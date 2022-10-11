RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Bellingham extends scoring run in Dortmund draw with Sevilla

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 4:59 PM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth Champions League game in a row as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Tuesday.

Young players took center stage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham knocked in Thomas Meunier’s low cross.

The 19-year-old Bellingham has scored in all of Dortmund’s Champions League games this season, joining a select group of players including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé who have scored in four consecutive games as teenagers in Europe’s leading club competition.

The draw puts Dortmund on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages, with two games remaining. A win would have ensured Dortmund went through after group leader Manchester City drew 0-0 with FC Copenhagen earlier.

It was Jorge Sampaoli’s first European game since he returned for a second stint as Sevilla coach last week after Julen Lopetegui was fired following the 4-1 loss to Dortmund in the first game between the teams. Sampaoli previously coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before leaving for the Argentina national team.

