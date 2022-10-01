Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Saturday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $7.9 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Third Round Mark Hubbard 67-69-65—201…

Saturday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Third Round

Mark Hubbard 67-69-65—201 Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68—202 Garrick Higgo 70-66-68—204 Scott Stallings 69-67-68—204 Sepp Straka 69-66-69—204 Keegan Bradley 70-71-64—205 Nick Hardy 70-67-68—205 Dean Burmester 70-68-68—206 Emiliano Grillo 73-65-68—206 Seonghyeon Kim 68-72-66—206 Joel Dahmen 71-68-68—207 Cody Gribble 73-67-67—207 Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67—207 Davis Riley 66-71-70—207 Ryan Armour 71-68-69—208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-72-69—208 Thomas Detry 67-67-74—208 Dylan Frittelli 71-69-68—208 William McGirt 71-68-69—208 Henrik Norlander 71-69-68—208 Andrew Putnam 67-72-69—208 Callum Tarren 72-68-68—208 Nick Taylor 68-70-70—208 Kevin Yu 67-73-68—208 Trevor Cone 67-71-71—209 Zecheng Dou 69-72-68—209 Adam Hadwin 73-69-67—209 Stephan Jaeger 69-68-72—209 Nate Lashley 71-69-69—209 Seamus Power 71-71-67—209 Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209 Kevin Streelman 71-67-71—209 Alejandro Tosti 72-68-69—209 Sam Burns 70-69-71—210 MJ Daffue 70-70-70—210 Brice Garnett 72-67-71—210 Adam Long 70-70-70—210 Denny McCarthy 71-68-71—210 Taylor Moore 71-70-69—210 Patrick Rodgers 73-69-68—210 Austin Smotherman 70-70-70—210 Ben Taylor 70-70-70—210 Erik Barnes 70-69-72—211 Ben Griffin 72-66-73—211 Chris Kirk 74-67-70—211 Russell Knox 68-71-72—211 Scott Piercy 71-70-70—211 Dylan Wu 73-69-69—211 Brandon Wu 69-69-73—211 Joseph Bramlett 71-71-70—212 Austin Eckroat 71-71-70—212 Will Gordon 66-76-70—212 Paul Haley 72-70-70—212 John Huh 72-70-70—212 Peter Malnati 73-69-70—212 Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71—212 C.T. Pan 70-71-71—212 Aaron Rai 73-69-70—212 Sam Ryder 71-70-71—212 Brian Stuard 69-73-70—212 Davis Thompson 72-70-70—212 Hayden Buckley 71-70-72—213 Stewart Cink 70-72-71—213 Michael Gligic 72-68-73—213 Lee Hodges 70-72-71—213 Justin Lower 70-72-71—213 Brandon Matthews 67-75-71—213 Kevin Roy 68-71-74—213 Chris Stroud 71-70-72—213 Adam Svensson 69-70-74—213 Nick Watney 73-69-71—213 Kyle Westmoreland 71-67-75—213 Vince Whaley 70-69-74—213 Robby Shelton 71-70-73—214 Sam Stevens 73-68-73—214 Tano Goya 70-71-75—216 Luke List 69-72-75—216 Carson Young 72-70-76—218

