Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 87 67 .565 +3 Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 87 67 .565 +3 Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 +½ Seattle 83 69 .546 _ Baltimore 80 73 .523 3½

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Atlanta 96 58 .623 +12 San Diego 85 68 .556 +1½ Philadelphia 83 69 .546 _ Milwaukee 82 71 .536 1½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.