Guardians star Ramírez has thumb injury, surgery scheduled

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez played the second half of the season — and the team’s playoff run — with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery.

The team said Ramírez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb during a June game in Los Angeles. He’ll have an operation in the next few weeks and will require up to two months to recover.

The Guardians said Wednesday that the rehab will not significantly impact his offseason training or his availability for next season.

The revelation of Ramírez’s injury came one day after the Guardians were eliminated from the postseason, losing Game 5 of the AL Division Series to the New York Yankees.

Ramírez went 1 for 3 in the finale, driving in Cleveland’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Despite the injury, the 30-year-old Ramírez had another stellar season in 2022, which he began by signing a seven-year, $141 million contract that likely will keep him with the Guardians for the rest of his career.

Ramírez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs, five behind league leader Aaron Judge. He could finish in the top three in AL MVP voting for the fourth time in his career.

