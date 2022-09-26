Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 27 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Michigan…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 27 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds —

