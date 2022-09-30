Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 87 69 .558 +2 Seattle 85 70 .548 +½ Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 87 69 .558 +2 Seattle 85 70 .548 +½ Tampa Bay 85 71 .545 _

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 +13½ San Diego 86 70 .551 +2½ Philadelphia 83 72 .535 _ Milwaukee 83 73 .532 ½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

___

