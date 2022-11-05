FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|5
|0
|161
|105
|8
|1
|296
|152
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|109
|97
|6
|2
|279
|179
|UCF
|3
|1
|149
|87
|6
|2
|286
|141
|Houston
|3
|1
|137
|106
|5
|3
|268
|249
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|6
|3
|293
|209
|SMU
|2
|2
|131
|138
|4
|4
|285
|240
|Navy
|3
|3
|170
|176
|3
|5
|187
|203
|Memphis
|2
|3
|166
|134
|4
|4
|277
|249
|Temple
|1
|4
|106
|176
|3
|6
|178
|236
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|116
|172
|3
|6
|272
|299
|South Florida
|0
|5
|138
|217
|1
|8
|232
|359
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 27, Tulsa 13
Temple 54, South Florida 28
UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
SMU at South Florida, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|0
|297
|159
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|98
|63
|6
|2
|261
|147
|NC State
|2
|2
|70
|92
|6
|2
|214
|139
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|140
|135
|6
|2
|311
|216
|Florida St.
|3
|3
|186
|145
|5
|3
|257
|175
|Louisville
|3
|3
|177
|148
|5
|3
|238
|165
|Boston College
|1
|5
|107
|216
|2
|7
|169
|268
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|5
|0
|179
|121
|8
|1
|365
|279
|Duke
|3
|2
|176
|130
|6
|3
|313
|208
|Miami
|2
|2
|79
|98
|4
|4
|219
|180
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|112
|166
|4
|5
|157
|252
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|4
|4
|244
|223
|Virginia
|1
|5
|110
|148
|3
|6
|163
|203
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|128
|166
|2
|7
|182
|226
___
Friday’s Games
Duke 38, Boston College 31
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 31, Virginia 28
Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon
Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|122
|75
|7
|2
|316
|218
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|164
|73
|4
|4
|288
|262
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|76
|84
|5
|3
|289
|276
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|67
|109
|5
|3
|278
|167
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|5
|4
|250
|309
|North Alabama
|0
|4
|147
|207
|1
|7
|252
|325
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|6
|0
|249
|178
|9
|0
|388
|242
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|164
|109
|6
|2
|248
|138
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|2
|158
|181
|6
|2
|313
|249
|Baylor
|3
|2
|176
|143
|5
|3
|307
|186
|Texas
|3
|2
|179
|119
|5
|3
|291
|169
|Kansas
|2
|3
|165
|178
|5
|3
|304
|245
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|137
|200
|5
|3
|264
|230
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|185
|201
|4
|5
|295
|268
|West Virginia
|1
|4
|146
|222
|3
|5
|275
|277
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|78
|106
|3
|5
|173
|133
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|218
|108
|8
|0
|352
|172
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|196
|117
|7
|1
|327
|215
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|286
|130
|Idaho
|4
|1
|196
|120
|5
|3
|277
|193
|UC Davis
|3
|2
|209
|112
|4
|4
|287
|183
|Montana
|2
|3
|149
|121
|5
|3
|269
|142
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|119
|157
|3
|5
|156
|227
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|117
|213
|3
|5
|188
|292
|E. Washington
|1
|4
|136
|183
|2
|6
|203
|334
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|101
|219
|2
|6
|166
|312
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|90
|155
|1
|7
|134
|276
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|108
|196
|1
|7
|164
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|107
|65
|6
|3
|278
|243
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|124
|54
|4
|5
|272
|230
|Campbell
|2
|2
|150
|126
|4
|5
|272
|262
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|100
|106
|2
|7
|197
|307
|Bryant
|1
|3
|119
|133
|3
|6
|302
|289
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|45
|161
|0
|9
|94
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24
Bryant 43, Campbell 37
Saturday, Nov. 12
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|162
|75
|8
|0
|328
|92
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|269
|99
|9
|0
|412
|142
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|145
|140
|6
|2
|265
|176
|Maryland
|3
|3
|162
|158
|6
|3
|283
|216
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|57
|138
|4
|4
|161
|180
|Indiana
|1
|4
|104
|148
|3
|5
|196
|245
|Michigan St.
|1
|4
|81
|167
|3
|5
|196
|219
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|1
|115
|62
|7
|1
|208
|71
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|126
|111
|6
|3
|275
|128
|Iowa
|3
|3
|114
|116
|5
|4
|155
|129
|Purdue
|3
|3
|152
|170
|5
|4
|265
|228
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|159
|161
|5
|4
|277
|185
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|136
|154
|3
|6
|230
|265
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|89
|172
|1
|8
|150
|251
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7
Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10
Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Nebraska at Michigan, TBA
Purdue at Illinois, TBA
Indiana at Ohio St., TBA
Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA
Maryland at Penn St., TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|160
|94
|6
|2
|208
|183
|William & Mary
|5
|1
|180
|134
|8
|1
|292
|186
|Richmond
|4
|1
|170
|78
|6
|2
|248
|139
|Elon
|5
|2
|178
|135
|7
|3
|265
|201
|Delaware
|4
|2
|178
|105
|7
|2
|265
|128
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|177
|165
|6
|3
|274
|241
|Villanova
|3
|3
|155
|155
|5
|4
|248
|242
|Towson
|2
|4
|137
|183
|4
|5
|187
|282
|Maine
|2
|4
|159
|182
|2
|7
|194
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|5
|247
|291
|4
|6
|376
|356
|Hampton
|1
|5
|99
|188
|4
|5
|189
|233
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|182
|176
|2
|7
|282
|319
|Stony Brook
|1
|5
|87
|223
|2
|7
|128
|310
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 26, Maine 22
William & Mary 20, Hampton 14
Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17
Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22
Towson 27, Villanova 3
Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3
New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Maine at Albany (NY), Noon
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|137
|95
|6
|2
|285
|235
|North Texas
|4
|1
|190
|112
|5
|4
|320
|289
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|228
|112
|6
|4
|372
|223
|Rice
|3
|2
|144
|168
|5
|4
|270
|299
|FAU
|3
|2
|133
|113
|4
|5
|253
|231
|FIU
|2
|2
|86
|152
|4
|4
|169
|270
|UAB
|2
|3
|133
|106
|4
|4
|241
|148
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|85
|134
|4
|4
|220
|234
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|143
|162
|2
|6
|253
|317
|Charlotte
|1
|5
|146
|234
|2
|8
|253
|428
___
Thursday’s Games
Rice 37, UTEP 30
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5
|0
|148
|58
|8
|0
|239
|91
|Penn
|4
|1
|136
|99
|7
|1
|232
|141
|Yale
|4
|1
|185
|88
|6
|2
|262
|161
|Harvard
|3
|2
|128
|127
|5
|3
|218
|203
|Columbia
|1
|4
|81
|146
|4
|4
|189
|162
|Cornell
|1
|4
|96
|157
|4
|4
|177
|225
|Brown
|1
|4
|119
|194
|3
|5
|200
|290
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|92
|116
|2
|6
|158
|181
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 69, Brown 17
Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14
Penn 28, Cornell 21
Columbia 21, Harvard 20
Saturday, Nov. 12
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|181
|120
|6
|3
|301
|299
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|102
|106
|5
|4
|224
|286
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|170
|130
|5
|4
|271
|243
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|97
|90
|4
|5
|175
|193
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|139
|157
|3
|6
|247
|284
|Akron
|0
|5
|119
|174
|1
|8
|167
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|1
|196
|138
|6
|3
|323
|242
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|134
|131
|5
|4
|223
|245
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|130
|155
|5
|4
|243
|272
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|114
|132
|3
|6
|237
|261
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|99
|131
|3
|6
|175
|241
|N. Illinois
|1
|4
|148
|165
|2
|7
|268
|299
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 27, Kent St. 20
Ohio 45, Buffalo 24
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22
Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9
Tuesday, Nov. 8
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|1
|161
|88
|7
|2
|352
|190
|Howard
|2
|1
|105
|88
|3
|6
|248
|259
|Delaware St.
|2
|2
|93
|94
|5
|4
|198
|183
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|82
|97
|3
|6
|207
|266
|SC State
|1
|2
|64
|92
|3
|6
|194
|268
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|52
|98
|1
|8
|133
|358
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24
Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22
Delaware St. 27, SC State 24
NC Central 50, Howard 21
Saturday, Nov. 12
SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|211
|90
|8
|1
|283
|136
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|193
|104
|7
|2
|320
|152
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|206
|178
|6
|3
|284
|271
|N. Iowa
|4
|2
|198
|139
|5
|4
|277
|238
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|181
|123
|5
|4
|272
|245
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|83
|95
|5
|3
|146
|161
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|165
|155
|5
|3
|245
|216
|South Dakota
|2
|4
|101
|156
|3
|6
|146
|235
|Missouri St.
|1
|5
|163
|189
|3
|6
|252
|271
|Indiana St.
|0
|6
|117
|217
|1
|8
|148
|336
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|92
|264
|0
|9
|137
|385
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7
N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17
South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|3
|1
|118
|68
|5
|2
|189
|115
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|110
|87
|4
|4
|208
|193
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|80
|88
|4
|4
|162
|182
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|4
|224
|238
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|78
|76
|2
|7
|165
|303
|Nevada
|0
|5
|85
|154
|2
|7
|187
|262
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|174
|71
|6
|2
|231
|139
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|115
|95
|6
|3
|218
|218
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|89
|102
|3
|5
|153
|250
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|57
|93
|2
|6
|100
|257
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|6
|3
|260
|141
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|57
|130
|2
|6
|134
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 13, Army 7
New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|5
|0
|154
|96
|7
|2
|263
|185
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|0
|184
|54
|7
|2
|311
|165
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|124
|104
|4
|3
|233
|134
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|5
|199
|222
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|154
|136
|3
|6
|223
|252
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|135
|186
|2
|7
|195
|355
|CCSU
|1
|4
|83
|119
|1
|8
|138
|289
|Wagner
|1
|4
|78
|191
|1
|8
|123
|392
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28
St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24
LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20
Stonehill 50, Wagner 10
Saturday, Nov. 12
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|6
|2
|278
|208
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|5
|4
|328
|297
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|70
|50
|3
|5
|176
|196
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|6
|3
|332
|287
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|3
|6
|211
|307
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|103
|115
|2
|6
|192
|249
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|1
|8
|118
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27
Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|0
|225
|144
|7
|1
|339
|227
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|217
|161
|7
|1
|328
|192
|UCLA
|4
|1
|195
|139
|7
|1
|317
|194
|Utah
|4
|1
|172
|130
|6
|2
|306
|173
|Washington
|4
|2
|211
|188
|7
|2
|347
|242
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|145
|129
|6
|3
|282
|206
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|139
|163
|3
|5
|217
|230
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|110
|128
|4
|4
|189
|166
|Arizona
|1
|4
|172
|212
|3
|5
|258
|299
|California
|1
|4
|116
|149
|3
|5
|187
|200
|Colorado
|1
|4
|100
|185
|1
|7
|130
|313
|Stanford
|1
|5
|132
|206
|3
|5
|189
|230
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 24, Oregon St. 21
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Stanford at Utah, TBA
California at Oregon St., TBA
Arizona at UCLA, TBA
Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|211
|97
|9
|0
|347
|180
|Fordham
|3
|1
|210
|136
|7
|2
|455
|334
|Colgate
|2
|2
|73
|87
|3
|6
|166
|247
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|86
|84
|3
|6
|115
|183
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|111
|134
|2
|7
|218
|330
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|80
|120
|1
|8
|142
|278
|Bucknell
|1
|4
|57
|170
|1
|8
|93
|278
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24
Lafayette 21, Colgate 16
Fordham 59, Bucknell 17
Saturday, Nov. 12
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|0
|220
|120
|8
|1
|308
|176
|Davidson
|5
|1
|237
|139
|7
|2
|347
|197
|Dayton
|5
|1
|157
|124
|7
|2
|241
|196
|Butler
|4
|1
|144
|86
|6
|2
|237
|167
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|165
|168
|4
|5
|219
|248
|San Diego
|2
|2
|113
|90
|3
|4
|211
|161
|Marist
|3
|3
|153
|156
|3
|5
|168
|237
|Stetson
|1
|4
|154
|176
|3
|5
|237
|243
|Morehead St.
|1
|4
|121
|172
|2
|6
|196
|312
|Drake
|1
|5
|101
|170
|1
|8
|143
|285
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|110
|274
|1
|9
|152
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson 58, Stetson 48
Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28
St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Marist at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Valparaiso at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|213
|59
|8
|0
|334
|84
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|174
|101
|8
|0
|395
|168
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|113
|140
|6
|3
|212
|176
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|101
|153
|5
|3
|242
|197
|Florida
|2
|4
|169
|192
|5
|4
|281
|263
|Missouri
|2
|4
|110
|112
|4
|5
|208
|193
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|45
|179
|3
|5
|213
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|173
|154
|8
|1
|337
|194
|Alabama
|4
|1
|207
|107
|7
|1
|345
|133
|LSU
|4
|1
|155
|128
|6
|2
|281
|169
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|149
|169
|5
|3
|270
|255
|Mississippi St.
|2
|3
|121
|129
|5
|3
|254
|183
|Auburn
|1
|4
|105
|166
|3
|5
|183
|239
|Texas A&M
|1
|5
|143
|189
|3
|6
|205
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon
LSU at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon
Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|5
|0
|190
|101
|7
|1
|250
|179
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|188
|95
|7
|2
|267
|160
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|153
|211
|4
|5
|299
|305
|Wofford
|2
|4
|129
|194
|2
|7
|158
|271
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|104
|176
|2
|7
|114
|254
|ETSU
|1
|6
|210
|250
|3
|6
|299
|260
|VMI
|0
|5
|68
|219
|1
|7
|124
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21
W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29
VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|5
|182
|314
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|174
|85
|8
|1
|443
|183
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|1
|109
|81
|5
|3
|266
|144
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|97
|93
|5
|3
|262
|193
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|109
|112
|2
|7
|174
|338
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|6
|161
|262
|Lamar
|1
|3
|102
|145
|1
|7
|167
|293
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|97
|156
|1
|7
|175
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|217
|30
|8
|0
|321
|71
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|122
|113
|6
|2
|189
|196
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|91
|90
|5
|3
|142
|161
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|168
|181
|3
|6
|188
|306
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|164
|195
|2
|6
|203
|339
|MVSU
|1
|5
|95
|202
|1
|8
|125
|300
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|2
|186
|168
|5
|4
|267
|241
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|125
|92
|5
|3
|279
|164
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|118
|100
|4
|4
|206
|213
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|141
|134
|4
|5
|198
|236
|Grambling St.
|1
|4
|115
|133
|2
|6
|189
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|78
|182
|2
|6
|209
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU 30, Alabama A&M 20
Friday’s Games
Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|183
|165
|8
|1
|290
|246
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|2
|271
|146
|Georgia Southern
|2
|2
|136
|136
|5
|3
|295
|243
|Georgia St.
|2
|2
|113
|133
|3
|5
|227
|259
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|154
|148
|5
|4
|323
|228
|Marshall
|2
|3
|71
|75
|5
|4
|211
|140
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|118
|118
|3
|6
|197
|228
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|98
|69
|6
|2
|180
|141
|South Alabama
|3
|1
|98
|64
|6
|2
|253
|141
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|89
|84
|5
|3
|214
|177
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|119
|111
|4
|4
|213
|172
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|101
|3
|5
|173
|193
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|6
|180
|301
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|2
|7
|233
|280
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian St. 28
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0
Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|75
|50
|5
|2
|130
|125
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|3
|216
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|4
|346
|285
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|87
|121
|5
|3
|241
|237
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|5
|223
|252
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|87
|119
|2
|6
|204
|270
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|1
|249
|172
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|227
|177
|Uconn
|5
|5
|185
|246
|BYU
|4
|5
|265
|280
|Army
|3
|5
|236
|219
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|128
|216
|Umass
|1
|8
|107
|274
___
Friday’s Games
Uconn 27, Umass 10
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 13, Army 7
Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Liberty at Uconn, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.