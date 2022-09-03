FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 21 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 14 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 56, SC State 10

Friday’s Games

Duke 30, Temple 0

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 14, Navy 7

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida, delayed

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 7 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 20 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 10 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 22 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 85 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Wake Forest 44, VMI 10

Friday’s Games

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Duke 30, Temple 0

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 27 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 42 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 27 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14

Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17

Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 10 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 44 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 13 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 38

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Friday’s Games

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 5 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 52 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 40 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 21 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 41, W. Oregon 5

Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3

Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7

San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 10 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 21 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 37 38 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 52 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 29, The Citadel 10

Gardner-Webb 56, Limestone 21

FIU 38, Bryant 37

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 23 20 1 0 23 20 Penn St. 1 0 35 31 1 0 35 31 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 7 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 13 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 21 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 0 31 28 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 0 Illinois 0 1 20 23 1 1 58 29 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 0 1 28 31 Purdue 0 1 31 35 0 1 31 35 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 35, Purdue 31

Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13

Indiana 23, Illinois 20

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 1 0 31 21 1 0 31 21 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 1 0 35 14 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 7 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 17 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 21 31 0 1 21 31 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 34 Stony Brook 0 1 14 35 0 1 14 35 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14

Friday’s Games

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 1 0 43 13 1 0 43 13 North Texas 1 0 31 13 1 0 31 13 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 37 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 27 Charlotte 0 1 13 43 0 2 37 84 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 52 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 1 13 31 0 1 13 31 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

FAU 43, Charlotte 13

North Texas 31, UTEP 13

Thursday’s Games

FIU 38, Bryant 37

UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Friday’s Games

William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 23 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 34 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 27 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 0 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 59 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 44 58 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44

Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10

N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34

Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 23 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 56

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 23, Howard 13

Thursday’s Games

UCF 56, SC State 10

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 14 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 14 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 48 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 7 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 25 42

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14

UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25

Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 12 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 17 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 21 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 63 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 17 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 20 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 51 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Utah St. 31, Uconn 20

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Thursday’s Games

San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17

Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 30 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 28 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 78 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 30 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 48

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 48, Wagner 31

Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30

Friday, Sept. 9

Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 25 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 34 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 42 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 56

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25

N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27

Friday’s Games

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 3 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 38 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 31 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 12 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 45

___

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 48, Wagner 31

Friday’s Games

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 26 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 20 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 35 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 43 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 63 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 44 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 24 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 10 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 10 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 7 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 13 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 17 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 38 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 29 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 44 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 29, The Citadel 10

Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17

Furman 52, North Greenville 0

ETSU 44, Mars Hill 7

Wake Forest 44, VMI 10

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

Wofford at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 7 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 1 14 28 0 1 14 28 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M Commerce 52, Lincoln University (CA) 7

Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 13 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 56 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 29

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 23, Howard 13

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

Thursday’s Games

UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0

Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Florida Memorial University at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 61 63 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 1 0 28 14 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 13 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 13 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 42 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17

Thursday’s Games

Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14

S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 1 48 34 Army 0 0 BYU 0 0 Liberty 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 2 12 61 Notre Dame 0 0 Umass 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 31, Uconn 20

Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

BYU at South Florida, delayed

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.