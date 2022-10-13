Sports on TV for October 15-16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 15 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 15 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (Lightweights), Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Iowa St. at Texas

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBSSN — Colgate at Army

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Penn St. at Michigan

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Arkansas at BYU

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

FOX — Southern Cal at Utah

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

10:45 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

HORSE RACING 8:30 a.m.

FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4

4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

RODEO 1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round – Qualifying

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, Group C, Navi Mumbai, India

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals —

Sunday, October 16 AUTO RACING 10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

TBA

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

RODEO 5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.