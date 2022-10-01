Kalimuendo shines as Rennes beats Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Rennes is starting to gel after an uneven start to the French league, climbing to fifth…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Rennes is starting to gel after an uneven start to the French league, climbing to fifth place after beating 10-man Strasbourg 3-1 on Saturday.

Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi was sent off for planting his studs into Benjamin Bourigeaud’s thigh with his follow through after clearing the ball in the 28th minute. That was not long after veteran striker Kevin Gameiro had a goal disallowed for offside.

Arnaud Kalimuendo took advantage in the 38th by controlling a cross from Adrien Truffert to fire into the bottom corner on the turn. Rennes doubled the lead with a low strike from Martin Terrier in the 49th. Kalimuendo set up Amine Gouiri for the third goal in the 61st.

Rennes signed mobile strikers Kalimuendo from Paris Saint-Germain and Gouiri from Nice in the summer to replace the departing Gaetan Laborde, a more traditional center forward.

Strasbourg managed a consolation goal from a penalty by Habib Diallo in the 72nd after Rennes right back Hamari Traore brought down Gameiro. They remained in the relegation zone and the only winless team in the league.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain played Nice later Saturday and could take the top spot back after Marseille snatched the lead by downing Angers 3-0 on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.