
|7
|2
|244
|160
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|107
|82
|6
|3
|270
|166
|Florida St.
|4
|3
|231
|148
|6
|3
|302
|178
|Louisville
|3
|3
|177
|148
|6
|3
|272
|175
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|161
|165
|6
|3
|332
|246
|Boston College
|1
|5
|107
|216
|2
|7
|169
|268
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|5
|0
|179
|121
|8
|1
|365
|279
|Duke
|4
|2
|200
|137
|7
|3
|337
|215
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|156
|137
|6
|4
|300
|239
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|112
|166
|4
|5
|157
|252
|Miami
|2
|3
|82
|143
|4
|5
|222
|225
|Virginia
|1
|6
|117
|185
|3
|7
|170
|240
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|135
|190
|2
|8
|189
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Duke 24, Virginia Tech 7
Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Duke at Pittsburgh, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon
Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon
Miami at Clemson, TBA
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|164
|92
|8
|2
|358
|235
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|178
|115
|4
|5
|302
|304
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|136
|158
|7
|3
|347
|216
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|135
|140
|6
|4
|348
|332
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|106
|151
|5
|5
|264
|340
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|8
|287
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 31, Kennesaw St. 14
Jacksonville St. 42, E. Kentucky 17
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon
North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|6
|0
|249
|178
|9
|0
|388
|242
|Baylor
|4
|2
|214
|178
|6
|3
|345
|221
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|191
|143
|6
|3
|275
|172
|Texas
|4
|2
|213
|146
|6
|3
|325
|196
|Kansas
|3
|3
|202
|194
|6
|3
|341
|261
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|174
|218
|6
|3
|329
|286
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|185
|201
|4
|5
|295
|268
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|192
|261
|5
|5
|319
|291
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|183
|273
|4
|6
|312
|328
|Iowa St.
|1
|5
|109
|120
|4
|5
|204
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA
Texas Tech at Iowa St., TBA
TCU at Baylor, TBA
Texas at Kansas, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|296
|155
|10
|0
|430
|219
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|237
|155
|8
|1
|368
|253
|Idaho
|5
|1
|244
|136
|6
|3
|325
|209
|Weber St.
|4
|2
|196
|137
|7
|2
|316
|163
|UC Davis
|4
|2
|252
|115
|5
|4
|330
|186
|Montana
|3
|3
|206
|121
|6
|3
|326
|142
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|169
|279
|4
|6
|240
|358
|N. Arizona
|2
|5
|177
|219
|3
|7
|214
|289
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|143
|274
|3
|7
|208
|367
|E. Washington
|1
|5
|152
|231
|2
|7
|219
|382
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|93
|198
|1
|8
|137
|319
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|108
|253
|1
|8
|164
|353
___
Friday’s Games
Sacramento St. 45, Portland St. 17
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado 21, N. Arizona 20
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|127
|75
|7
|3
|298
|253
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|0
|166
|89
|5
|5
|314
|265
|Campbell
|2
|3
|185
|168
|4
|6
|307
|304
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|110
|126
|2
|8
|207
|327
|Bryant
|1
|3
|119
|133
|3
|7
|331
|325
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|45
|161
|0
|10
|103
|342
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 10
Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29
Gardner-Webb 42, Campbell 35
Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9
Saturday, Nov. 19
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Bryant at Robert Morris, Noon
Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|0
|214
|92
|9
|0
|380
|109
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|325
|113
|10
|0
|468
|156
|Penn St.
|4
|2
|190
|154
|7
|2
|310
|190
|Maryland
|3
|3
|162
|158
|6
|3
|283
|216
|Michigan St.
|3
|4
|131
|203
|5
|5
|246
|255
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|95
|217
|4
|6
|199
|259
|Indiana
|1
|6
|132
|249
|3
|7
|224
|346
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|3
|154
|116
|7
|3
|247
|125
|Purdue
|4
|3
|183
|194
|6
|4
|296
|252
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|126
|111
|6
|3
|275
|128
|Iowa
|3
|3
|114
|116
|5
|4
|155
|129
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|159
|161
|5
|4
|277
|185
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|136
|154
|3
|6
|230
|265
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|89
|172
|1
|8
|150
|251
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 56, Indiana 14
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 21
Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Ohio St. at Maryland, TBA
Illinois at Michigan, TBA
Indiana at Michigan St., TBA
Iowa at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Rutgers, TBA
Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA
Northwestern at Purdue, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|6
|1
|225
|146
|9
|1
|337
|198
|Richmond
|6
|1
|231
|125
|8
|2
|309
|186
|New Hampshire
|6
|1
|225
|162
|7
|3
|273
|251
|Elon
|6
|2
|216
|159
|8
|3
|303
|225
|Delaware
|4
|3
|191
|126
|7
|3
|278
|149
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|205
|196
|6
|4
|302
|272
|Towson
|3
|4
|158
|200
|5
|5
|208
|299
|Villanova
|3
|4
|167
|200
|5
|5
|260
|287
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|5
|247
|291
|4
|6
|376
|356
|Albany (NY)
|2
|5
|205
|197
|3
|7
|305
|340
|Maine
|2
|5
|180
|205
|2
|8
|215
|305
|Hampton
|1
|6
|123
|226
|4
|6
|213
|271
|Stony Brook
|1
|6
|104
|244
|2
|8
|145
|331
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) 23, Maine 21
Richmond 21, Delaware 13
New Hampshire 31, Rhode Island 28
Towson 21, Stony Brook 17
William & Mary 45, Villanova 12
Elon 38, Hampton 24
Saturday, Nov. 19
New Hampshire at Maine, Noon
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
William & Mary at Richmond, Noon
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|181
|133
|7
|2
|329
|273
|North Texas
|5
|1
|242
|126
|6
|4
|372
|303
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|273
|122
|7
|4
|417
|233
|FAU
|3
|2
|133
|113
|4
|5
|253
|231
|Rice
|3
|3
|154
|213
|5
|5
|280
|344
|FIU
|2
|3
|100
|204
|4
|5
|183
|322
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|183
|186
|3
|6
|293
|341
|UAB
|2
|4
|171
|150
|4
|5
|279
|192
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|109
|174
|4
|5
|244
|274
|Charlotte
|1
|5
|146
|234
|2
|8
|253
|428
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 45, Rice 10
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
UTSA at Rice, 1 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5
|1
|168
|82
|8
|1
|259
|115
|Yale
|5
|1
|209
|108
|7
|2
|286
|181
|Penn
|4
|2
|150
|136
|7
|2
|246
|178
|Harvard
|4
|2
|165
|141
|6
|3
|255
|217
|Columbia
|2
|4
|112
|170
|5
|4
|220
|186
|Cornell
|2
|4
|113
|170
|5
|4
|194
|238
|Brown
|1
|5
|143
|225
|3
|6
|224
|321
|Dartmouth
|1
|5
|105
|133
|2
|7
|171
|198
___
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 31, Brown 24
Yale 24, Princeton 20
Harvard 37, Penn 14
Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13
Saturday, Nov. 19
Yale at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|5
|1
|218
|141
|7
|3
|338
|320
|Bowling Green
|4
|2
|108
|146
|5
|5
|230
|326
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|197
|161
|5
|5
|298
|274
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|179
|163
|4
|6
|287
|290
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|4
|118
|127
|4
|6
|196
|230
|Akron
|0
|6
|147
|208
|1
|9
|195
|367
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|1
|224
|159
|7
|3
|351
|263
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|164
|183
|6
|4
|277
|300
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|155
|159
|5
|5
|244
|273
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|145
|159
|4
|6
|268
|288
|N. Illinois
|2
|4
|172
|186
|3
|7
|292
|320
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|120
|155
|3
|7
|196
|265
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Michigan 34, Akron 28
Ohio 37, Miami (Ohio) 21
Toledo 28, Ball St. 21
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 31, Buffalo 27
Kent St. 40, Bowling Green 6
N. Illinois 24, W. Michigan 21
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|209
|102
|8
|2
|400
|204
|Howard
|3
|1
|133
|102
|4
|6
|276
|273
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|119
|104
|4
|6
|244
|273
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|100
|131
|5
|5
|205
|220
|SC State
|1
|3
|78
|120
|3
|7
|208
|296
|Norfolk St.
|1
|3
|66
|146
|1
|9
|147
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 28, SC State 14
NC Central 48, Norfolk St. 14
Morgan St. 37, Delaware St. 7
Saturday, Nov. 19
Howard at Morgan St., Noon
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|273
|125
|10
|1
|345
|171
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|214
|122
|8
|2
|341
|170
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|234
|197
|7
|3
|312
|290
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|184
|172
|6
|3
|264
|233
|N. Iowa
|4
|3
|226
|170
|5
|5
|305
|269
|S. Illinois
|4
|3
|199
|144
|5
|5
|290
|266
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|107
|145
|5
|5
|170
|211
|South Dakota
|2
|5
|120
|184
|3
|7
|165
|263
|Missouri St.
|1
|5
|163
|189
|3
|6
|252
|271
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|138
|217
|2
|8
|169
|336
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|92
|285
|0
|10
|137
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19
Indiana St. 21, W. Illinois 0
N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 18
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. 31, Illinois St. 7
Saturday, Nov. 19
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|5
|1
|202
|130
|6
|4
|300
|236
|San Jose St.
|4
|1
|146
|84
|6
|2
|217
|131
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|94
|98
|5
|4
|176
|192
|UNLV
|2
|4
|119
|177
|4
|6
|264
|289
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|91
|131
|2
|8
|178
|358
|Nevada
|0
|5
|85
|154
|2
|7
|187
|262
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|174
|71
|6
|3
|259
|170
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|115
|95
|6
|3
|218
|218
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|116
|112
|4
|5
|180
|260
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|6
|3
|260
|141
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|73
|121
|2
|7
|116
|285
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|67
|157
|2
|7
|144
|226
___
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. 37, UNLV 30
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|6
|0
|174
|110
|8
|2
|283
|199
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|0
|235
|68
|8
|2
|362
|179
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|159
|175
|5
|5
|237
|250
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|214
|3
|7
|229
|383
|Stonehill
|2
|4
|152
|138
|4
|4
|261
|168
|Duquesne
|2
|4
|168
|187
|3
|7
|237
|303
|CCSU
|1
|5
|97
|139
|1
|9
|152
|309
|Wagner
|1
|5
|106
|229
|1
|9
|151
|430
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 20, CCSU 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Duquesne 14
Sacred Heart 38, Wagner 28
LIU Brooklyn 34, Stonehill 28
Saturday, Nov. 19
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, Noon
Wagner at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|4
|0
|156
|55
|8
|2
|351
|215
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|5
|4
|328
|297
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|70
|92
|3
|6
|176
|238
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|7
|3
|395
|322
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|3
|6
|211
|307
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|2
|8
|145
|353
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|110
|146
|2
|8
|214
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 63, McKendree 35
Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9
SE Missouri 31, E. Illinois 7
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|0
|274
|154
|8
|1
|388
|237
|Southern Cal
|7
|1
|313
|213
|9
|1
|424
|244
|UCLA
|5
|1
|245
|175
|8
|1
|367
|230
|Utah
|5
|1
|217
|150
|7
|2
|351
|193
|Washington
|4
|2
|211
|188
|7
|2
|347
|242
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|145
|129
|6
|3
|282
|206
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|162
|142
|5
|4
|241
|180
|Arizona St.
|2
|4
|175
|213
|3
|6
|253
|280
|Arizona
|1
|5
|192
|257
|3
|6
|278
|344
|California
|1
|5
|151
|190
|3
|6
|222
|241
|Stanford
|1
|6
|146
|258
|3
|6
|203
|282
|Colorado
|1
|6
|127
|289
|1
|9
|157
|417
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Cal 55, Colorado 17
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 10 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA
Utah at Oregon, TBA
Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.
Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|211
|97
|10
|0
|383
|209
|Fordham
|4
|1
|255
|146
|8
|2
|500
|344
|Colgate
|2
|3
|106
|123
|3
|7
|199
|283
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|96
|129
|3
|7
|125
|228
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|116
|153
|2
|8
|178
|311
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|81
|191
|2
|8
|117
|299
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|132
|158
|2
|8
|239
|354
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29
Lehigh 36, Colgate 33
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21
Fordham 45, Lafayette 10
Saturday, Nov. 19
Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|0
|243
|120
|9
|1
|331
|176
|Dayton
|6
|1
|206
|151
|8
|2
|290
|223
|Davidson
|5
|1
|235
|139
|7
|2
|345
|197
|Butler
|5
|2
|194
|136
|7
|3
|287
|217
|Valparaiso
|4
|3
|210
|192
|5
|5
|264
|272
|Marist
|4
|4
|208
|222
|4
|6
|223
|303
|San Diego
|2
|3
|136
|116
|3
|5
|234
|187
|Drake
|2
|5
|128
|194
|2
|8
|170
|309
|Stetson
|1
|5
|154
|197
|3
|6
|237
|264
|Morehead St.
|1
|6
|169
|252
|2
|8
|244
|392
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|110
|274
|1
|9
|152
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso 45, Marist 24
Dayton 49, Morehead St. 27
St. Thomas (Minn.) 23, Stetson 0
Drake 27, Butler 24
Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, Noon
Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|240
|72
|9
|0
|361
|97
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|253
|152
|9
|1
|474
|219
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|139
|180
|6
|3
|280
|224
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|134
|164
|6
|4
|233
|200
|Florida
|2
|4
|169
|192
|5
|4
|281
|263
|Missouri
|2
|5
|134
|178
|4
|6
|232
|259
|Vanderbilt
|1
|5
|96
|238
|4
|6
|264
|352
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|6
|1
|200
|169
|8
|2
|326
|210
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|173
|154
|8
|1
|337
|194
|Alabama
|4
|2
|238
|139
|7
|2
|376
|165
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|160
|162
|6
|3
|293
|216
|Arkansas
|2
|4
|159
|182
|5
|5
|299
|289
|Auburn
|1
|5
|138
|205
|3
|6
|216
|278
|Texas A&M
|1
|5
|143
|189
|3
|6
|205
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21
LSU 13, Arkansas 10
Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon
ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon
Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon
Umass at Texas A&M, Noon
Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA
Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA
Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|7
|0
|259
|140
|9
|1
|319
|218
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|Chattanooga
|5
|2
|212
|130
|7
|3
|291
|195
|W. Carolina
|3
|4
|173
|228
|5
|5
|319
|322
|Wofford
|3
|4
|163
|210
|3
|7
|192
|287
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|104
|176
|3
|7
|180
|254
|ETSU
|1
|7
|227
|270
|3
|7
|316
|280
|VMI
|0
|7
|99
|287
|1
|9
|155
|373
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 20, ETSU 17
Wofford 34, VMI 16
Samford 35, Chattanooga 24
The Citadel 66, Va. Lynchburg 0
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon
Wofford at Furman, Noon
The Citadel at VMI, Noon
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern St.
|4
|0
|149
|84
|4
|5
|223
|328
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|247
|105
|9
|1
|516
|203
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|144
|124
|6
|3
|309
|224
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|2
|123
|122
|5
|4
|280
|185
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|109
|112
|2
|7
|174
|338
|Houston Christian
|1
|4
|87
|194
|2
|7
|181
|335
|Lamar
|1
|4
|133
|192
|1
|9
|212
|391
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|97
|156
|2
|7
|204
|310
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|258
|44
|9
|0
|362
|85
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|152
|129
|7
|2
|219
|212
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|128
|112
|6
|3
|179
|183
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|168
|181
|3
|6
|188
|306
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|4
|186
|232
|2
|7
|225
|376
|MVSU
|1
|5
|95
|202
|1
|8
|125
|300
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|2
|186
|168
|5
|4
|267
|241
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|141
|122
|5
|4
|295
|194
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|141
|134
|4
|5
|198
|236
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|132
|141
|4
|5
|220
|254
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|151
|143
|3
|6
|225
|288
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|6
|88
|218
|2
|7
|219
|326
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|183
|165
|8
|1
|290
|246
|James Madison
|4
|2
|201
|135
|6
|3
|318
|183
|Georgia St.
|3
|3
|183
|178
|4
|6
|297
|304
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|154
|148
|5
|4
|323
|228
|Marshall
|2
|3
|71
|75
|5
|4
|211
|140
|Georgia Southern
|2
|4
|184
|210
|5
|5
|343
|317
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|121
|155
|3
|7
|200
|265
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|5
|1
|121
|86
|7
|2
|203
|158
|South Alabama
|4
|1
|136
|95
|7
|2
|291
|172
|Southern Miss.
|3
|2
|103
|126
|5
|4
|228
|219
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|166
|189
|4
|6
|242
|359
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|4
|172
|151
|5
|5
|266
|212
|Texas State
|1
|4
|107
|132
|3
|6
|203
|224
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|2
|7
|233
|280
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Georgia Southern 17
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Georgia St. 28
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon
Georgia St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|4
|0
|120
|79
|7
|3
|289
|222
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|103
|95
|5
|3
|158
|170
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|4
|346
|285
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|110
|149
|5
|4
|264
|265
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|6
|259
|300
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|87
|119
|3
|6
|252
|306
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 45, Sam Houston St. 28
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|2
|303
|227
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|297
|223
|Uconn
|6
|5
|221
|279
|BYU
|5
|5
|296
|308
|New Mexico St.
|4
|5
|179
|230
|Army
|3
|5
|236
|219
|Umass
|1
|8
|107
|274
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 36, Liberty 33
Notre Dame 35, Navy 32
New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Uconn at Army, Noon
Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon
Umass at Texas A&M, Noon
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.