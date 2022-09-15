All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 62 .566 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 62 .566 6 Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 7½ Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ Boston 69 74 .483 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 76 65 .539 _ Chicago 73 70 .510 4 Minnesota 71 70 .504 5 Kansas City 57 86 .399 20 Detroit 54 89 .378 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 93 50 .650 _ Seattle 80 62 .563 12½ Texas 62 81 .434 31 Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32 Oakland 52 91 .364 41

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 89 55 .618 _ Atlanta 88 55 .615 ½ Philadelphia 80 62 .563 8 Miami 58 85 .406 30½ Washington 49 94 .343 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 84 59 .587 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 8 Chicago 61 82 .427 23 Cincinnati 56 86 .394 27½ Pittsburgh 55 88 .385 29

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 44 .690 _ San Diego 78 65 .545 20½ San Francisco 69 74 .483 29½ Arizona 67 75 .472 31 Colorado 62 81 .434 36½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.