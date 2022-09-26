RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 27

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 27
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up