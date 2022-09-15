Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 81 62 .566 +1½
Seattle 80 62 .563 +1
Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 _
Baltimore 75 67 .528 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 88 55 .615 +10
Philadelphia 80 62 .563 +2½
San Diego 78 65 .545 _
Milwaukee 76 67 .531 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up