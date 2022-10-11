RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Der Zakarian out as Brest coach in French league

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 10:08 AM

BREST, France (AP) — French league club Brest fired its coach on Tuesday following another defeat.

Michel Der Zakarian was sacked for leading last-placed Brest to just one win and six points in 10 rounds.

Brest said Der Zakarian’s deputies Franck Rizzetto, David Bechkoura and Alexandre Garcia were also suspended. Julien Lachuer, Yvan Bourgis and Bruno Grougi will serve as caretakers.

Der Zakarian was appointed by Brest in June 2021 after he left Montpellier.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

