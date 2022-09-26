Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 86 67 .562 +2½ Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 86 67 .562 +2½ Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 +½ Seattle 83 69 .546 _ Baltimore 79 73 .520 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Atlanta 95 58 .621 +11½ San Diego 85 68 .556 +1½ Philadelphia 83 69 .546 _ Milwaukee 82 71 .536 1½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

