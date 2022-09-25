PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)
6,898 yards; Par 71
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,864 yards; Par 72
c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,025 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.2 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
|Ken Duke
|67c-69b—136
|-8
|Paul Stankowski
|69b-67c—136
|-8
|Steven Alker
|68c-69b—137
|-7
|Steve Flesch
|66c-71b—137
|-7
|Lee Janzen
|68b-70c—138
|-6
|Brett Quigley
|68b-70c—138
|-6
|Charlie Wi
|71b-67c—138
|-6
|Timothy O’Neal
|66b-73c—139
|-5
|Rod Pampling
|69c-70b—139
|-5
|Gene Sauers
|70b-69c—139
|-5
|Chris DiMarco
|66b-74c—140
|-4
|Brian Gay
|69c-71b—140
|-4
|Y.E. Yang
|69b-71c—140
|-4
|Shane Bertsch
|73c-68b—141
|-3
|Harrison Frazar
|69b-72c—141
|-3
|Mario Tiziani
|71c-70b—141
|-3
|Mark Walker
|68b-73c—141
|-3
|Scott Dunlap
|70c-72b—142
|-2
|Ernie Els
|74c-68b—142
|-2
|John Huston
|71b-71c—142
|-2
|Rocco Mediate
|68c-74b—142
|-2
|Jerry Kelly
|73c-70b—143
|-1
|Woody Austin
|71b-72c—143
|-1
|Doug Barron
|70c-73b—143
|-1
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71c-72b—143
|-1
|Rob Labritz
|72c-71b—143
|-1
|Jeff Maggert
|69b-74c—143
|-1
|Billy Mayfair
|68b-75c—143
|-1
|Kevin Sutherland
|73c-70b—143
|-1
|Kirk Triplett
|73b-70c—143
|-1
|David Branshaw
|70c-74b—144
|E
|Paul Broadhurst
|73b-71c—144
|E
|Olin Browne
|72c-72b—144
|E
|Joe Durant
|73c-71b—144
|E
|Mark Hensby
|71b-73c—144
|E
|Tim Herron
|74c-70b—144
|E
|Stuart Appleby
|74b-71c—145
|+1
|Cameron Beckman
|69c-76b—145
|+1
|Marco Dawson
|73c-72b—145
|+1
|Tom Gillis
|70b-75c—145
|+1
|Duffy Waldorf
|71b-74c—145
|+1
|Jim Furyk
|72c-74b—146
|+2
|Paul Goydos
|74c-72b—146
|+2
|Tom Pernice
|73b-73c—146
|+2
|John Senden
|73c-73b—146
|+2
|Ken Tanigawa
|75c-71b—146
|+2
|Michael Allen
|73c-74b—147
|+3
|Robert Allenby
|74c-73b—147
|+3
|David Berganio
|72b-75c—147
|+3
|David Duval
|73b-74c—147
|+3
|Carlos Franco
|72c-75b—147
|+3
|Scott McCarron
|75b-72c—147
|+3
|Joey Sindelar
|73b-74c—147
|+3
|Mark O’Meara
|73b-WD
Missed Cut
|Billy Andrade
|72b-76c—148
|+4
|Fred Funk
|75c-73b—148
|+4
|Steve Jones
|74b-74c—148
|+4
|Scott Parel
|74b-74c—148
|+4
|Dicky Pride
|73b-75c—148
|+4
|Harry Rudolph
|73c-75b—148
|+4
|Wes Short
|72b-76c—148
|+4
|Jeff Sluman
|73b-75c—148
|+4
|Stephen Ames
|74b-75c—149
|+5
|Len Mattiace
|74c-75b—149
|+5
|Corey Pavin
|74b-75c—149
|+5
|Vijay Singh
|73b-76c—149
|+5
|David Frost
|75c-75b—150
|+6
|David McKenzie
|76c-74b—150
|+6
|Bobby Clampett
|77c-74b—151
|+7
|Cliff Kresge
|73c-78b—151
|+7
|Tim Petrovic
|71c-80b—151
|+7
|Tom Byrum
|78c-74b—152
|+8
|Alex Cejka
|75b-77c—152
|+8
|Russ Cochran
|80b-72c—152
|+8
|Glen Day
|77b-75c—152
|+8
|Kent Jones
|79c-73b—152
|+8
|Jesper Parnevik
|76b-83c—159
|+15
|Casey Reamer
|83b-80c—163
|+19
|Frank Lickliter II
|83c-85b—168
|+24
