Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|86
|67
|.562
|+2½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|+½
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Baltimore
|79
|73
|.520
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|95
|58
|.621
|+11½
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.