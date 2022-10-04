HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 1:02 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Bichette, Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Seager, Texas, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Mullins, Baltimore, 89; Springer, Toronto, 89.

RBI_Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 98; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Santander, Baltimore, 89; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 188; J.Abreu, Chicago, 182; N.Lowe, Texas, 176; Rosario, Cleveland, 176; Judge, New York, 175; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 173; Arraez, Minnesota, 171; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Kwan, Cleveland, 167; Verdugo, Boston, 166.

DOUBLES_Bichette, Toronto, 43; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; Devers, Boston, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; Gurriel, Houston, 40; J.Abreu, Chicago, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Stanton, New York, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 32; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 30; A.García, Texas, 25; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 22; D.Moore, Seattle, 21.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.80; Cease, Chicago, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.35; Cortes, New York, 2.44; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.88; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.89; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.89; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.96.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 248; Cease, Chicago, 227; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 213; Ray, Seattle, 212; Gausman, Toronto, 205; Bieber, Cleveland, 198; Javier, Houston, 194; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 194; McKenzie, Cleveland, 190; F.Valdez, Houston, 184.

