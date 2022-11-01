All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 5 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 23 11 Worcester 5 5 0 0 0 10 25 11 Maine 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 15 Reading 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 19 Trois-Rivieres 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 26 Norfolk 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 28 Adirondack 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Savannah 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 13 South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13 Florida 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Jacksonville 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 5 Greenville 4 2 1 1 0 5 17 14 Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 14 Orlando 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 5 Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12 Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10 Fort Wayne 4 0 2 1 1 2 15 24 Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13 Iowa 5 0 5 0 0 0 11 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 8 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9 Wichita 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 11 Rapid City 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 12 Allen 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10 Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

