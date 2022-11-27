All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 17 14 2 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 17 14 2 1 0 29 73 44 Newfoundland 17 13 3 1 0 27 73 41 Reading 14 8 5 1 0 17 43 39 Trois-Rivieres 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 57 Maine 16 6 9 1 0 13 47 55 Adirondack 13 4 5 3 1 12 36 46 Norfolk 18 2 15 1 0 5 40 87

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 15 9 3 2 1 21 47 38 Atlanta 14 9 4 1 0 19 45 37 Savannah 12 7 2 3 0 17 39 32 Greenville 15 7 5 3 0 17 43 48 South Carolina 13 7 4 1 1 16 52 43 Jacksonville 14 8 6 0 0 16 39 41 Orlando 15 4 8 2 1 11 38 56

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 10 1 1 1 22 55 28 Indy 15 9 5 1 0 19 56 45 Kalamazoo 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 35 Fort Wayne 14 5 6 1 2 13 47 61 Wheeling 14 6 8 0 0 12 31 42 Toledo 13 5 7 0 1 11 36 40 Iowa 13 2 8 2 1 7 38 58

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 15 12 2 1 0 25 62 30 Wichita 14 8 4 2 0 18 42 43 Kansas City 14 8 5 1 0 17 59 57 Rapid City 16 8 8 0 0 16 56 52 Utah 14 7 7 0 0 14 41 46 Tulsa 14 5 5 4 0 14 44 56 Allen 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 5, Worcester 4

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Reading 1, Maine 0

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 6, Wichita 3

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Allen 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Utah 4

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 9, Maine 6

Worcester 4, Norfolk 3

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 2

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2

Savannah 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Iowa 4, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 7, Kansas City 5

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Utah 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

