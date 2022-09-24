Presidents Cup, Cards

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 10, INTERNATIONAL 4 FOURSOMES International 2, United…

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 10, INTERNATIONAL 4 FOURSOMES International 2, United States 2 Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int. 535-443-634-335-536-xxx Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 554-343-443-335-435-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 454-353-444-234-434-5xx Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US 444-343-536-345-634-5xx

International, 3 and 2.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 K.H. Lee-Tom Kim, Int. 433-443-544-225-433-54x Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 434-352-444-434-524-64x

International, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int 545-332-545-444-435-xxx Tony Finau-Max Homa, US 534-343-533-344-434-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

