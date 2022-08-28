PGA Tour Championship Scores

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Purse: $18 Million Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Final…

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Purse: $18 Million Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Final Round

Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263

Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270

Xander Schauffele (-6) 66-63-70-69_268

Max Homa (-2) 71-62-66-66_265

Justin Thomas (-3) 67-68-63-68_266

Sepp Straka (-4) 68-68-64-68_268

Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-66-66-70_272

Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67-64_269

Tom Hoge (-1) 66-66-66-69_267

Joaquin Niemann (-2) 64-67-69-69_269

Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63-70_269

Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69-65_270

Aaron Wise (E) 65-67-66-70_268

Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67-65_271

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) 64-71-67-70_272

J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66-69_269

Jon Rahm (-3) 67-63-71-71_272

Cameron Young (-3) 67-67-70-69_273

Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68-69_275

Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68-67_273

Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66-69_273

Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65-73_273

Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67-68_278

Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68-70_276

Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71-67_278

K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69-70_279

Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67-71_281

Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69-73_286

