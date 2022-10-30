NHRA Nevada Nationals Qualifying

|Sunday
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Las Vegas
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Steve Torrence; 6.Shawn Langdon; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Krista Baldwin; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Rob Passey; 15. Leah Pruett.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Robert Hight; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Chad Green; 8. John Force; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Steven Densham; 13. Bobby Bode; 14. Jeff Arend; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Paul Lee.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Camrie Caruso; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Kenny Delco.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Hector Arana Jr; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Chip Ellis; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Gaige Herrera; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. Katie Justice; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Marc Ingwersen.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Brittany Force, 3.705 seconds, 332.34 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.702 seconds, 324.90 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.896, 330.23 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.157, 111.12.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.640, 206.86 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 206.48.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.866, 196.42 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.862, 198.47.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Madison Payne, 5.262, 275.90 def. Tony Stewart, 5.258, 271.57.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.479, 265.38 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.518, 265.27.
|Super Stock
Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.688, 113.48 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 10.053, 127.67.
|Stock Eliminator
Leo Glasbrenner, Chevy Camaro, 9.543, 136.62 def. Steve Wann, Plymouth Savoy, 10.130, 127.82.
|Super Comp
Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 9.079, 169.87 def. Gabriel Torres, Dragster, 9.048, 167.97.
|Super Gas
Chris Lewis, Chevy Camaro, 10.054, 159.57 def. Dave Holmes, Plymouth Savoy, 10.070, 142.55.
|Top Dragster
Aaron Steinkey, Dragster, 6.850, 194.60 def. Jeff Korn, Dragster, 6.254, 225.63.
|Nostalgia Funny Car
Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.742, 238.55 def. Billy Morris, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Summit Super Pro
Carl Keil II, Dragster, 7.678, 172.30 def. Brendan George, Dragster, 7.776, 157.03.
|Summit Pro ET
Andy Anderson, Chevy S-10, 9.176, 146.18 def. Steve Lambert, Chevy El Camino, Foul – Red Light.
|Summit Sportsman
Jason Hildebrandt, Plymouth Valiant, 11.869, 110.01 def. Paul Northrop, Chevy Camaro, 11.875, 107.63.
|Summit ET Motorcycle
Garreth Sheppeard, Hayabusa, 8.120, 166.23 def. Dalton Markham, Hayabusa, 9.147, 135.54.
|Summit Street Legal EV
Craig Merrilees, Tesla, 11.548, 115.09 def. Alex Fangmann, Tesla, 12.427, 114.15.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Antron Brown, 3.709, 330.23 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 328.38; Tony Schumacher, 3.707, 327.66 def. Rob Passey, 4.215, 289.51; Brittany Force, 3.671, 336.91 was unopposed; Austin Prock, 3.744, 324.28 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.040, 261.72; Clay Millican, 3.695, 330.72 def. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 332.67; Shawn Langdon, 3.770, 324.98 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.879, 293.03; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 329.58 def. Leah Pruett, 4.375, 173.18; Steve Torrence, 3.690, 331.85 def. Josh Hart, 3.719, 331.77.
|Quarterfinals
Schumacher, 3.764, 327.27 def. Langdon, 3.762, 324.44; Force, 3.732, 327.98 def. Brown, 4.156, 211.06; Salinas, 3.700, 326.16 def. Millican, 4.292, 199.94; Prock, 3.732, 327.19 def. Torrence, 3.733, 321.81.
|Semifinals
Force, 3.712, 331.85 def. Schumacher, 4.075, 216.55; Salinas, 3.726, 328.62 def. Prock, 3.806, 313.88.
|Final
Force, 3.705, 332.34 def. Salinas, 3.702, 324.90.
|Funny Car
|Round One
J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.944, 328.54 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.992, 281.54; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 325.30 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.152, 243.11; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.881, 331.04 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.161, 285.35; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.123, 254.62 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.121, 275.00; John Force, Camaro, 3.915, 326.56 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.715, 123.79; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.891, 330.07 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.008, 315.78; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.944, 321.88 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.932, 328.54; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.906, 328.86 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 9.415, 76.88.
|Quarterfinals
Hagan, 3.909, 331.77 def. Green, 3.940, 320.20; Hight, 3.894, 327.03 def. DeJoria, 3.907, 326.24; Tasca III, 3.914, 329.75 def. Capps, 3.938, 329.42; Todd, 3.889, 329.83 def. Force, 3.957, 328.06.
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.924, 330.07 def. Tasca III, 3.904, 328.86; Hight, 3.878, 330.15 def. Todd, 3.898, 324.05.
|Final
Hagan, 3.896, 330.23 def. Hight, 6.157, 111.12.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.635, 205.41 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.667, 205.91; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.654, 205.88 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.644, 206.10; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.627, 206.89 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.665, 205.54; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.655, 205.76 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.627, 206.61; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.639, 205.16 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.652, 207.18; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 206.35 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.680, 204.35; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.629, 206.48 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 207.21 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.687, 206.54.
|Quarterfinals
Koretsky, 6.664, 204.91 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.680, 204.17; C. Cuadra, 6.669, 205.88 def. Stanfield, 6.647, 206.10; Coughlin Jr., 6.668, 206.07 def. Kramer, 6.689, 204.70; Enders, 6.645, 206.57 def. Glenn, 6.663, 205.32.
|Semifinals
Coughlin Jr., 6.657, 206.29 def. C. Cuadra, 6.691, 205.07; Enders, 6.639, 206.67 def. Koretsky, 6.663, 205.91.
|Final
Enders, 6.640, 206.86 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.668, 206.48.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Chip Ellis, 6.915, 195.28 def. Marc Ingwersen, 7.793, 124.11; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.892, 195.03 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.250, 158.82; Angie Smith, 6.907, 195.82 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.990, 191.21; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.918, 194.52 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.987, 192.91; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.881, 195.59 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.974, 189.87; Ryan Oehler, 6.971, 192.74 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.928, 192.88; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.905, 195.85 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.872, 197.77 def. Katie Justice, Suzuki, 7.032, 190.92.
|Quarterfinals
A. Smith, 6.910, 195.19 def. Gladstone, 6.928, 194.02; Arana Jr, 6.884, 195.99 def. Krawiec, 6.904, 194.77; Savoie, 6.908, 194.69 def. Oehler, 7.060, 190.43; M. Smith, 6.870, 198.73 def. Ellis, 6.931, 194.69.
|Semifinals
Arana Jr, 6.908, 196.22 def. A. Smith, 6.900, 195.17; M. Smith, 6.867, 198.15 def. Savoie, 6.912, 194.44.
|Final
Arana Jr, 6.866, 196.42 def. M. Smith, 6.862, 198.47.
Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force, 2,468; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,461; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,402; 4. Antron Brown, 2,390; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,381; 6. Austin Prock, 2,342; 7. Josh Hart, 2,307; 8. Shawn Langdon, 2,290; 9. Doug Kalitta, 2,284; 10. Clay Millican, 2,269.
Funny Car 1. Robert Hight, 2,592; 2. Ron Capps, 2,531; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,529; 4. John Force, 2,406; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,391; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,295; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,261; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,259; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 2,222; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,150.
Pro Stock 1. Erica Enders, 2,684; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,460; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,440; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,406; 5. Greg Anderson, 2,396; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,319; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,318; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 2,216; 9. Deric Kramer, 2,205; 10. Mason McGaha, 2,188.
Pro Stock Motorcycle 1. Matt Smith, 2,484; 2. Joey Gladstone, 2,380; 3. Jerry Savoie, 2,348; 4. Angie Smith, 2,336; 5. Steve Johnson, 2,297; 6. Eddie Krawiec, 2,291; 7. Angelle Sampey, 2,259; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,204; 9. Ryan Oehler, 2,180; 10. Karen Stoffer, 2,172.
