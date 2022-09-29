RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 12:25 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .305; N.Lowe, Texas, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Mullins, Baltimore, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 87; Seager, Texas, 87; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 86; Kwan, Cleveland, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Springer, Toronto, 86.

RBI_Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Santander, Baltimore, 88; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 181; J.Abreu, Chicago, 178; Rosario, Cleveland, 174; Judge, New York, 173; N.Lowe, Texas, 173; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 170; Arraez, Minnesota, 167; Bogaerts, Boston, 167; Kwan, Cleveland, 163; Verdugo, Boston, 162.

DOUBLES_Bichette, Toronto, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; Devers, Boston, 41; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 38; J.Abreu, Chicago, 37; S.Murphy, Oakland, 37.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; A.García, Texas, 25; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 20; Straw, Cleveland, 20.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.80; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; Manoah, Toronto, 2.31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.51; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.91; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.93; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.00; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.29; Gausman, Toronto, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 248; Cease, Chicago, 222; Ray, Seattle, 209; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 203; Gausman, Toronto, 201; Bieber, Cleveland, 195; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 192; Javier, Houston, 187; McKenzie, Cleveland, 186; F.Valdez, Houston, 182.

