NHRA Nevada Nationals Qualifying

Sunday Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Austin…

Sunday Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Steve Torrence; 6.Shawn Langdon; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Krista Baldwin; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Rob Passey; 15. Leah Pruett.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Robert Hight; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Chad Green; 8. John Force; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Steven Densham; 13. Bobby Bode; 14. Jeff Arend; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Paul Lee.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Camrie Caruso; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Fernando Cuadra; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Kenny Delco.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Hector Arana Jr; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Chip Ellis; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Gaige Herrera; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. Katie Justice; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Marc Ingwersen.

Final Results Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.705 seconds, 332.34 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.702 seconds, 324.90 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.896, 330.23 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.157, 111.12.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.640, 206.86 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 206.48.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.866, 196.42 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.862, 198.47.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Madison Payne, 5.262, 275.90 def. Tony Stewart, 5.258, 271.57.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.479, 265.38 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.518, 265.27.

Super Stock

Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 10.688, 113.48 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 10.053, 127.67.

Stock Eliminator

Leo Glasbrenner, Chevy Camaro, 9.543, 136.62 def. Steve Wann, Plymouth Savoy, 10.130, 127.82.

Super Comp

Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 9.079, 169.87 def. Gabriel Torres, Dragster, 9.048, 167.97.

Super Gas

Chris Lewis, Chevy Camaro, 10.054, 159.57 def. Dave Holmes, Plymouth Savoy, 10.070, 142.55.

Top Dragster

Aaron Steinkey, Dragster, 6.850, 194.60 def. Jeff Korn, Dragster, 6.254, 225.63.

Nostalgia Funny Car

Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.742, 238.55 def. Billy Morris, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Summit Super Pro

Carl Keil II, Dragster, 7.678, 172.30 def. Brendan George, Dragster, 7.776, 157.03.

Summit Pro ET

Andy Anderson, Chevy S-10, 9.176, 146.18 def. Steve Lambert, Chevy El Camino, Foul – Red Light.

Summit Sportsman

Jason Hildebrandt, Plymouth Valiant, 11.869, 110.01 def. Paul Northrop, Chevy Camaro, 11.875, 107.63.

Summit ET Motorcycle

Garreth Sheppeard, Hayabusa, 8.120, 166.23 def. Dalton Markham, Hayabusa, 9.147, 135.54.

Summit Street Legal EV

Craig Merrilees, Tesla, 11.548, 115.09 def. Alex Fangmann, Tesla, 12.427, 114.15.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Antron Brown, 3.709, 330.23 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 328.38; Tony Schumacher, 3.707, 327.66 def. Rob Passey, 4.215, 289.51; Brittany Force, 3.671, 336.91 was unopposed; Austin Prock, 3.744, 324.28 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.040, 261.72; Clay Millican, 3.695, 330.72 def. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 332.67; Shawn Langdon, 3.770, 324.98 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.879, 293.03; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 329.58 def. Leah Pruett, 4.375, 173.18; Steve Torrence, 3.690, 331.85 def. Josh Hart, 3.719, 331.77.

Quarterfinals

Schumacher, 3.764, 327.27 def. Langdon, 3.762, 324.44; Force, 3.732, 327.98 def. Brown, 4.156, 211.06; Salinas, 3.700, 326.16 def. Millican, 4.292, 199.94; Prock, 3.732, 327.19 def. Torrence, 3.733, 321.81.

Semifinals

Force, 3.712, 331.85 def. Schumacher, 4.075, 216.55; Salinas, 3.726, 328.62 def. Prock, 3.806, 313.88.

Final

Force, 3.705, 332.34 def. Salinas, 3.702, 324.90.

Funny Car Round One

J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.944, 328.54 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.992, 281.54; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 325.30 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.152, 243.11; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.881, 331.04 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.161, 285.35; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.123, 254.62 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.121, 275.00; John Force, Camaro, 3.915, 326.56 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.715, 123.79; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.891, 330.07 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.008, 315.78; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.944, 321.88 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.932, 328.54; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.906, 328.86 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 9.415, 76.88.

Quarterfinals

Hagan, 3.909, 331.77 def. Green, 3.940, 320.20; Hight, 3.894, 327.03 def. DeJoria, 3.907, 326.24; Tasca III, 3.914, 329.75 def. Capps, 3.938, 329.42; Todd, 3.889, 329.83 def. Force, 3.957, 328.06.

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.924, 330.07 def. Tasca III, 3.904, 328.86; Hight, 3.878, 330.15 def. Todd, 3.898, 324.05.

Final

Hagan, 3.896, 330.23 def. Hight, 6.157, 111.12.

Pro Stock Round One

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.635, 205.41 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.667, 205.91; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.654, 205.88 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.644, 206.10; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.627, 206.89 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.665, 205.54; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.655, 205.76 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.627, 206.61; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.639, 205.16 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.652, 207.18; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 206.35 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.680, 204.35; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.629, 206.48 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 207.21 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.687, 206.54.

Quarterfinals

Koretsky, 6.664, 204.91 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.680, 204.17; C. Cuadra, 6.669, 205.88 def. Stanfield, 6.647, 206.10; Coughlin Jr., 6.668, 206.07 def. Kramer, 6.689, 204.70; Enders, 6.645, 206.57 def. Glenn, 6.663, 205.32.

Semifinals

Coughlin Jr., 6.657, 206.29 def. C. Cuadra, 6.691, 205.07; Enders, 6.639, 206.67 def. Koretsky, 6.663, 205.91.

Final

Enders, 6.640, 206.86 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.668, 206.48.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Chip Ellis, 6.915, 195.28 def. Marc Ingwersen, 7.793, 124.11; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.892, 195.03 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.250, 158.82; Angie Smith, 6.907, 195.82 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.990, 191.21; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.918, 194.52 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.987, 192.91; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.881, 195.59 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.974, 189.87; Ryan Oehler, 6.971, 192.74 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.928, 192.88; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.905, 195.85 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.872, 197.77 def. Katie Justice, Suzuki, 7.032, 190.92.

Quarterfinals

A. Smith, 6.910, 195.19 def. Gladstone, 6.928, 194.02; Arana Jr, 6.884, 195.99 def. Krawiec, 6.904, 194.77; Savoie, 6.908, 194.69 def. Oehler, 7.060, 190.43; M. Smith, 6.870, 198.73 def. Ellis, 6.931, 194.69.

Semifinals

Arana Jr, 6.908, 196.22 def. A. Smith, 6.900, 195.17; M. Smith, 6.867, 198.15 def. Savoie, 6.912, 194.44.

Final

Arana Jr, 6.866, 196.42 def. M. Smith, 6.862, 198.47.

Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force, 2,468; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,461; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,402; 4. Antron Brown, 2,390; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,381; 6. Austin Prock, 2,342; 7. Josh Hart, 2,307; 8. Shawn Langdon, 2,290; 9. Doug Kalitta, 2,284; 10. Clay Millican, 2,269.

Funny Car 1. Robert Hight, 2,592; 2. Ron Capps, 2,531; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,529; 4. John Force, 2,406; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,391; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,295; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,261; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,259; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 2,222; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,150.

Pro Stock 1. Erica Enders, 2,684; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,460; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,440; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,406; 5. Greg Anderson, 2,396; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,319; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,318; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 2,216; 9. Deric Kramer, 2,205; 10. Mason McGaha, 2,188.

Pro Stock Motorcycle 1. Matt Smith, 2,484; 2. Joey Gladstone, 2,380; 3. Jerry Savoie, 2,348; 4. Angie Smith, 2,336; 5. Steve Johnson, 2,297; 6. Eddie Krawiec, 2,291; 7. Angelle Sampey, 2,259; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,204; 9. Ryan Oehler, 2,180; 10. Karen Stoffer, 2,172.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.