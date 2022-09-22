RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
Presidents Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 7:26 PM

At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
All Times EDT
Friday
Fourballs

11:35 a.m. — Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States.

11:50 a.m. — Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

12:05 p.m. — Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, vs. Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, United States.

12:20 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim, International, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.

12:35 p.m. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, International, vs. Billy Horschel and Max Homa, United States.

