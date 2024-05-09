Stars getting 22-goal scorer Mason Marchment back for Game 2 vs. Colorado. He missed 6 games hurt

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment is set to return to the Dallas Stars’ lineup for Game 2 of their second-round…

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment is set to return to the Dallas Stars’ lineup for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Marchment has missed the past six games since he and Radek Faksa both left the Stars bench with undisclosed injuries late in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference series against Vegas on April 24.

“20-plus goals, he’s a big body, he’s got a good skill level,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said when asked what Marchment would add to the lineup. “He has played well with (Matt) Duchene and (Tyler) Seguin all year, so we’ve missed him in the lineup in a bunch of different areas.”

DeBoer said Marchment would replace Faksa, who missed four games before he returned for Game 7 against the Golden Knights and scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of their 2-1 series-clinching victory Sunday night. Faksa then played about 14 1/2 minutes in Game 1 against Colorado.

Marchment finished the regular season with 22 goals, one of a franchise-record eight players with more than 20 this season, and also had 31 assists while playing 81 of 82 games. He scored a goal in the playoff-opening loss to Vegas.

The Stars scored only 19 goals in their first eight playoffs games.

“It’s going to be fun. Yeah, I can’t wait,” Marchment said. “It’s another challenge that I’m kind of looking forward to. … Just come and bring some energy and be a positive attitude in the room, try to help out as much as I can. Just work.”

