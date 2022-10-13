Sports on TV for October 15-16

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, October 15
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|BOXING
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (Lightweights), Melbourne
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Iowa St. at Texas
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Penn St. at Michigan
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Arkansas at BYU
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
FOX — Southern Cal at Utah
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
|10:45 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|8:30 a.m.
FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4
|4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
|RODEO
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round – Qualifying
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, Group C, Navi Mumbai, India
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
|2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals —
|Sunday, October 16
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|1 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
|4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
SECN — Auburn at Missouri
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)
|TBA
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|TBA
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|TBA
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (If Necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants
FOX – Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds —
