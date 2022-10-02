HURRICANE IAN: Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Residents recount horror, fear | Photos
Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 9:21 PM

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on second playoff hole)

x-Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68-69—271
Sepp Straka 69-66-69-67—271
Garrick Higgo 70-66-68-68—272
Dean Burmester 70-68-68-67—273
Keegan Bradley 70-71-64-70—275
Emiliano Grillo 73-65-68-69—275
Nick Hardy 70-67-68-70—275
Mark Hubbard 67-69-65-74—275
Thomas Detry 67-67-74-68—276
Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67-69—276
Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71-64—276
Greyson Sigg 69-71-69-67—276
Ryan Armour 71-68-69-69—277
Joel Dahmen 71-68-68-70—277
Dylan Frittelli 71-69-68-69—277
Seonghyeon Kim 68-72-66-71—277
Scott Stallings 69-67-68-73—277
Callum Tarren 72-68-68-69—277
Hayden Buckley 71-70-72-65—278
Scott Piercy 71-70-70-67—278
Davis Riley 66-71-70-71—278
Nick Taylor 68-70-70-70—278
Kevin Yu 67-73-68-70—278
Ben Griffin 72-66-73-68—279
Russell Knox 68-71-72-68—279
William McGirt 71-68-69-71—279
Taylor Moore 71-70-69-69—279
Henrik Norlander 71-69-68-71—279
Kevin Streelman 71-67-71-70—279
Sam Burns 70-69-71-70—280
Will Gordon 66-76-70-68—280
Cody Gribble 73-67-67-73—280
Lee Hodges 70-72-71-67—280
Stephan Jaeger 69-68-72-71—280
Chris Kirk 74-67-70-69—280
Adam Long 70-70-70-70—280
Seamus Power 71-71-67-71—280
Andrew Putnam 67-72-69-72—280
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-72-69-73—281
Brandon Matthews 67-75-71-68—281
Denny McCarthy 71-68-71-71—281
Ben Taylor 70-70-70-71—281
Alejandro Tosti 72-68-69-72—281
Brandon Wu 69-69-73-70—281
Erik Barnes 70-69-72-71—282
Joseph Bramlett 71-71-70-70—282
Stewart Cink 70-72-71-69—282
Trevor Cone 67-71-71-73—282
Michael Gligic 72-68-73-69—282
Adam Hadwin 73-69-67-73—282
Justin Lower 70-72-71-69—282
Peter Malnati 73-69-70-70—282
Sam Ryder 71-70-71-70—282
Zecheng Dou 69-72-68-74—283
Austin Eckroat 71-71-70-71—283
Brice Garnett 72-67-71-73—283
Paul Haley 72-70-70-71—283
Patrick Rodgers 73-69-68-73—283
Adam Svensson 69-70-74-70—283
Kyle Westmoreland 71-67-75-70—283
MJ Daffue 70-70-70-74—284
Nate Lashley 71-69-69-75—284
Aaron Rai 73-69-70-72—284
Robby Shelton 71-70-73-70—284
Brian Stuard 69-73-70-72—284
Vince Whaley 70-69-74-71—284
C.T. Pan 70-71-71-73—285
Austin Smotherman 70-70-70-75—285
Sam Stevens 73-68-73-71—285
Chris Stroud 71-70-72-72—285
Davis Thompson 72-70-70-73—285
Dylan Wu 73-69-69-74—285
John Huh 72-70-70-74—286
Luke List 69-72-75-70—286
Nick Watney 73-69-71-73—286
Kevin Roy 68-71-74-74—287
Carson Young 72-70-76-72—290
Tano Goya 70-71-75-77—293

