Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|+2
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|71
|.545
|_
y-clinched wild card
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|+13½
|San Diego
|86
|70
|.551
|+2½
|Philadelphia
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|73
|.532
|½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
___
