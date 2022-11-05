FBC Glance

ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Down to the wire | US Rep Luria makes final case
All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 5 0 161 105 8 1 296 152
Cincinnati 3 1 109 97 6 2 279 179
UCF 3 1 149 87 6 2 286 141
Houston 3 1 137 106 5 3 268 249
East Carolina 3 2 158 133 6 3 293 209
SMU 2 2 131 138 4 4 285 240
Navy 3 3 170 176 3 5 187 203
Memphis 2 3 166 134 4 4 277 249
Temple 1 4 106 176 3 6 178 236
Tulsa 1 4 116 172 3 6 272 299
South Florida 0 5 138 217 1 8 232 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 27, Tulsa 13

Temple 54, South Florida 28

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SMU at South Florida, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159
Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 2 261 147
NC State 2 2 70 92 6 2 214 139
Wake Forest 2 2 140 135 6 2 311 216
Florida St. 3 3 186 145 5 3 257 175
Louisville 3 3 177 148 5 3 238 165
Boston College 1 5 107 216 2 7 169 268

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 5 0 179 121 8 1 365 279
Duke 3 2 176 130 6 3 313 208
Miami 2 2 79 98 4 4 219 180
Georgia Tech 3 3 112 166 4 5 157 252
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 4 4 244 223
Virginia 1 5 110 148 3 6 163 203
Virginia Tech 1 5 128 166 2 7 182 226

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 38, Boston College 31

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 31, Virginia 28

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 3 0 122 75 7 2 316 218
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 164 73 4 4 288 262
E. Kentucky 1 1 76 84 5 3 289 276
Austin Peay 1 2 67 109 5 3 278 167
Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 5 4 250 309
North Alabama 0 4 147 207 1 7 252 325

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 6 0 249 178 9 0 388 242
Kansas St. 4 1 164 109 6 2 248 138
Oklahoma St. 3 2 158 181 6 2 313 249
Baylor 3 2 176 143 5 3 307 186
Texas 3 2 179 119 5 3 291 169
Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245
Oklahoma 2 3 137 200 5 3 264 230
Texas Tech 2 4 185 201 4 5 295 268
West Virginia 1 4 146 222 3 5 275 277
Iowa St. 0 5 78 106 3 5 173 133

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 5 0 218 108 8 0 352 172
Montana St. 5 0 196 117 7 1 327 215
Weber St. 4 1 166 104 7 1 286 130
Idaho 4 1 196 120 5 3 277 193
UC Davis 3 2 209 112 4 4 287 183
Montana 2 3 149 121 5 3 269 142
N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227
Portland St. 2 3 117 213 3 5 188 292
E. Washington 1 4 136 183 2 6 203 334
N. Colorado 1 4 101 219 2 6 166 312
Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276
Cal Poly 0 5 108 196 1 7 164 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 3 0 107 65 6 3 278 243
Gardner-Webb 3 0 124 54 4 5 272 230
Campbell 2 2 150 126 4 5 272 262
Charleston Southern 2 2 100 106 2 7 197 307
Bryant 1 3 119 133 3 6 302 289
Robert Morris 0 4 45 161 0 9 94 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Bryant 43, Campbell 37

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 162 75 8 0 328 92
Ohio St. 6 0 269 99 9 0 412 142
Penn St. 3 2 145 140 6 2 265 176
Maryland 3 3 162 158 6 3 283 216
Rutgers 1 4 57 138 4 4 161 180
Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245
Michigan St. 1 4 81 167 3 5 196 219

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 4 1 115 62 7 1 208 71
Minnesota 3 3 126 111 6 3 275 128
Iowa 3 3 114 116 5 4 155 129
Purdue 3 3 152 170 5 4 265 228
Wisconsin 3 3 159 161 5 4 277 185
Nebraska 2 4 136 154 3 6 230 265
Northwestern 1 5 89 172 1 8 150 251

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan, TBA

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Indiana at Ohio St., TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., TBA

Maryland at Penn St., TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183
William & Mary 5 1 180 134 8 1 292 186
Richmond 4 1 170 78 6 2 248 139
Elon 5 2 178 135 7 3 265 201
Delaware 4 2 178 105 7 2 265 128
Rhode Island 4 2 177 165 6 3 274 241
Villanova 3 3 155 155 5 4 248 242
Towson 2 4 137 183 4 5 187 282
Maine 2 4 159 182 2 7 194 282
Monmouth (NJ) 2 5 247 291 4 6 376 356
Hampton 1 5 99 188 4 5 189 233
Albany (NY) 1 5 182 176 2 7 282 319
Stony Brook 1 5 87 223 2 7 128 310

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 26, Maine 22

William & Mary 20, Hampton 14

Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Towson 27, Villanova 3

Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3

New Hampshire at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at Albany (NY), Noon

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 137 95 6 2 285 235
North Texas 4 1 190 112 5 4 320 289
W. Kentucky 4 2 228 112 6 4 372 223
Rice 3 2 144 168 5 4 270 299
FAU 3 2 133 113 4 5 253 231
FIU 2 2 86 152 4 4 169 270
UAB 2 3 133 106 4 4 241 148
UTEP 2 4 152 189 4 6 222 284
Middle Tennessee 1 3 85 134 4 4 220 234
Louisiana Tech 1 3 143 162 2 6 253 317
Charlotte 1 5 146 234 2 8 253 428

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 37, UTEP 30

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 5 0 148 58 8 0 239 91
Penn 4 1 136 99 7 1 232 141
Yale 4 1 185 88 6 2 262 161
Harvard 3 2 128 127 5 3 218 203
Columbia 1 4 81 146 4 4 189 162
Cornell 1 4 96 157 4 4 177 225
Brown 1 4 119 194 3 5 200 290
Dartmouth 1 4 92 116 2 6 158 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 69, Brown 17

Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14

Penn 28, Cornell 21

Columbia 21, Harvard 20

Saturday, Nov. 12

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 4 1 181 120 6 3 301 299
Bowling Green 4 1 102 106 5 4 224 286
Buffalo 4 1 170 130 5 4 271 243
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 97 90 4 5 175 193
Kent St. 2 3 139 157 3 6 247 284
Akron 0 5 119 174 1 8 167 333

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 1 196 138 6 3 323 242
Ball St. 3 2 134 131 5 4 223 245
E. Michigan 2 3 130 155 5 4 243 272
Cent. Michigan 2 3 114 132 3 6 237 261
W. Michigan 2 3 99 131 3 6 175 241
N. Illinois 1 4 148 165 2 7 268 299

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 27, Kent St. 20

Ohio 45, Buffalo 24

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9

Tuesday, Nov. 8

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 3 1 161 88 7 2 352 190
Howard 2 1 105 88 3 6 248 259
Delaware St. 2 2 93 94 5 4 198 183
Morgan St. 1 2 82 97 3 6 207 266
SC State 1 2 64 92 3 6 194 268
Norfolk St. 1 2 52 98 1 8 133 358

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Delaware St. 27, SC State 24

NC Central 50, Howard 21

Saturday, Nov. 12

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 6 0 211 90 8 1 283 136
N. Dakota St. 5 1 193 104 7 2 320 152
North Dakota 4 2 206 178 6 3 284 271
N. Iowa 4 2 198 139 5 4 277 238
S. Illinois 4 2 181 123 5 4 272 245
Illinois St. 3 2 83 95 5 3 146 161
Youngstown St. 3 2 165 155 5 3 245 216
South Dakota 2 4 101 156 3 6 146 235
Missouri St. 1 5 163 189 3 6 252 271
Indiana St. 0 6 117 217 1 8 148 336
W. Illinois 0 6 92 264 0 9 137 385

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17

South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 3 1 118 68 5 2 189 115
Fresno St. 3 1 110 87 4 4 208 193
San Diego St. 2 2 80 88 4 4 162 182
UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 4 224 238
Hawaii 1 3 78 76 2 7 165 303
Nevada 0 5 85 154 2 7 187 262

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 174 71 6 2 231 139
Wyoming 4 1 115 95 6 3 218 218
Utah St. 2 2 89 102 3 5 153 250
Colorado St. 2 2 57 93 2 6 100 257
Air Force 2 3 145 97 6 3 260 141
New Mexico 0 4 57 130 2 6 134 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

New Mexico at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 5 0 154 96 7 2 263 185
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 0 184 54 7 2 311 165
Stonehill 2 3 124 104 4 3 233 134
Sacred Heart 2 3 121 147 4 5 199 222
Duquesne 2 3 154 136 3 6 223 252
LIU Brooklyn 2 3 135 186 2 7 195 355
CCSU 1 4 83 119 1 8 138 289
Wagner 1 4 78 191 1 8 123 392

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20

Stonehill 50, Wagner 10

Saturday, Nov. 12

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 2 278 208
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 5 4 328 297
Tennessee St. 2 1 70 50 3 5 176 196
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 3 158 192 6 3 332 287
Tennessee Tech 2 3 117 160 3 6 211 307
E. Illinois 1 3 103 115 2 6 192 249
Murray St. 1 3 74 116 1 8 118 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 5 0 225 144 7 1 339 227
Southern Cal 5 1 217 161 7 1 328 192
UCLA 4 1 195 139 7 1 317 194
Utah 4 1 172 130 6 2 306 173
Washington 4 2 211 188 7 2 347 242
Oregon St. 3 3 145 129 6 3 282 206
Arizona St. 2 3 139 163 3 5 217 230
Washington St. 1 4 110 128 4 4 189 166
Arizona 1 4 172 212 3 5 258 299
California 1 4 116 149 3 5 187 200
Colorado 1 4 100 185 1 7 130 313
Stanford 1 5 132 206 3 5 189 230

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 24, Oregon St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 5 0 211 97 9 0 347 180
Fordham 3 1 210 136 7 2 455 334
Colgate 2 2 73 87 3 6 166 247
Lafayette 2 2 86 84 3 6 115 183
Georgetown 1 3 111 134 2 7 218 330
Lehigh 1 3 80 120 1 8 142 278
Bucknell 1 4 57 170 1 8 93 278

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

Lafayette 21, Colgate 16

Fordham 59, Bucknell 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 0 220 120 8 1 308 176
Davidson 5 1 237 139 7 2 347 197
Dayton 5 1 157 124 7 2 241 196
Butler 4 1 144 86 6 2 237 167
Valparaiso 3 3 165 168 4 5 219 248
San Diego 2 2 113 90 3 4 211 161
Marist 3 3 153 156 3 5 168 237
Stetson 1 4 154 176 3 5 237 243
Morehead St. 1 4 121 172 2 6 196 312
Drake 1 5 101 170 1 8 143 285
Presbyterian 0 7 110 274 1 9 152 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 58, Stetson 48

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 213 59 8 0 334 84
Tennessee 4 0 174 101 8 0 395 168
Kentucky 3 3 113 140 6 3 212 176
South Carolina 2 3 101 153 5 3 242 197
Florida 2 4 169 192 5 4 281 263
Missouri 2 4 110 112 4 5 208 193
Vanderbilt 0 4 45 179 3 5 213 293

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 4 1 173 154 8 1 337 194
Alabama 4 1 207 107 7 1 345 133
LSU 4 1 155 128 6 2 281 169
Arkansas 2 3 149 169 5 3 270 255
Mississippi St. 2 3 121 129 5 3 254 183
Auburn 1 4 105 166 3 5 183 239
Texas A&M 1 5 143 189 3 6 205 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Samford 5 0 190 101 7 1 250 179
Chattanooga 5 1 188 95 7 2 267 160
Furman 5 1 187 121 7 2 275 175
Mercer 5 1 239 101 7 2 363 170
W. Carolina 2 4 153 211 4 5 299 305
Wofford 2 4 129 194 2 7 158 271
The Citadel 2 5 104 176 2 7 114 254
ETSU 1 6 210 250 3 6 299 260
VMI 0 5 68 219 1 7 124 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21

W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314
Incarnate Word 3 1 174 85 8 1 443 183
Texas A&M Commerce 3 1 109 81 5 3 266 144
SE Louisiana 2 1 97 93 5 3 262 193
Nicholls 2 2 109 112 2 7 174 338
Houston Christian 1 3 67 121 2 6 161 262
Lamar 1 3 102 145 1 7 167 293
McNeese St. 0 4 97 156 1 7 175 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 5 0 217 30 8 0 321 71
Florida A&M 4 1 122 113 6 2 189 196
Alabama St. 3 2 91 90 5 3 142 161
Alabama A&M 3 3 168 181 3 6 188 306
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 164 195 2 6 203 339
MVSU 1 5 95 202 1 8 125 300

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 4 2 186 168 5 4 267 241
Southern U. 3 2 125 92 5 3 279 164
Texas Southern 3 2 118 100 4 4 206 213
Alcorn St. 3 3 141 134 4 5 198 236
Grambling St. 1 4 115 133 2 6 189 278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 78 182 2 6 209 290

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU 30, Alabama A&M 20

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 5 1 183 165 8 1 290 246
James Madison 3 2 164 132 5 2 271 146
Georgia Southern 2 2 136 136 5 3 295 243
Georgia St. 2 2 113 133 3 5 227 259
Appalachian St. 2 3 154 148 5 4 323 228
Marshall 2 3 71 75 5 4 211 140
Old Dominion 2 3 118 118 3 6 197 228

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141
South Alabama 3 1 98 64 6 2 253 141
Southern Miss. 3 1 89 84 5 3 214 177
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 119 111 4 4 213 172
Texas State 1 3 77 101 3 5 173 193
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301
Arkansas St. 1 5 131 188 2 7 233 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian St. 28

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0

Georgia St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 3 0 75 50 5 2 130 125
Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 3 216 171
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 142 126 5 4 346 285
Tarleton St. 1 2 87 121 5 3 241 237
S. Utah 1 3 127 121 3 5 223 252
Utah Tech 1 3 87 119 2 6 204 270

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 1 249 172
Notre Dame 5 3 227 177
Uconn 5 5 185 246
BYU 4 5 265 280
Army 3 5 236 219
New Mexico St. 3 5 128 216
Umass 1 8 107 274

___

Friday’s Games

Uconn 27, Umass 10

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

Liberty at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at Uconn, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

