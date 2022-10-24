RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Home » Sports » Tkachuk helps Senators beat…

Tkachuk helps Senators beat Stars 4-2 for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period and the Senators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Thomas Chabot, Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, scored four straight over a 12:07 stretch after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Magnus Hellberg stopped 30 shots in his season debut.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. Dallas (4-1-1) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Tkachuk skated through the left circle and got past Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist and beat Wedgewood for a 2-1 lead at 4:17 of the third.

Pinto made it 3-1 nearly six minutes later as he scored for the fifth consecutive game.

Brassard, also making his season debut, went down the ice and wired a shot past Wedgewood for a three-goal lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Johnston pulled the Stars back within two with 2:16 remaining.

Dallas had the first eight shots of the game and Kivirianta got the Stars on the scoreboard at 6:31 of the first period.

Chabot tied it with 37 seconds remaining in the second as he ripped a point shot past Wedgewood while the Senators were on their third power play of the period.

NOTES

With starter Anton Forsberg sidelined, Kevin Mandolese was the backup goaltender for the Senators as he was called up from Belleville of the AHL. … Dallas has not lost any man games to injury so far this season.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Boston on Tuesday night to complete a four-game trip.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Thursday night to finish a five-game homestand.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

Space Force moves to consolidate its intelligence community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up