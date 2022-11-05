FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0 161 105 8 1 296 152 Cincinnati 3 1 109 97 6 2 279 179 UCF 3 1 149 87 6 2 286 141 Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249 East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209 SMU 2 2 131 138 4 4 285 240 Navy 3 3 170 176 3 5 187 203 Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249 Temple 1 4 106 176 3 6 178 236 Tulsa 1 4 116 172 3 6 272 299 South Florida 0 5 138 217 1 8 232 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 27, Tulsa 13

Temple 54, South Florida 28

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SMU at South Florida, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159 Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147 NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139 Wake Forest 2 2 140 135 6 2 311 216 Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175 Louisville 3 3 177 148 5 3 238 165 Boston College 1 5 107 216 2 7 169 268

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 5 0 179 121 8 1 365 279 Duke 3 2 176 130 6 3 313 208 Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180 Georgia Tech 3 3 112 166 4 5 157 252 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 4 4 244 223 Virginia 1 5 110 148 3 6 163 203 Virginia Tech 1 5 128 166 2 7 182 226

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 38, Boston College 31

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 31, Virginia 28

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 3 0 122 75 7 2 316 218 Cent. Arkansas 3 0 164 73 4 4 288 262 E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276 Austin Peay 1 2 67 109 5 3 278 167 Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 5 4 250 309 North Alabama 0 4 147 207 1 7 252 325

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 6 0 249 178 9 0 388 242 Kansas St. 4 1 164 109 6 2 248 138 Oklahoma St. 3 2 158 181 6 2 313 249 Baylor 3 2 176 143 5 3 307 186 Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169 Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245 Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230 Texas Tech 2 4 185 201 4 5 295 268 West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277 Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 5 0 218 108 8 0 352 172 Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215 Weber St. 4 1 166 104 7 1 286 130 Idaho 4 1 196 120 5 3 277 193 UC Davis 3 2 209 112 4 4 287 183 Montana 2 3 149 121 5 3 269 142 N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227 Portland St. 2 3 117 213 3 5 188 292 E. Washington 1 4 136 183 2 6 203 334 N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312 Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276 Cal Poly 0 5 108 196 1 7 164 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 3 0 107 65 6 3 278 243 Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230 Campbell 2 2 150 126 4 5 272 262 Charleston Southern 2 2 100 106 2 7 197 307 Bryant 1 3 119 133 3 6 302 289 Robert Morris 0 4 45 161 0 9 94 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Bryant 43, Campbell 37

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 162 75 8 0 328 92 Ohio St. 6 0 269 99 9 0 412 142 Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176 Maryland 3 3 162 158 6 3 283 216 Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180 Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245 Michigan St. 1 4 81 167 3 5 196 219

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 4 1 115 62 7 1 208 71 Minnesota 3 3 126 111 6 3 275 128 Iowa 3 3 114 116 5 4 155 129 Purdue 3 3 152 170 5 4 265 228 Wisconsin 3 3 159 161 5 4 277 185 Nebraska 2 4 136 154 3 6 230 265 Northwestern 1 5 89 172 1 8 150 251

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan, TBA

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Indiana at Ohio St., TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA

Maryland at Penn St., TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183 William & Mary 5 1 180 134 8 1 292 186 Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139 Elon 5 2 178 135 7 3 265 201 Delaware 4 2 178 105 7 2 265 128 Rhode Island 4 2 177 165 6 3 274 241 Villanova 3 3 155 155 5 4 248 242 Towson 2 4 137 183 4 5 187 282 Maine 2 4 159 182 2 7 194 282 Monmouth (NJ) 2 5 247 291 4 6 376 356 Hampton 1 5 99 188 4 5 189 233 Albany (NY) 1 5 182 176 2 7 282 319 Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 2 7 128 310

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 26, Maine 22

William & Mary 20, Hampton 14

Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Towson 27, Villanova 3

Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at Albany (NY), Noon

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235 North Texas 4 1 190 112 5 4 320 289 W. Kentucky 4 2 228 112 6 4 372 223 Rice 3 2 144 168 5 4 270 299 FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231 FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270 UAB 2 3 133 106 4 4 241 148 UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284 Middle Tennessee 1 3 85 134 4 4 220 234 Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317 Charlotte 1 5 146 234 2 8 253 428

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 37, UTEP 30

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 5 0 148 58 8 0 239 91 Penn 4 1 136 99 7 1 232 141 Yale 4 1 185 88 6 2 262 161 Harvard 3 2 128 127 5 3 218 203 Columbia 1 4 81 146 4 4 189 162 Cornell 1 4 96 157 4 4 177 225 Brown 1 4 119 194 3 5 200 290 Dartmouth 1 4 92 116 2 6 158 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 69, Brown 17

Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14

Penn 28, Cornell 21

Columbia 21, Harvard 20

Saturday, Nov. 12

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 181 120 6 3 301 299 Bowling Green 4 1 102 106 5 4 224 286 Buffalo 4 1 170 130 5 4 271 243 Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193 Kent St. 2 3 139 157 3 6 247 284 Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242 Ball St. 3 2 134 131 5 4 223 245 E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272 Cent. Michigan 2 3 114 132 3 6 237 261 W. Michigan 2 3 99 131 3 6 175 241 N. Illinois 1 4 148 165 2 7 268 299

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 27, Kent St. 20

Ohio 45, Buffalo 24

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9

Tuesday, Nov. 8

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 3 1 161 88 7 2 352 190 Howard 2 1 105 88 3 6 248 259 Delaware St. 2 2 93 94 5 4 198 183 Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 6 207 266 SC State 1 2 64 92 3 6 194 268 Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 8 133 358

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Delaware St. 27, SC State 24

NC Central 50, Howard 21

Saturday, Nov. 12

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 6 0 211 90 8 1 283 136 N. Dakota St. 5 1 193 104 7 2 320 152 North Dakota 4 2 206 178 6 3 284 271 N. Iowa 4 2 198 139 5 4 277 238 S. Illinois 4 2 181 123 5 4 272 245 Illinois St. 3 2 83 95 5 3 146 161 Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216 South Dakota 2 4 101 156 3 6 146 235 Missouri St. 1 5 163 189 3 6 252 271 Indiana St. 0 6 117 217 1 8 148 336 W. Illinois 0 6 92 264 0 9 137 385

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17

South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 3 1 118 68 5 2 189 115 Fresno St. 3 1 110 87 4 4 208 193 San Diego St. 2 2 80 88 4 4 162 182 UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238 Hawaii 1 3 78 76 2 7 165 303 Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 2 231 139 Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218 Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250 Colorado St. 2 2 57 93 2 6 100 257 Air Force 2 3 145 97 6 3 260 141 New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 7 2 311 165 Stonehill 2 3 124 104 4 3 233 134 Sacred Heart 2 3 121 147 4 5 199 222 Duquesne 2 3 154 136 3 6 223 252 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 135 186 2 7 195 355 CCSU 1 4 83 119 1 8 138 289 Wagner 1 4 78 191 1 8 123 392

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20

Stonehill 50, Wagner 10

Saturday, Nov. 12

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 4 328 297 Tennessee St. 2 1 70 50 3 5 176 196 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 6 3 332 287 Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 3 6 211 307 E. Illinois 1 3 103 115 2 6 192 249 Murray St. 1 3 74 116 1 8 118 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 5 0 225 144 7 1 339 227 Southern Cal 5 1 217 161 7 1 328 192 UCLA 4 1 195 139 7 1 317 194 Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173 Washington 4 2 211 188 7 2 347 242 Oregon St. 3 3 145 129 6 3 282 206 Arizona St. 2 3 139 163 3 5 217 230 Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166 Arizona 1 4 172 212 3 5 258 299 California 1 4 116 149 3 5 187 200 Colorado 1 4 100 185 1 7 130 313 Stanford 1 5 132 206 3 5 189 230

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 24, Oregon St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 0 211 97 9 0 347 180 Fordham 3 1 210 136 7 2 455 334 Colgate 2 2 73 87 3 6 166 247 Lafayette 2 2 86 84 3 6 115 183 Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 7 218 330 Lehigh 1 3 80 120 1 8 142 278 Bucknell 1 4 57 170 1 8 93 278

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

Lafayette 21, Colgate 16

Fordham 59, Bucknell 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 0 220 120 8 1 308 176 Davidson 5 1 237 139 7 2 347 197 Dayton 5 1 157 124 7 2 241 196 Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167 Valparaiso 3 3 165 168 4 5 219 248 San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161 Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237 Stetson 1 4 154 176 3 5 237 243 Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312 Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285 Presbyterian 0 7 110 274 1 9 152 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 58, Stetson 48

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 213 59 8 0 334 84 Tennessee 4 0 174 101 8 0 395 168 Kentucky 3 3 113 140 6 3 212 176 South Carolina 2 3 101 153 5 3 242 197 Florida 2 4 169 192 5 4 281 263 Missouri 2 4 110 112 4 5 208 193 Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194 Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133 LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169 Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255 Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183 Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239 Texas A&M 1 5 143 189 3 6 205 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179 Chattanooga 5 1 188 95 7 2 267 160 Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175 Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170 W. Carolina 2 4 153 211 4 5 299 305 Wofford 2 4 129 194 2 7 158 271 The Citadel 2 5 104 176 2 7 114 254 ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260 VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21

W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314 Incarnate Word 3 1 174 85 8 1 443 183 Texas A&M Commerce 3 1 109 81 5 3 266 144 SE Louisiana 2 1 97 93 5 3 262 193 Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338 Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 6 161 262 Lamar 1 3 102 145 1 7 167 293 McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 1 7 175 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 217 30 8 0 321 71 Florida A&M 4 1 122 113 6 2 189 196 Alabama St. 3 2 91 90 5 3 142 161 Alabama A&M 3 3 168 181 3 6 188 306 Bethune-Cookman 2 3 164 195 2 6 203 339 MVSU 1 5 95 202 1 8 125 300

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 2 186 168 5 4 267 241 Southern U. 3 2 125 92 5 3 279 164 Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 4 4 206 213 Alcorn St. 3 3 141 134 4 5 198 236 Grambling St. 1 4 115 133 2 6 189 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 78 182 2 6 209 290

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU 30, Alabama A&M 20

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 5 1 183 165 8 1 290 246 James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146 Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243 Georgia St. 2 2 113 133 3 5 227 259 Appalachian St. 2 3 154 148 5 4 323 228 Marshall 2 3 71 75 5 4 211 140 Old Dominion 2 3 118 118 3 6 197 228

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141 South Alabama 3 1 98 64 6 2 253 141 Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172 Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301 Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian St. 28

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 3 0 75 50 5 2 130 125 Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 3 216 171 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285 Tarleton St. 1 2 87 121 5 3 241 237 S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252 Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 2 6 204 270

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 1 249 172 Notre Dame 5 3 227 177 Uconn 5 5 185 246 BYU 4 5 265 280 Army 3 5 236 219 New Mexico St. 3 5 128 216 Umass 1 8 107 274

___

Friday’s Games

Uconn 27, Umass 10

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at Uconn, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

