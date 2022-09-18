Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Moreno’s stoppage time lifts Timbers to 1-1 draw with Crew

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 6:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

The Timbers have a five-game undefeated streak as they vie for a playoff spot. The draw moved Portland (11-8-13) to fifth in the Western Conference standings with two games to go.

“I think I always just want to help my teammates and have fun out there, so of course I enjoyed the moment I scored,” Moreno said through a translator. “I think anyone who scored would enjoy it just as much as well.”

The Crew, who lead the MLS with 15 draws, remained just above the playoff line in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with three games left. But Columbus (9-7-15) surrendered a late goal for the third time in as many games.

Kevin Molino scored for the Crew in the 37th minute. It was his first goal of the season.

The Crew held on until the final minute of stoppage time, when Moreno’s blast got by Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room. It was Moreno’s seventh goal of the season,

“You do everything so well for 80, 90 minutes and then you concede a goal,” Crew defender Milos Degenek said. “It’s very frustrating. It’s not something you want to keep doing week in and week out, but you can’t dwell on it now. It’s happened. It’s happened way too many times, but it has happened. We have to find a solution.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

