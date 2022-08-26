RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 9:16 PM

Friday
At NCR Country Club
Kettering, Ohio
Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
Second Round

Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140

Leta Lindley 69-72_141

Annika Sorenstam 73-70_143

Tammie Green 68-76_144

Catrin Nilsmark 69-76_145

Jill McGill 74-71_145

Trish Johnson 73-73_146

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73_147

Juli Inkster 76-71_147

Laura Davies 71-76_147

Catriona Matthew 72-76_148

Pat Hurst 70-78_148

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75_149

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75_149

Michele Redman 75-74_149

Liselotte Neumann 76-73_149

Lisa Grimes 76-73_149

Audra Burks 73-77_150

Laurel Kean 72-78_150

Stefania Croce 75-75_150

Yuko Saito 75-76_151

Lara Tennant (a) 75-76_151

Amy Alcott 76-76_152

Maggie Will 79-73_152

Tracy Hanson 75-77_152

Denise Killeen 76-76_152

Rosie Jones 74-78_152

Christa Johnson 75-77_152

Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81_153

Sherry Andonian 76-77_153

Jamie Fischer 76-77_153

Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76_154

Yukako Matsumoto 74-80_154

Alison Nicholas 77-78_155

Eriko Gejo 78-77_155

Becky Iverson 78-77_155

Barb Moxness 78-77_155

Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79_155

Ellen Port (a) 78-77_155

Lisa McGill (a) 79-77_156

Lisa DePaulo 78-78_156

Michelle McGann 78-78_156

Dina Ammaccapane 76-80_156

Hollis Stacy 79-78_157

Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77_157

Susie Redman 76-82_158

Dana Bates 79-79_158

Yuko Ogura 80-78_158

Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76_158

Elaine Crosby 78-80_158

Cheryl Anderson 75-83_158

Nicole Jeray 79-79_158

Missed the cut

Michelle Dobek 74-85_159

Leslie Spalding 78-81_159

Pat Shriver 79-80_159

Jane Geddes 78-81_159

Sue Wooster (a) 79-80_159

Yuka Shiroto 80-79_159

Brandie Burton 82-78_160

Laura Coble (a) 81-79_160

Tina Tombs 82-79_161

Suzanne Strudwick 81-80_161

Kim Williams 85-76_161

Karen Garcia (a) 79-82_161

Kathy Kurata (a) 82-80_162

Sue Ertl 82-80_162

Maggie Leef (a) 82-80_162

Kristi Albers 76-86_162

Kris Tschetter 86-76_162

Sally Voss Krueger (a) 84-78_162

Marion Reid (a) 78-84_162

Tina Barker (a) 82-81_163

Janet Moore (a) 82-81_163

Jayne Pardus (a) 80-83_163

Tonya Gill Danckaert 81-82_163

Smriti Mehra 84-79_163

Karen Weiss 84-79_163

Laura Shanahan Rowe 78-86_164

Martha Linscott (a) 82-82_164

Angela Buzminski 81-83_164

Itsuko Moridaira (a) 77-87_164

Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 82-82_164

Laura Carson (a) 84-80_164

Dana Ebster 82-82_164

Lynne Cowan (a) 81-83_164

Sherry Wright (a) 79-86_165

Anne Marie Palli 84-81_165

Barbara Bunkowsky 82-83_165

Cheryl Fox 84-81_165

Martha Leach (a) 82-83_165

Kelley Brooke 83-82_165

Pam Prescott (a) 75-90_165

Jan Stephenson 85-81_166

Adele Snyder 83-83_166

Kristal Parker 85-81_166

Carin Hjalmarsson 84-82_166

Jean Bartholomew 83-83_166

JoAnne Carner 83-83_166

Teresa Ishiguro 81-86_167

Anna Morales (a) 82-85_167

CJ Reeves 82-85_167

Gigi Higgins (a) 83-84_167

Carol Semple Thompson (a) 85-83_168

Theresa Mahlik (a) 81-87_168

Noreen Mohler (a) 81-87_168

Kim Shek (a) 86-84_170

Amy Fruhwirth 83-88_171

Susie Keane (a) 85-86_171

Wendy Modic 84-87_171

Kaori Shimura 84-87_171

Julie Oxendine (a) 83-88_171

Avis Brown-Riley 87-85_172

Helene Chartrand (a) 86-87_173

Joy Bonhurst 88-85_173

Kay Daniel (a) 90-84_174

Suzi Spotleson (a) 94-81_175

Karen Bennett 87-90_177

Stephenie Harris (a) 90-89_179

Christine Lindsey 85-95_180

Michaelyn Farmer (a) 91-89_180

