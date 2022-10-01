Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Third Round
|Mark Hubbard
|67-69-65—201
|Mackenzie Hughes
|71-63-68—202
|Garrick Higgo
|70-66-68—204
|Scott Stallings
|69-67-68—204
|Sepp Straka
|69-66-69—204
|Keegan Bradley
|70-71-64—205
|Nick Hardy
|70-67-68—205
|Dean Burmester
|70-68-68—206
|Emiliano Grillo
|73-65-68—206
|Seonghyeon Kim
|68-72-66—206
|Joel Dahmen
|71-68-68—207
|Cody Gribble
|73-67-67—207
|Taylor Montgomery
|72-68-67—207
|Davis Riley
|66-71-70—207
|Ryan Armour
|71-68-69—208
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-72-69—208
|Thomas Detry
|67-67-74—208
|Dylan Frittelli
|71-69-68—208
|William McGirt
|71-68-69—208
|Henrik Norlander
|71-69-68—208
|Andrew Putnam
|67-72-69—208
|Callum Tarren
|72-68-68—208
|Nick Taylor
|68-70-70—208
|Kevin Yu
|67-73-68—208
|Trevor Cone
|67-71-71—209
|Zecheng Dou
|69-72-68—209
|Adam Hadwin
|73-69-67—209
|Stephan Jaeger
|69-68-72—209
|Nate Lashley
|71-69-69—209
|Seamus Power
|71-71-67—209
|Greyson Sigg
|69-71-69—209
|Kevin Streelman
|71-67-71—209
|Alejandro Tosti
|72-68-69—209
|Sam Burns
|70-69-71—210
|MJ Daffue
|70-70-70—210
|Brice Garnett
|72-67-71—210
|Adam Long
|70-70-70—210
|Denny McCarthy
|71-68-71—210
|Taylor Moore
|71-70-69—210
|Patrick Rodgers
|73-69-68—210
|Austin Smotherman
|70-70-70—210
|Ben Taylor
|70-70-70—210
|Erik Barnes
|70-69-72—211
|Ben Griffin
|72-66-73—211
|Chris Kirk
|74-67-70—211
|Russell Knox
|68-71-72—211
|Scott Piercy
|71-70-70—211
|Dylan Wu
|73-69-69—211
|Brandon Wu
|69-69-73—211
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-71-70—212
|Austin Eckroat
|71-71-70—212
|Will Gordon
|66-76-70—212
|Paul Haley
|72-70-70—212
|John Huh
|72-70-70—212
|Peter Malnati
|73-69-70—212
|Matthew NeSmith
|72-69-71—212
|C.T. Pan
|70-71-71—212
|Aaron Rai
|73-69-70—212
|Sam Ryder
|71-70-71—212
|Brian Stuard
|69-73-70—212
|Davis Thompson
|72-70-70—212
|Hayden Buckley
|71-70-72—213
|Stewart Cink
|70-72-71—213
|Michael Gligic
|72-68-73—213
|Lee Hodges
|70-72-71—213
|Justin Lower
|70-72-71—213
|Brandon Matthews
|67-75-71—213
|Kevin Roy
|68-71-74—213
|Chris Stroud
|71-70-72—213
|Adam Svensson
|69-70-74—213
|Nick Watney
|73-69-71—213
|Kyle Westmoreland
|71-67-75—213
|Vince Whaley
|70-69-74—213
|Robby Shelton
|71-70-73—214
|Sam Stevens
|73-68-73—214
|Tano Goya
|70-71-75—216
|Luke List
|69-72-75—216
|Carson Young
|72-70-76—218
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.