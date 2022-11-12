FBC Glance

ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 6:00 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 5 0 161 105 8 1 296 152
Cincinnati 5 1 156 132 8 2 326 214
UCF 4 1 184 115 7 2 321 169
SMU 4 2 249 224 6 4 403 326
Houston 3 2 200 183 5 4 331 326
East Carolina 3 3 183 160 6 4 318 236
Memphis 3 4 220 179 5 5 331 294
Navy 3 4 180 196 3 7 229 258
Temple 1 4 106 176 3 6 178 236
Tulsa 1 5 126 198 3 7 282 325
South Florida 0 6 161 258 1 9 255 400

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 26, Tulsa 10

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

SMU 41, South Florida 23

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

South Florida at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Cincinnati at Temple, TBA

Navy at UCF, TBA

Houston at East Carolina, TBA

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 1 311 194
NC State 3 2 100 113 7 2 244 160
Syracuse 3 2 107 82 6 3 270 166
Florida St. 4 3 231 148 6 3 302 178
Louisville 3 3 177 148 6 3 272 175
Wake Forest 2 3 161 165 6 3 332 246
Boston College 1 5 107 216 2 7 169 268

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 5 0 179 121 8 1 365 279
Duke 4 2 200 137 7 3 337 215
Pittsburgh 3 3 156 137 6 4 300 239
Georgia Tech 3 3 112 166 4 5 157 252
Miami 2 3 82 143 4 5 222 225
Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240
Virginia Tech 1 6 135 190 2 8 189 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 24, Virginia Tech 7

Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pittsburgh, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Miami at Clemson, TBA

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 4 0 164 92 8 2 358 235
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 178 115 4 5 302 304
Austin Peay 3 2 136 158 7 3 347 216
E. Kentucky 2 2 135 140 6 4 348 332
Kennesaw St. 1 3 106 151 5 5 264 340
North Alabama 0 5 182 245 1 8 287 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 31, Kennesaw St. 14

Jacksonville St. 42, E. Kentucky 17

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

North Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 6 0 249 178 9 0 388 242
Baylor 4 2 214 178 6 3 345 221
Kansas St. 4 2 191 143 6 3 275 172
Texas 4 2 213 146 6 3 325 196
Kansas 3 3 202 194 6 3 341 261
Oklahoma St. 3 3 174 218 6 3 329 286
Texas Tech 2 4 185 201 4 5 295 268
Oklahoma 2 5 192 261 5 5 319 291
West Virginia 2 5 183 273 4 6 312 328
Iowa St. 1 5 109 120 4 5 204 147

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, TBA

Texas Tech at Iowa St., TBA

TCU at Baylor, TBA

Texas at Kansas, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 7 0 296 155 10 0 430 219
Montana St. 6 0 237 155 8 1 368 253
Idaho 5 1 244 136 6 3 325 209
Weber St. 4 2 196 137 7 2 316 163
UC Davis 4 2 252 115 5 4 330 186
Montana 3 3 206 121 6 3 326 142
Portland St. 3 4 169 279 4 6 240 358
N. Arizona 2 5 177 219 3 7 214 289
N. Colorado 2 5 143 274 3 7 208 367
E. Washington 1 5 152 231 2 7 219 382
Idaho St. 1 5 93 198 1 8 137 319
Cal Poly 0 6 108 253 1 8 164 353

___

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. 45, Portland St. 17

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 21, N. Arizona 20

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 4 0 127 75 7 3 298 253
Gardner-Webb 4 0 166 89 5 5 314 265
Campbell 2 3 185 168 4 6 307 304
Charleston Southern 2 3 110 126 2 8 207 327
Bryant 1 3 119 133 3 7 331 325
Robert Morris 0 4 45 161 0 10 103 342

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 10

Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29

Gardner-Webb 42, Campbell 35

Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9

Saturday, Nov. 19

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Bryant at Robert Morris, Noon

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 6 0 214 92 9 0 380 109
Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156
Penn St. 4 2 190 154 7 2 310 190
Maryland 3 3 162 158 6 3 283 216
Michigan St. 3 4 131 203 5 5 246 255
Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259
Indiana 1 6 132 249 3 7 224 346

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 4 3 154 116 7 3 247 125
Purdue 4 3 183 194 6 4 296 252
Minnesota 3 3 126 111 6 3 275 128
Iowa 3 3 114 116 5 4 155 129
Wisconsin 3 3 159 161 5 4 277 185
Nebraska 2 4 136 154 3 6 230 265
Northwestern 1 5 89 172 1 8 150 251

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 56, Indiana 14

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 21

Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Ohio St. at Maryland, TBA

Illinois at Michigan, TBA

Indiana at Michigan St., TBA

Iowa at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Rutgers, TBA

Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA

Northwestern at Purdue, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
William & Mary 6 1 225 146 9 1 337 198
Richmond 6 1 231 125 8 2 309 186
New Hampshire 6 1 225 162 7 3 273 251
Elon 6 2 216 159 8 3 303 225
Delaware 4 3 191 126 7 3 278 149
Rhode Island 4 3 205 196 6 4 302 272
Towson 3 4 158 200 5 5 208 299
Villanova 3 4 167 200 5 5 260 287
Monmouth (NJ) 2 5 247 291 4 6 376 356
Albany (NY) 2 5 205 197 3 7 305 340
Maine 2 5 180 205 2 8 215 305
Hampton 1 6 123 226 4 6 213 271
Stony Brook 1 6 104 244 2 8 145 331

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 23, Maine 21

Richmond 21, Delaware 13

New Hampshire 31, Rhode Island 28

Towson 21, Stony Brook 17

William & Mary 45, Villanova 12

Elon 38, Hampton 24

Saturday, Nov. 19

New Hampshire at Maine, Noon

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 5 0 181 133 7 2 329 273
North Texas 5 1 242 126 6 4 372 303
W. Kentucky 5 2 273 122 7 4 417 233
FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231
Rice 3 3 154 213 5 5 280 344
FIU 2 3 100 204 4 5 183 322
Louisiana Tech 2 3 183 186 3 6 293 341
UAB 2 4 171 150 4 5 279 192
UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284
Middle Tennessee 1 4 109 174 4 5 244 274
Charlotte 1 5 146 234 2 8 253 428

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 45, Rice 10

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

UTSA at Rice, 1 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 5 1 168 82 8 1 259 115
Yale 5 1 209 108 7 2 286 181
Penn 4 2 150 136 7 2 246 178
Harvard 4 2 165 141 6 3 255 217
Columbia 2 4 112 170 5 4 220 186
Cornell 2 4 113 170 5 4 194 238
Brown 1 5 143 225 3 6 224 321
Dartmouth 1 5 105 133 2 7 171 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 31, Brown 24

Yale 24, Princeton 20

Harvard 37, Penn 14

Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13

Saturday, Nov. 19

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 5 1 218 141 7 3 338 320
Bowling Green 4 2 108 146 5 5 230 326
Buffalo 4 2 197 161 5 5 298 274
Kent St. 3 3 179 163 4 6 287 290
Miami (Ohio) 2 4 118 127 4 6 196 230
Akron 0 6 147 208 1 9 195 367

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 1 224 159 7 3 351 263
E. Michigan 3 3 164 183 6 4 277 300
Ball St. 3 3 155 159 5 5 244 273
Cent. Michigan 3 3 145 159 4 6 268 288
N. Illinois 2 4 172 186 3 7 292 320
W. Michigan 2 4 120 155 3 7 196 265

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan 34, Akron 28

Ohio 37, Miami (Ohio) 21

Toledo 28, Ball St. 21

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 31, Buffalo 27

Kent St. 40, Bowling Green 6

N. Illinois 24, W. Michigan 21

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 4 1 209 102 8 2 400 204
Howard 3 1 133 102 4 6 276 273
Morgan St. 2 2 119 104 4 6 244 273
Delaware St. 2 3 100 131 5 5 205 220
SC State 1 3 78 120 3 7 208 296
Norfolk St. 1 3 66 146 1 9 147 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 28, SC State 14

NC Central 48, Norfolk St. 14

Morgan St. 37, Delaware St. 7

Saturday, Nov. 19

Howard at Morgan St., Noon

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 8 0 273 125 10 1 345 171
N. Dakota St. 6 1 214 122 8 2 341 170
North Dakota 5 2 234 197 7 3 312 290
Youngstown St. 4 2 184 172 6 3 264 233
N. Iowa 4 3 226 170 5 5 305 269
S. Illinois 4 3 199 144 5 5 290 266
Illinois St. 3 4 107 145 5 5 170 211
South Dakota 2 5 120 184 3 7 165 263
Missouri St. 1 5 163 189 3 6 252 271
Indiana St. 1 6 138 217 2 8 169 336
W. Illinois 0 7 92 285 0 10 137 406

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19

Indiana St. 21, W. Illinois 0

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 18

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. 31, Illinois St. 7

Saturday, Nov. 19

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 5 1 202 130 6 4 300 236
San Jose St. 4 1 146 84 6 2 217 131
San Diego St. 3 2 94 98 5 4 176 192
UNLV 2 4 119 177 4 6 264 289
Hawaii 1 4 91 131 2 8 178 358
Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 3 259 170
Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218
Utah St. 3 2 116 112 4 5 180 260
Air Force 2 3 145 97 6 3 260 141
Colorado St. 2 3 73 121 2 7 116 285
New Mexico 0 5 67 157 2 7 144 226

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. 37, UNLV 30

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 6 0 174 110 8 2 283 199
St. Francis (Pa.) 6 0 235 68 8 2 362 179
Sacred Heart 3 3 159 175 5 5 237 250
LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 214 3 7 229 383
Stonehill 2 4 152 138 4 4 261 168
Duquesne 2 4 168 187 3 7 237 303
CCSU 1 5 97 139 1 9 152 309
Wagner 1 5 106 229 1 9 151 430

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 20, CCSU 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Duquesne 14

Sacred Heart 38, Wagner 28

LIU Brooklyn 34, Stonehill 28

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, Noon

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 4 0 156 55 8 2 351 215
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 4 328 297
Tennessee St. 2 2 70 92 3 6 176 238
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 7 3 395 322
Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 3 6 211 307
Murray St. 1 3 74 116 2 8 145 353
E. Illinois 1 4 110 146 2 8 214 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 63, McKendree 35

Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9

SE Missouri 31, E. Illinois 7

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 6 0 274 154 8 1 388 237
Southern Cal 7 1 313 213 9 1 424 244
UCLA 5 1 245 175 8 1 367 230
Utah 5 1 217 150 7 2 351 193
Washington 4 2 211 188 7 2 347 242
Oregon St. 3 3 145 129 6 3 282 206
Washington St. 2 4 162 142 5 4 241 180
Arizona St. 2 4 175 213 3 6 253 280
Arizona 1 5 192 257 3 6 278 344
California 1 5 151 190 3 6 222 241
Stanford 1 6 146 258 3 6 203 282
Colorado 1 6 127 289 1 9 157 417

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 55, Colorado 17

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA

Utah at Oregon, TBA

Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.

Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 5 0 211 97 10 0 383 209
Fordham 4 1 255 146 8 2 500 344
Colgate 2 3 106 123 3 7 199 283
Lafayette 2 3 96 129 3 7 125 228
Lehigh 2 3 116 153 2 8 178 311
Bucknell 2 4 81 191 2 8 117 299
Georgetown 1 4 132 158 2 8 239 354

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29

Lehigh 36, Colgate 33

Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21

Fordham 45, Lafayette 10

Saturday, Nov. 19

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 0 243 120 9 1 331 176
Dayton 6 1 206 151 8 2 290 223
Davidson 5 1 235 139 7 2 345 197
Butler 5 2 194 136 7 3 287 217
Valparaiso 4 3 210 192 5 5 264 272
Marist 4 4 208 222 4 6 223 303
San Diego 2 3 136 116 3 5 234 187
Drake 2 5 128 194 2 8 170 309
Stetson 1 5 154 197 3 6 237 264
Morehead St. 1 6 169 252 2 8 244 392
Presbyterian 0 7 110 274 1 9 152 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 45, Marist 24

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 27

St. Thomas (Minn.) 23, Stetson 0

Drake 27, Butler 24

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, Noon

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 6 0 240 72 9 0 361 97
Tennessee 5 1 253 152 9 1 474 219
South Carolina 3 3 139 180 6 3 280 224
Kentucky 3 4 134 164 6 4 233 200
Florida 2 4 169 192 5 4 281 263
Missouri 2 5 134 178 4 6 232 259
Vanderbilt 1 5 96 238 4 6 264 352

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
LSU 6 1 200 169 8 2 326 210
Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194
Alabama 4 2 238 139 7 2 376 165
Mississippi St. 3 3 160 162 6 3 293 216
Arkansas 2 4 159 182 5 5 299 289
Auburn 1 5 138 205 3 6 216 278
Texas A&M 1 5 143 189 3 6 205 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

LSU 13, Arkansas 10

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Austin Peay at Alabama, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at South Carolina, TBA

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Auburn, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 7 0 259 140 9 1 319 218
Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175
Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170
Chattanooga 5 2 212 130 7 3 291 195
W. Carolina 3 4 173 228 5 5 319 322
Wofford 3 4 163 210 3 7 192 287
The Citadel 2 5 104 176 3 7 180 254
ETSU 1 7 227 270 3 7 316 280
VMI 0 7 99 287 1 9 155 373

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 20, ETSU 17

Wofford 34, VMI 16

Samford 35, Chattanooga 24

The Citadel 66, Va. Lynchburg 0

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

ETSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Wofford at Furman, Noon

The Citadel at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern St. 4 0 149 84 4 5 223 328
Incarnate Word 4 1 247 105 9 1 516 203
SE Louisiana 3 1 144 124 6 3 309 224
Texas A&M Commerce 3 2 123 122 5 4 280 185
Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338
Houston Christian 1 4 87 194 2 7 181 335
Lamar 1 4 133 192 1 9 212 391
McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 2 7 204 310

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 6 0 258 44 9 0 362 85
Florida A&M 5 1 152 129 7 2 219 212
Alabama St. 4 2 128 112 6 3 179 183
Alabama A&M 3 3 168 181 3 6 188 306
Bethune-Cookman 2 4 186 232 2 7 225 376
MVSU 1 5 95 202 1 8 125 300

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 4 2 186 168 5 4 267 241
Southern U. 3 3 141 122 5 4 295 194
Alcorn St. 3 3 141 134 4 5 198 236
Texas Southern 3 3 132 141 4 5 220 254
Grambling St. 2 4 151 143 3 6 225 288
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 6 88 218 2 7 219 326

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 5 1 183 165 8 1 290 246
James Madison 4 2 201 135 6 3 318 183
Georgia St. 3 3 183 178 4 6 297 304
Appalachian St. 2 3 154 148 5 4 323 228
Marshall 2 3 71 75 5 4 211 140
Georgia Southern 2 4 184 210 5 5 343 317
Old Dominion 2 4 121 155 3 7 200 265

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 5 1 121 86 7 2 203 158
South Alabama 4 1 136 95 7 2 291 172
Southern Miss. 3 2 103 126 5 4 228 219
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 166 189 4 6 242 359
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 4 172 151 5 5 266 212
Texas State 1 4 107 132 3 6 203 224
Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Georgia Southern 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Georgia St. 28

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette at Florida St., Noon

Georgia St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 4 0 120 79 7 3 289 222
Sam Houston St. 3 1 103 95 5 3 158 170
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285
Tarleton St. 1 3 110 149 5 4 264 265
S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 6 259 300
Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 3 6 252 306

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 45, Sam Houston St. 28

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 8 2 303 227
Notre Dame 7 3 297 223
Uconn 6 5 221 279
BYU 5 5 296 308
New Mexico St. 4 5 179 230
Army 3 5 236 219
Umass 1 8 107 274

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 36, Liberty 33

Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Uconn at Army, Noon

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon

Umass at Texas A&M, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

