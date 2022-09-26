RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Sept. 25

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

3. William Byron, 2.

3. Ross Chastain, 2.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2.

3. Kevin Harvick, 2.

3. Kyle Larson, 2.

3. Joey Logano, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

