FBC Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 37 13 1 1 60 62 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 26 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 41 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 42 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 68 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 70 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 44 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 75 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 30 Navy 0 1 13 37 0 2 20 51

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon

Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Umass at Temple, TBA

Rice at Houston, TBA

Navy at East Carolina, TBA

Tulsa at Mississippi, TBA

North Texas at Memphis, TBA

Southern Miss. at Tulane, TBA

TCU at SMU, TBA

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Louisville, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 41 10 2 0 76 22 Syracuse 1 0 31 7 2 0 79 21 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 30 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 23 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 35 Louisville 0 1 7 31 1 1 27 45 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 22

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 23 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 20 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 154 113 Georgia Tech 0 1 10 41 1 1 45 58 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 65 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 41 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

South Florida at Louisville, TBA

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

Clemson at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Kansas, TBA

Uconn at NC State, TBA

Boston College at Florida St., TBA

Notre Dame at North Carolina, TBA

Middle Tennessee at Miami, TBA

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, TBA

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 37 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 38 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 99 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 34 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 86 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 1 0 55 42 2 0 111 52 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 10 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 17 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 12 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 16 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 44 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 13 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 40 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 30 West Virginia 0 1 42 55 0 2 73 93

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon

Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Baylor at Iowa St., TBA

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, TBA

Texas at Texas Tech, TBA

Duke at Kansas, TBA

TCU at SMU, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 29 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 7 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 30 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 33 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 12 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 62 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 13 43 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 52 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 79 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 73 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 58

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 47 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 52 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 2 58 73 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 107 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 71 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 53

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 23 20 1 0 23 20 Penn St. 1 0 35 31 2 0 81 41 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 31 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 7 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 22 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 28

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 1 54 59 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 10 Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 82 32 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 13 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 1 1 66 48 Purdue 0 1 31 35 1 1 87 35 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 17

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Michigan, Noon

Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon

W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon

S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon

Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at Michigan, Noon

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, TBA

Minnesota at Michigan St., TBA

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Iowa at Rutgers, TBA

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., TBA

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 2 0 59 44 2 0 59 44 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 2 0 70 35 Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 0 49 16 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 38 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 0 43 34 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 38 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 45 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 42 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 55 Albany (NY) 0 1 23 28 0 2 33 97 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 62 Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 21 31 0 2 70 83 Stony Brook 0 1 14 35 0 1 14 35

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

Villanova at Army, Noon

Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, TBA

Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 1 0 31 13 2 1 100 88 FAU 1 0 43 13 1 1 81 54 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 44 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 78 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 69 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 63 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 76 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 21 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Charlotte 0 1 13 43 0 3 58 140 UTEP 0 1 13 31 0 2 26 76

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Middle Tennessee at Miami, TBA

Rice at Houston, TBA

North Texas at Memphis, TBA

Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 75 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 51 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 84 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 74 104 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 68 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 78

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 37 30 1 1 50 65 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 34 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 10 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 65 Ball St. 0 1 30 37 0 2 40 96 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 68 96

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon

Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, TBA

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., TBA

N. Illinois at Kentucky, TBA

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., TBA

Fordham at Ohio, TBA

Buffalo at E. Michigan, TBA

Akron at Liberty, TBA

Toledo at San Diego St., TBA

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 13 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 35 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 96 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 88 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 118

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Dakota 1 0 29 27 1 1 46 65 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 44 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 17 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 30 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 17 70 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 29 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 N. Iowa 0 1 27 29 0 2 44 77 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 64 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 58 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 104

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon

Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 17 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 81 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 41 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 112 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 38

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 31 14 1 1 48 48 Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 27 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 85 New Mexico 0 1 14 31 1 1 55 31 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 110 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 85

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Wyoming at BYU, TBA

Toledo at San Diego St., TBA

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 1 1 14 16 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 2 0 109 30 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 48 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 92 CCSU 0 1 10 14 0 2 13 42 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 75 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 61 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 114

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon

Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 20 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 81 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 60 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 47 72 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 97 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 42 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 52

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 20 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 3 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 27 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 14 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 26 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 31 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 99 36 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 79 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 49

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

UCLA at Colorado, TBA

Oregon at Washington St., TBA

Stanford at Washington, TBA

Southern Cal at Oregon St., TBA

Utah at Arizona St., TBA

Arizona at California, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 19 1 1 38 64 Fordham 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 80 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 48 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 59 Georgetown 0 1 19 21 1 1 62 33 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 30 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 38

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Ohio, TBA

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 36 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 28 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 52 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 69 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 21 76 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 28 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 50 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 73 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 43 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 126

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kentucky 1 0 26 16 2 0 63 29 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 3 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 37 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 86 Florida 0 1 16 26 1 1 45 52 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 64 South Carolina 0 1 30 44 1 1 65 58

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 1 0 44 30 2 0 75 54 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 19 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 16 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 23 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 41 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 17

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon

Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon

Georgia at South Carolina, Noon

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

N. Illinois at Kentucky, TBA

Missouri at Auburn, TBA

Charlotte at South Carolina, TBA

Vanderbilt at Alabama, TBA

Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, TBA

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., TBA

Tulsa at Mississippi, TBA

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 1 0 31 0 2 0 69 20 The Citadel 1 0 20 17 1 1 30 46 ETSU 0 1 17 20 1 1 61 27 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 35 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 55 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 50 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 58 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 73 Wofford 0 1 0 31 0 2 0 57

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 70 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 55 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 1 1 77 33 Lamar 0 1 14 28 0 2 30 73 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 92 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 94 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 59 3 2 0 75 6 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 Florida A&M 0 1 3 59 1 2 50 128 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 97 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 103 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 70

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 23 1 0 40 23 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 42 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 79 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 103 65 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 83 Texas Southern 0 1 23 40 0 2 50 99

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 55 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 14 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 24 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 77 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 56 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 7 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 31 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 48 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 50 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 45 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 52 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 59

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Baylor, Noon

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

James Madison at Appalachian St., TBA

Southern Miss. at Tulane, TBA

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, TBA

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 1 0 28 14 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 13 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 86 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 121 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 41 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 56

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA BYU 1 0 50 21 Liberty 2 0 50 41 Uconn 1 2 62 82 Army 0 2 66 79 New Mexico St. 0 2 12 61 Notre Dame 0 2 31 47 Umass 0 2 20 97

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Army, Noon

Uconn at Michigan, Noon

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Notre Dame at North Carolina, TBA

Umass at Temple, TBA

Akron at Liberty, TBA

Wyoming at BYU, TBA

Uconn at NC State, TBA

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

