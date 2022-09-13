Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Sept. 12

1. Chase Elliott, 4.

2. William Byron, 2.

2. Ross Chastain, 2.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2.

2. Kevin Harvick, 2.

2. Kyle Larson, 2.

2. Joey Logano, 2.

2. Tyler Reddick, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

