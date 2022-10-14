PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 55, Gibbon 0
Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13
Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
