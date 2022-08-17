Sports on TV for Thursday, August 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS1 —…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Colorado

7 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

SECN — Florida St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — New Mexico St. at Oregon

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iowa at UCLA

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Texas

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Chicago at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS2 — 2022 MLR Draft

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

NBATV — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1 —

