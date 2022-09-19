Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 83 64 .565 +2
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 +1½
Seattle 80 65 .552 _
Baltimore 76 69 .524 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 91 55 .623 +11
San Diego 81 66 .551
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 _
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

Monday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

