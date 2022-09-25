RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Chicharito scores 2 goals , Galaxy win 3-2 over Earthquakes

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 1:24 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chicharito scored two goals for the LA Galaxy in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Chicharito’s game-winner came in the 69th minute to put the Galaxy (13-12-7) up 3-0. Efrain Alvarez assisted the goal. Chicharito also opened the scoring in the 12th.

The Galaxy also got one goal from Gaston Brugman.

The Earthquakes’ (7-15-10) goal was scored by Cristian Espinoza.

San Jose outshot the Galaxy 13-11, who had four shots on goal compared to three by the Earthquakes.

Jonathan Bond saved one of the three shots he faced for the Galaxy. JT Marcinkowski saved one of the four shots he faced for the Earthquakes.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Galaxy hosting Real Salt Lake while the Earthquakes host Minnesota United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

