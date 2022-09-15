Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 81 62 .566 +1½ Seattle 80 62 .563 +1 Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 81 62 .566 +1½ Seattle 80 62 .563 +1 Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 _ Baltimore 75 67 .528 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 88 55 .615 +10 Philadelphia 80 62 .563 +2½ San Diego 78 65 .545 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

