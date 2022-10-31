HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 2:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 23 11
Worcester 5 5 0 0 0 10 25 11
Maine 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 15
Reading 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 19
Trois-Rivieres 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 26
Norfolk 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 28
Adirondack 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Savannah 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 13
South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13
Florida 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Jacksonville 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 5
Greenville 4 2 1 1 0 5 17 14
Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 14
Orlando 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 5
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Fort Wayne 4 0 2 1 1 2 15 24
Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13
Iowa 5 0 5 0 0 0 11 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 8
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Wichita 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 11
Rapid City 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 12
Allen 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Orlando 3

Reading 3, Indy 2

Worcester 6, Adirondack 1

Maine 5, Norfolk 3

Wichita 2, Allen 1

Wheeling 2, Iowa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up