Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on second playoff hole)

x-Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68-69—271 Sepp Straka 69-66-69-67—271 Garrick Higgo 70-66-68-68—272 Dean Burmester 70-68-68-67—273 Keegan Bradley 70-71-64-70—275 Emiliano Grillo 73-65-68-69—275 Nick Hardy 70-67-68-70—275 Mark Hubbard 67-69-65-74—275 Thomas Detry 67-67-74-68—276 Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67-69—276 Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71-64—276 Greyson Sigg 69-71-69-67—276 Ryan Armour 71-68-69-69—277 Joel Dahmen 71-68-68-70—277 Dylan Frittelli 71-69-68-69—277 Seonghyeon Kim 68-72-66-71—277 Scott Stallings 69-67-68-73—277 Callum Tarren 72-68-68-69—277 Hayden Buckley 71-70-72-65—278 Scott Piercy 71-70-70-67—278 Davis Riley 66-71-70-71—278 Nick Taylor 68-70-70-70—278 Kevin Yu 67-73-68-70—278 Ben Griffin 72-66-73-68—279 Russell Knox 68-71-72-68—279 William McGirt 71-68-69-71—279 Taylor Moore 71-70-69-69—279 Henrik Norlander 71-69-68-71—279 Kevin Streelman 71-67-71-70—279 Sam Burns 70-69-71-70—280 Will Gordon 66-76-70-68—280 Cody Gribble 73-67-67-73—280 Lee Hodges 70-72-71-67—280 Stephan Jaeger 69-68-72-71—280 Chris Kirk 74-67-70-69—280 Adam Long 70-70-70-70—280 Seamus Power 71-71-67-71—280 Andrew Putnam 67-72-69-72—280 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-72-69-73—281 Brandon Matthews 67-75-71-68—281 Denny McCarthy 71-68-71-71—281 Ben Taylor 70-70-70-71—281 Alejandro Tosti 72-68-69-72—281 Brandon Wu 69-69-73-70—281 Erik Barnes 70-69-72-71—282 Joseph Bramlett 71-71-70-70—282 Stewart Cink 70-72-71-69—282 Trevor Cone 67-71-71-73—282 Michael Gligic 72-68-73-69—282 Adam Hadwin 73-69-67-73—282 Justin Lower 70-72-71-69—282 Peter Malnati 73-69-70-70—282 Sam Ryder 71-70-71-70—282 Zecheng Dou 69-72-68-74—283 Austin Eckroat 71-71-70-71—283 Brice Garnett 72-67-71-73—283 Paul Haley 72-70-70-71—283 Patrick Rodgers 73-69-68-73—283 Adam Svensson 69-70-74-70—283 Kyle Westmoreland 71-67-75-70—283 MJ Daffue 70-70-70-74—284 Nate Lashley 71-69-69-75—284 Aaron Rai 73-69-70-72—284 Robby Shelton 71-70-73-70—284 Brian Stuard 69-73-70-72—284 Vince Whaley 70-69-74-71—284 C.T. Pan 70-71-71-73—285 Austin Smotherman 70-70-70-75—285 Sam Stevens 73-68-73-71—285 Chris Stroud 71-70-72-72—285 Davis Thompson 72-70-70-73—285 Dylan Wu 73-69-69-74—285 John Huh 72-70-70-74—286 Luke List 69-72-75-70—286 Nick Watney 73-69-71-73—286 Kevin Roy 68-71-74-74—287 Carson Young 72-70-76-72—290 Tano Goya 70-71-75-77—293

