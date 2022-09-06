RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Leeds manager Marsch charged…

Leeds manager Marsch charged by FA over ‘respect’ comments

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been charged with making improper comments to the media by the English Football Association after he was sent off during Saturday’s Premier League game against Brentford.

The American was shown a red card for protesting a refereeing decision and then accused the match officials of showing him a “lack or respect” in his post-match interviews.

The FA said Tuesday that Marsch was charged with breaching its rule E3, which regulates what can be said about match officials to the media. He has until Friday to respond and faces a possible suspension.

Marsch said he was incensed because Brentford was awarded penalty after a video review in the first half but the VAR official then chose not to review an incident where Leeds could have had a possible penalty in the second half.

“That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect,” Marsch said after the game.

Brentford won the game 5-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up