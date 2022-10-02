Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Sunday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on second playoff hole)
|x-Mackenzie Hughes
|71-63-68-69—271
|Sepp Straka
|69-66-69-67—271
|Garrick Higgo
|70-66-68-68—272
|Dean Burmester
|70-68-68-67—273
|Keegan Bradley
|70-71-64-70—275
|Emiliano Grillo
|73-65-68-69—275
|Nick Hardy
|70-67-68-70—275
|Mark Hubbard
|67-69-65-74—275
|Thomas Detry
|67-67-74-68—276
|Taylor Montgomery
|72-68-67-69—276
|Matthew NeSmith
|72-69-71-64—276
|Greyson Sigg
|69-71-69-67—276
|Ryan Armour
|71-68-69-69—277
|Joel Dahmen
|71-68-68-70—277
|Dylan Frittelli
|71-69-68-69—277
|Seonghyeon Kim
|68-72-66-71—277
|Scott Stallings
|69-67-68-73—277
|Callum Tarren
|72-68-68-69—277
|Hayden Buckley
|71-70-72-65—278
|Scott Piercy
|71-70-70-67—278
|Davis Riley
|66-71-70-71—278
|Nick Taylor
|68-70-70-70—278
|Kevin Yu
|67-73-68-70—278
|Ben Griffin
|72-66-73-68—279
|Russell Knox
|68-71-72-68—279
|William McGirt
|71-68-69-71—279
|Taylor Moore
|71-70-69-69—279
|Henrik Norlander
|71-69-68-71—279
|Kevin Streelman
|71-67-71-70—279
|Sam Burns
|70-69-71-70—280
|Will Gordon
|66-76-70-68—280
|Cody Gribble
|73-67-67-73—280
|Lee Hodges
|70-72-71-67—280
|Stephan Jaeger
|69-68-72-71—280
|Chris Kirk
|74-67-70-69—280
|Adam Long
|70-70-70-70—280
|Seamus Power
|71-71-67-71—280
|Andrew Putnam
|67-72-69-72—280
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-72-69-73—281
|Brandon Matthews
|67-75-71-68—281
|Denny McCarthy
|71-68-71-71—281
|Ben Taylor
|70-70-70-71—281
|Alejandro Tosti
|72-68-69-72—281
|Brandon Wu
|69-69-73-70—281
|Erik Barnes
|70-69-72-71—282
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-71-70-70—282
|Stewart Cink
|70-72-71-69—282
|Trevor Cone
|67-71-71-73—282
|Michael Gligic
|72-68-73-69—282
|Adam Hadwin
|73-69-67-73—282
|Justin Lower
|70-72-71-69—282
|Peter Malnati
|73-69-70-70—282
|Sam Ryder
|71-70-71-70—282
|Zecheng Dou
|69-72-68-74—283
|Austin Eckroat
|71-71-70-71—283
|Brice Garnett
|72-67-71-73—283
|Paul Haley
|72-70-70-71—283
|Patrick Rodgers
|73-69-68-73—283
|Adam Svensson
|69-70-74-70—283
|Kyle Westmoreland
|71-67-75-70—283
|MJ Daffue
|70-70-70-74—284
|Nate Lashley
|71-69-69-75—284
|Aaron Rai
|73-69-70-72—284
|Robby Shelton
|71-70-73-70—284
|Brian Stuard
|69-73-70-72—284
|Vince Whaley
|70-69-74-71—284
|C.T. Pan
|70-71-71-73—285
|Austin Smotherman
|70-70-70-75—285
|Sam Stevens
|73-68-73-71—285
|Chris Stroud
|71-70-72-72—285
|Davis Thompson
|72-70-70-73—285
|Dylan Wu
|73-69-69-74—285
|John Huh
|72-70-70-74—286
|Luke List
|69-72-75-70—286
|Nick Watney
|73-69-71-73—286
|Kevin Roy
|68-71-74-74—287
|Carson Young
|72-70-76-72—290
|Tano Goya
|70-71-75-77—293
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.