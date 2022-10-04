Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5 y-Seattle 87 72 .547 +1½ y-Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5 y-Seattle 87 72 .547 +1½ y-Tampa Bay 86 74 .538 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-New York 98 61 .616 +11½ y-San Diego 88 72 .550 +1 y-Philadelphia 87 73 .544 _ Milwaukee 85 75 .531 2

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

