Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 84 67 .556 +1½
Toronto 84 67 .556 +1½
Seattle 82 68 .547 _
Baltimore 79 71 .527 3

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 +10
Philadelphia 83 67 .553
San Diego 83 68 .550 _
Milwaukee 81 70 .536 2

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

___

