All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|20
|10
|Worcester
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Maine
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|Norfolk
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|17
|Reading
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|14
|Adirondack
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Savannah
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|8
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|17
|4
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|3
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Toledo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Kalamazoo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|Fort Wayne
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10
|18
|Iowa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18
|Wheeling
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Rapid City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Idaho
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|8
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Iowa 3
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Norfolk 3, Maine 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 1
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 0
Savannah 4, Fort Wayne 3
Wichita 5, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 6, Kansas City 4
Utah 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.