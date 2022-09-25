RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:45 PM

Saturday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)

6,898 yards; Par 71

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,864 yards; Par 72

c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.2 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Ken Duke 67c-69b—136 -8
Paul Stankowski 69b-67c—136 -8
Steven Alker 68c-69b—137 -7
Steve Flesch 66c-71b—137 -7
Lee Janzen 68b-70c—138 -6
Brett Quigley 68b-70c—138 -6
Charlie Wi 71b-67c—138 -6
Timothy O’Neal 66b-73c—139 -5
Rod Pampling 69c-70b—139 -5
Gene Sauers 70b-69c—139 -5
Chris DiMarco 66b-74c—140 -4
Brian Gay 69c-71b—140 -4
Y.E. Yang 69b-71c—140 -4
Shane Bertsch 73c-68b—141 -3
Harrison Frazar 69b-72c—141 -3
Mario Tiziani 71c-70b—141 -3
Mark Walker 68b-73c—141 -3
Scott Dunlap 70c-72b—142 -2
Ernie Els 74c-68b—142 -2
John Huston 71b-71c—142 -2
Rocco Mediate 68c-74b—142 -2
Jerry Kelly 73c-70b—143 -1
Woody Austin 71b-72c—143 -1
Doug Barron 70c-73b—143 -1
Thongchai Jaidee 71c-72b—143 -1
Rob Labritz 72c-71b—143 -1
Jeff Maggert 69b-74c—143 -1
Billy Mayfair 68b-75c—143 -1
Kevin Sutherland 73c-70b—143 -1
Kirk Triplett 73b-70c—143 -1
David Branshaw 70c-74b—144 E
Paul Broadhurst 73b-71c—144 E
Olin Browne 72c-72b—144 E
Joe Durant 73c-71b—144 E
Mark Hensby 71b-73c—144 E
Tim Herron 74c-70b—144 E
Stuart Appleby 74b-71c—145 +1
Cameron Beckman 69c-76b—145 +1
Marco Dawson 73c-72b—145 +1
Tom Gillis 70b-75c—145 +1
Duffy Waldorf 71b-74c—145 +1
Jim Furyk 72c-74b—146 +2
Paul Goydos 74c-72b—146 +2
Tom Pernice 73b-73c—146 +2
John Senden 73c-73b—146 +2
Ken Tanigawa 75c-71b—146 +2
Michael Allen 73c-74b—147 +3
Robert Allenby 74c-73b—147 +3
David Berganio 72b-75c—147 +3
David Duval 73b-74c—147 +3
Carlos Franco 72c-75b—147 +3
Scott McCarron 75b-72c—147 +3
Joey Sindelar 73b-74c—147 +3
Mark O’Meara 73b-WD

Missed Cut

Billy Andrade 72b-76c—148 +4
Fred Funk 75c-73b—148 +4
Steve Jones 74b-74c—148 +4
Scott Parel 74b-74c—148 +4
Dicky Pride 73b-75c—148 +4
Harry Rudolph 73c-75b—148 +4
Wes Short 72b-76c—148 +4
Jeff Sluman 73b-75c—148 +4
Stephen Ames 74b-75c—149 +5
Len Mattiace 74c-75b—149 +5
Corey Pavin 74b-75c—149 +5
Vijay Singh 73b-76c—149 +5
David Frost 75c-75b—150 +6
David McKenzie 76c-74b—150 +6
Bobby Clampett 77c-74b—151 +7
Cliff Kresge 73c-78b—151 +7
Tim Petrovic 71c-80b—151 +7
Tom Byrum 78c-74b—152 +8
Alex Cejka 75b-77c—152 +8
Russ Cochran 80b-72c—152 +8
Glen Day 77b-75c—152 +8
Kent Jones 79c-73b—152 +8
Jesper Parnevik 76b-83c—159 +15
Casey Reamer 83b-80c—163 +19
Frank Lickliter II 83c-85b—168 +24

