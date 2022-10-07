All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ x-New…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ x-New York 0 0 .000 _ y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ y-New York 0 0 .000 _ y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.