Agada’s 2 goals help Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 4-1

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:03 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals to help lead Sporting Kansas City to a 4-1 win over Minnesota United.

Agada scored his first goal for Sporting KC (10-15-7) in the 45th minute, assisted by Ben Sweat. He added a goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Daniel Salloi.

Sporting KC also got one goal from Erik Thommy.

Mender Garcia Torres scored for United (13-13-6).

Sporting KC outshot United 14-7, with eight shots on goal to two for United.

John Pulskamp saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the nine shots he faced for United.

Sporting KC plays at home on Sunday against the Seattle Sounders, while United will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

