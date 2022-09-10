FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|60
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|41
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|42
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|68
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|70
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|44
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|75
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|30
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon
Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Umass at Temple, TBA
Rice at Houston, TBA
Navy at East Carolina, TBA
Tulsa at Mississippi, TBA
North Texas at Memphis, TBA
Southern Miss. at Tulane, TBA
TCU at SMU, TBA
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
South Florida at Louisville, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|2
|0
|76
|22
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|30
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|23
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|35
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|1
|27
|45
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|20
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Syracuse, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
South Florida at Louisville, TBA
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
Clemson at Wake Forest, TBA
Duke at Kansas, TBA
Uconn at NC State, TBA
Boston College at Florida St., TBA
Notre Dame at North Carolina, TBA
Middle Tennessee at Miami, TBA
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, TBA
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|37
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|38
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|99
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|34
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|2
|0
|111
|52
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|10
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|17
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|12
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|16
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|44
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|13
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|40
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|30
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|0
|2
|73
|93
Saturday’s Games
Texas State at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon
Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Baylor at Iowa St., TBA
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, TBA
Texas at Texas Tech, TBA
Duke at Kansas, TBA
TCU at SMU, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|29
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|7
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|12
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|62
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|43
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|79
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|58
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|47
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|73
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|71
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|2
|0
|81
|41
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|31
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|7
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|22
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|28
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|1
|54
|59
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|10
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|13
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|66
|48
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|1
|87
|35
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|17
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Michigan, Noon
Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon
W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon
S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Purdue at Syracuse, Noon
Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Maryland at Michigan, Noon
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, TBA
Minnesota at Michigan St., TBA
Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA
Iowa at Rutgers, TBA
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., TBA
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|0
|70
|35
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|16
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|38
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|34
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|38
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|45
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|42
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|55
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|2
|33
|97
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|62
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|2
|70
|83
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
Villanova at Army, Noon
Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, TBA
Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|1
|100
|88
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|1
|1
|81
|54
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|63
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|76
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|21
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|3
|58
|140
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|2
|26
|76
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Middle Tennessee at Miami, TBA
Rice at Houston, TBA
North Texas at Memphis, TBA
Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday’s Games
Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|75
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|51
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|84
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|74
|104
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|68
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|78
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|1
|50
|65
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|34
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|10
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|0
|2
|40
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|68
|96
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon
Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, TBA
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., TBA
N. Illinois at Kentucky, TBA
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., TBA
Fordham at Ohio, TBA
Buffalo at E. Michigan, TBA
Akron at Liberty, TBA
Toledo at San Diego St., TBA
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|13
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|35
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|96
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|88
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|118
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon
Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|1
|1
|46
|65
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|44
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|17
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|30
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|29
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|2
|44
|77
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|64
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|58
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|104
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon
Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|17
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|81
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|112
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|1
|48
|48
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|27
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|85
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|1
|1
|55
|31
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|85
Friday’s Games
Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wyoming at BYU, TBA
Toledo at San Diego St., TBA
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|14
|16
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|48
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|92
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|2
|13
|42
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|75
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|61
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|114
Friday’s Games
Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon
Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|81
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|60
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|72
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|97
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|52
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|3
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|27
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|14
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|26
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|31
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|36
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|79
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
UCLA at Colorado, TBA
Oregon at Washington St., TBA
Stanford at Washington, TBA
Southern Cal at Oregon St., TBA
Utah at Arizona St., TBA
Arizona at California, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|1
|38
|64
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|80
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|48
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|59
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|1
|62
|33
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|30
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|38
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Ohio, TBA
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|36
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|28
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|52
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|69
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|76
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|28
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|73
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|126
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|2
|0
|63
|29
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|3
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|37
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|86
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|64
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|30
|44
|1
|1
|65
|58
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|2
|0
|75
|54
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|41
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|17
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon
Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon
Georgia at South Carolina, Noon
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
N. Illinois at Kentucky, TBA
Missouri at Auburn, TBA
Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA
Vanderbilt at Alabama, TBA
Florida at Tennessee, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, TBA
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., TBA
Tulsa at Mississippi, TBA
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|69
|20
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|1
|30
|46
|ETSU
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|1
|61
|27
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|50
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|58
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|73
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|57
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|70
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|77
|33
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|2
|30
|73
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|92
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|94
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|59
|3
|2
|0
|75
|6
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|97
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|0
|40
|23
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|42
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|79
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|103
|65
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|83
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|2
|50
|99
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|55
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|24
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|56
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|31
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|48
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|50
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|45
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|59
Saturday’s Games
Texas State at Baylor, Noon
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
James Madison at Appalachian St., TBA
Southern Miss. at Tulane, TBA
Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, TBA
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|0
|28
|14
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|13
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|86
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|56
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|50
|21
|Liberty
|2
|0
|50
|41
|Uconn
|1
|2
|62
|82
|Army
|0
|2
|66
|79
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|12
|61
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|31
|47
|Umass
|0
|2
|20
|97
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Army, Noon
Uconn at Michigan, Noon
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Notre Dame at North Carolina, TBA
Umass at Temple, TBA
Akron at Liberty, TBA
Wyoming at BYU, TBA
Uconn at NC State, TBA
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
