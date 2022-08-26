USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

|Friday
|At NCR Country Club
|Kettering, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
|Second Round
Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140
Leta Lindley 69-72_141
Annika Sorenstam 73-70_143
Tammie Green 68-76_144
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76_145
Jill McGill 74-71_145
Trish Johnson 73-73_146
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73_147
Juli Inkster 76-71_147
Laura Davies 71-76_147
Catriona Matthew 72-76_148
Pat Hurst 70-78_148
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75_149
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75_149
Michele Redman 75-74_149
Liselotte Neumann 76-73_149
Lisa Grimes 76-73_149
Audra Burks 73-77_150
Laurel Kean 72-78_150
Stefania Croce 75-75_150
Yuko Saito 75-76_151
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76_151
Amy Alcott 76-76_152
Maggie Will 79-73_152
Tracy Hanson 75-77_152
Denise Killeen 76-76_152
Rosie Jones 74-78_152
Christa Johnson 75-77_152
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81_153
Sherry Andonian 76-77_153
Jamie Fischer 76-77_153
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76_154
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80_154
Alison Nicholas 77-78_155
Eriko Gejo 78-77_155
Becky Iverson 78-77_155
Barb Moxness 78-77_155
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79_155
Ellen Port (a) 78-77_155
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77_156
Lisa DePaulo 78-78_156
Michelle McGann 78-78_156
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80_156
Hollis Stacy 79-78_157
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77_157
Susie Redman 76-82_158
Dana Bates 79-79_158
Yuko Ogura 80-78_158
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76_158
Elaine Crosby 78-80_158
Cheryl Anderson 75-83_158
Nicole Jeray 79-79_158
|Missed the cut
Michelle Dobek 74-85_159
Leslie Spalding 78-81_159
Pat Shriver 79-80_159
Jane Geddes 78-81_159
Sue Wooster (a) 79-80_159
Yuka Shiroto 80-79_159
Brandie Burton 82-78_160
Laura Coble (a) 81-79_160
Tina Tombs 82-79_161
Suzanne Strudwick 81-80_161
Kim Williams 85-76_161
Karen Garcia (a) 79-82_161
Kathy Kurata (a) 82-80_162
Sue Ertl 82-80_162
Maggie Leef (a) 82-80_162
Kristi Albers 76-86_162
Kris Tschetter 86-76_162
Sally Voss Krueger (a) 84-78_162
Marion Reid (a) 78-84_162
Tina Barker (a) 82-81_163
Janet Moore (a) 82-81_163
Jayne Pardus (a) 80-83_163
Tonya Gill Danckaert 81-82_163
Smriti Mehra 84-79_163
Karen Weiss 84-79_163
Laura Shanahan Rowe 78-86_164
Martha Linscott (a) 82-82_164
Angela Buzminski 81-83_164
Itsuko Moridaira (a) 77-87_164
Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 82-82_164
Laura Carson (a) 84-80_164
Dana Ebster 82-82_164
Lynne Cowan (a) 81-83_164
Sherry Wright (a) 79-86_165
Anne Marie Palli 84-81_165
Barbara Bunkowsky 82-83_165
Cheryl Fox 84-81_165
Martha Leach (a) 82-83_165
Kelley Brooke 83-82_165
Pam Prescott (a) 75-90_165
Jan Stephenson 85-81_166
Adele Snyder 83-83_166
Kristal Parker 85-81_166
Carin Hjalmarsson 84-82_166
Jean Bartholomew 83-83_166
JoAnne Carner 83-83_166
Teresa Ishiguro 81-86_167
Anna Morales (a) 82-85_167
CJ Reeves 82-85_167
Gigi Higgins (a) 83-84_167
Carol Semple Thompson (a) 85-83_168
Theresa Mahlik (a) 81-87_168
Noreen Mohler (a) 81-87_168
Kim Shek (a) 86-84_170
Amy Fruhwirth 83-88_171
Susie Keane (a) 85-86_171
Wendy Modic 84-87_171
Kaori Shimura 84-87_171
Julie Oxendine (a) 83-88_171
Avis Brown-Riley 87-85_172
Helene Chartrand (a) 86-87_173
Joy Bonhurst 88-85_173
Kay Daniel (a) 90-84_174
Suzi Spotleson (a) 94-81_175
Karen Bennett 87-90_177
Stephenie Harris (a) 90-89_179
Christine Lindsey 85-95_180
Michaelyn Farmer (a) 91-89_180
