Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 8:06 PM

Saturday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Third Round

Mark Hubbard 67-69-65—201
Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68—202
Garrick Higgo 70-66-68—204
Scott Stallings 69-67-68—204
Sepp Straka 69-66-69—204
Keegan Bradley 70-71-64—205
Nick Hardy 70-67-68—205
Dean Burmester 70-68-68—206
Emiliano Grillo 73-65-68—206
Seonghyeon Kim 68-72-66—206
Joel Dahmen 71-68-68—207
Cody Gribble 73-67-67—207
Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67—207
Davis Riley 66-71-70—207
Ryan Armour 71-68-69—208
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-72-69—208
Thomas Detry 67-67-74—208
Dylan Frittelli 71-69-68—208
William McGirt 71-68-69—208
Henrik Norlander 71-69-68—208
Andrew Putnam 67-72-69—208
Callum Tarren 72-68-68—208
Nick Taylor 68-70-70—208
Kevin Yu 67-73-68—208
Trevor Cone 67-71-71—209
Zecheng Dou 69-72-68—209
Adam Hadwin 73-69-67—209
Stephan Jaeger 69-68-72—209
Nate Lashley 71-69-69—209
Seamus Power 71-71-67—209
Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209
Kevin Streelman 71-67-71—209
Alejandro Tosti 72-68-69—209
Sam Burns 70-69-71—210
MJ Daffue 70-70-70—210
Brice Garnett 72-67-71—210
Adam Long 70-70-70—210
Denny McCarthy 71-68-71—210
Taylor Moore 71-70-69—210
Patrick Rodgers 73-69-68—210
Austin Smotherman 70-70-70—210
Ben Taylor 70-70-70—210
Erik Barnes 70-69-72—211
Ben Griffin 72-66-73—211
Chris Kirk 74-67-70—211
Russell Knox 68-71-72—211
Scott Piercy 71-70-70—211
Dylan Wu 73-69-69—211
Brandon Wu 69-69-73—211
Joseph Bramlett 71-71-70—212
Austin Eckroat 71-71-70—212
Will Gordon 66-76-70—212
Paul Haley 72-70-70—212
John Huh 72-70-70—212
Peter Malnati 73-69-70—212
Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71—212
C.T. Pan 70-71-71—212
Aaron Rai 73-69-70—212
Sam Ryder 71-70-71—212
Brian Stuard 69-73-70—212
Davis Thompson 72-70-70—212
Hayden Buckley 71-70-72—213
Stewart Cink 70-72-71—213
Michael Gligic 72-68-73—213
Lee Hodges 70-72-71—213
Justin Lower 70-72-71—213
Brandon Matthews 67-75-71—213
Kevin Roy 68-71-74—213
Chris Stroud 71-70-72—213
Adam Svensson 69-70-74—213
Nick Watney 73-69-71—213
Kyle Westmoreland 71-67-75—213
Vince Whaley 70-69-74—213
Robby Shelton 71-70-73—214
Sam Stevens 73-68-73—214
Tano Goya 70-71-75—216
Luke List 69-72-75—216
Carson Young 72-70-76—218

