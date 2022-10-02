Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 89 69 .563 +3 y-Seattle 87 70 .554 +1½ y-Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 89 69 .563 +3 y-Seattle 87 70 .554 +1½ y-Tampa Bay 86 72 .544 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-New York 98 60 .620 +13 San Diego 87 71 .551 +2 Philadelphia 85 73 .538 _ Milwaukee 84 74 .532 1

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

