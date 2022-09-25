PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Poppy Hills (Host Course) 6,898 yards; Par 71 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,864 yards; Par 72…

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)

6,898 yards; Par 71

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,864 yards; Par 72

c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.2 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Ken Duke 67c-69b—136 -8 Paul Stankowski 69b-67c—136 -8 Steven Alker 68c-69b—137 -7 Steve Flesch 66c-71b—137 -7 Lee Janzen 68b-70c—138 -6 Brett Quigley 68b-70c—138 -6 Charlie Wi 71b-67c—138 -6 Timothy O’Neal 66b-73c—139 -5 Rod Pampling 69c-70b—139 -5 Gene Sauers 70b-69c—139 -5 Chris DiMarco 66b-74c—140 -4 Brian Gay 69c-71b—140 -4 Y.E. Yang 69b-71c—140 -4 Shane Bertsch 73c-68b—141 -3 Harrison Frazar 69b-72c—141 -3 Mario Tiziani 71c-70b—141 -3 Mark Walker 68b-73c—141 -3 Scott Dunlap 70c-72b—142 -2 Ernie Els 74c-68b—142 -2 John Huston 71b-71c—142 -2 Rocco Mediate 68c-74b—142 -2 Jerry Kelly 73c-70b—143 -1 Woody Austin 71b-72c—143 -1 Doug Barron 70c-73b—143 -1 Thongchai Jaidee 71c-72b—143 -1 Rob Labritz 72c-71b—143 -1 Jeff Maggert 69b-74c—143 -1 Billy Mayfair 68b-75c—143 -1 Kevin Sutherland 73c-70b—143 -1 Kirk Triplett 73b-70c—143 -1 David Branshaw 70c-74b—144 E Paul Broadhurst 73b-71c—144 E Olin Browne 72c-72b—144 E Joe Durant 73c-71b—144 E Mark Hensby 71b-73c—144 E Tim Herron 74c-70b—144 E Stuart Appleby 74b-71c—145 +1 Cameron Beckman 69c-76b—145 +1 Marco Dawson 73c-72b—145 +1 Tom Gillis 70b-75c—145 +1 Duffy Waldorf 71b-74c—145 +1 Jim Furyk 72c-74b—146 +2 Paul Goydos 74c-72b—146 +2 Tom Pernice 73b-73c—146 +2 John Senden 73c-73b—146 +2 Ken Tanigawa 75c-71b—146 +2 Michael Allen 73c-74b—147 +3 Robert Allenby 74c-73b—147 +3 David Berganio 72b-75c—147 +3 David Duval 73b-74c—147 +3 Carlos Franco 72c-75b—147 +3 Scott McCarron 75b-72c—147 +3 Joey Sindelar 73b-74c—147 +3 Mark O’Meara 73b-WD

Missed Cut

Billy Andrade 72b-76c—148 +4 Fred Funk 75c-73b—148 +4 Steve Jones 74b-74c—148 +4 Scott Parel 74b-74c—148 +4 Dicky Pride 73b-75c—148 +4 Harry Rudolph 73c-75b—148 +4 Wes Short 72b-76c—148 +4 Jeff Sluman 73b-75c—148 +4 Stephen Ames 74b-75c—149 +5 Len Mattiace 74c-75b—149 +5 Corey Pavin 74b-75c—149 +5 Vijay Singh 73b-76c—149 +5 David Frost 75c-75b—150 +6 David McKenzie 76c-74b—150 +6 Bobby Clampett 77c-74b—151 +7 Cliff Kresge 73c-78b—151 +7 Tim Petrovic 71c-80b—151 +7 Tom Byrum 78c-74b—152 +8 Alex Cejka 75b-77c—152 +8 Russ Cochran 80b-72c—152 +8 Glen Day 77b-75c—152 +8 Kent Jones 79c-73b—152 +8 Jesper Parnevik 76b-83c—159 +15 Casey Reamer 83b-80c—163 +19 Frank Lickliter II 83c-85b—168 +24

