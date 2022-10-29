All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 20 10 Worcester 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 8 Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 11 Trois-Rivieres 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 23 Norfolk 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 17 Reading 3 0 2 1 0 1 7 14 Adirondack 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Savannah 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8 South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 17 4 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Greenville 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11 Atlanta 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Orlando 2 0 1 1 0 1 3 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 3 Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Kalamazoo 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 10 Fort Wayne 3 0 2 0 1 1 10 18 Iowa 3 0 3 0 0 0 9 18 Wheeling 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 8 Rapid City 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 10 Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9 Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8 Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Iowa 3

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Norfolk 3, Maine 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 1

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 0

Savannah 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 5, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 6, Kansas City 4

Utah 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

